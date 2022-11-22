Read full article on original website
KLEM
Bob McCrary
Bob McCrary, 80, of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at his home. The Mauer – Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars is assisting Bob’s family with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Man Wins Top Lottery Prize
A Storm Lake man has won a 250-thousand dollar Iowa Lottery prize. Yasser Damanhoury won the 12th top prize in the Lottery's 250-Thousand Dollar Extreme Cash scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at The Brew at 1201 Lakeshore Drive in Storm Lake. Damanhoury claimed his prize on Monday at the Iowa Lottery's Storm Lake regional office.
KLEM
News for Thursday, November 24
Studies show there are more cooking fires on Thanksgiving than any other day of the year. Fire prevention expert Amanda Swenson says all you should know how to use a fire extinguisher before there’s a sudden flare-up on the stove. Thirty-four lives have been lost in house fires in Iowa so far this year, which tracks closely with last year during which 29 people died in fires statewide. Five children died in Iowa housefires just this month, one in Walcott and four in Mason City. Whenever you’re cooking on the stove, whether it’s in a pot, saucepan or skillet, Swenson suggests you have a big metal lid nearby that could fit over any of them. She says the easiest thing to do is if there is a fire on the stovetop is to put a lid on top and turn off the burner. The National Fire Protection Association say Christmas Day and Christmas Eve are a close second and third to Thanksgiving for cooking fires.
KLEM
KLEM News for Saturday, November 26
Le Mars celebrates a Hometown Christmas today. Margaret Catton, speaking on the What Now program, says a host of activities take place this morning. There are several new events this season. And there’s plenty of things for kids and their parents to do. The day closes out with an...
algonaradio.com
NW Iowa Man Killed in Pocahontas County Wreck Thanksgiving Morning
185th ARW welcomes back jets, staff to home base
A "Welcome Home" of sorts took place Tuesday afternoon for KC-135 aircraft from Sioux City's 185th Air Refueling Wing.
kiwaradio.com
ISU Economist On Escalating Ag Land Prices In Northwest Iowa
Sheldon, Iowa — Iowa State University ag economist Chad Hart says the recent sale of 73 acres of northwest Iowa farmland, for $30,000 an acre, indicates Iowa farmers are seeing fairly good profit margins. Higher interest rates are a factor, plus Hart says ag land that’s not rated as...
KCCI.com
Iowan dies in crash with tractor-trailer
POCAHONTAS, Iowa — An Iowan died in a crash involving a pickup truck and a tractor-trailer early Thursday morning, according to the Iowa State Patrol. Troopers say 75-year-old Richard Leth, of Hartley, was driving a GMC Sierra pickup truck north on Highway 4. Meanwhile, 65-year-old Daniel Meyers, of Spencer,...
Elk Point nursing home to close in January
A nursing home in Elk Point will shut its doors just at the beginning of 2023.
siouxlandnews.com
Siouxland couple retires from Tyson Foods after 50 years with the company
DAKOTA CITY, Neb. — A local couple celebrated a milestone over the weekend - one not many people can claim. Darrell and Janet Mellick celebrated their retirement Saturday, Nov. 19 in Dakota City, after 50 years with Tyson Foods. This retirement has been in the works for months. The...
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in Iowa
A popular discount retail chain recently opened another new store location in Iowa. Read on to learn more. Earlier this month, the popular retail chain TJ Maxx opened its newest Iowa store location in Spencer.
nwestiowa.com
Orange City man on scooter cited for intox
ORANGE CITY—A 50-year-old Orange City man was cited Sunday, Nov. 20, on a charge of public intoxication. The citing of Jeremy Lee Winters stemmed from a report of an individual in a motorized wheelchair traveling west in the middle of Highway 10 near Concord Place Southeast, according to the Orange City Police Department.
South Dakotans Should Hang up Their Snow Shovel at This Age
As South Dakotans, there are certain things we've come to expect. For example, you can plan on being excessively hot and uncomfortable during the sweltering summer months of June through August, and unbearably cold during the bone-chilling winter months of December through February in this state. As a South Dakotan,...
KELOLAND TV
UPDATE: 1 person killed in Sioux Falls crash
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Zachary Douglas Bremmer, 17, Sioux City, second-degree robbery, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, drug tax stamp violation; sentenced Nov. 18, deferred judgment, three years probation. Meagan Jean Fourt, 29, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (two counts); sentenced Nov. 17, deferred judgment, three...
gowatertown.net
Men killed in I-90 crash identified
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.–The South Dakota Highway Patrol has released the names of two people killed Friday in a three vehicle crash three miles west of Sioux Falls. Seventy year-old Harry Jackson the third of Pierre and 34 year-old Scott Ahlers of Renner were killed in the crash on Interstate 90.
Sioux City man pleads guilty to assaulting woman at his home
A man who was accused of assaulting a woman at his home has entered into a plea agreement.
KELOLAND TV
Police provide update on fatal pedestrian vs. vehicle crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Right now, alcohol, drugs and speed do not appear to be factors in Monday’s fatal pedestrian vs. vehicle crash, officials say. Officers were called to the intersection of East 6th Street and North Indiana Avenue for a car versus pedestrian crash. The pedestrian,...
kiwaradio.com
Sioux Falls Woman Arrested On Warrant For Vehicle Theft
Rock Rapids, Iowa — A Sioux Falls woman has been arrested on a felony Lyon County theft warrant for a crime that allegedly occurred in May of this year. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Lyon County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 19-year-old Alison Rae Peltier of Sioux Falls is accused of the theft of a motor vehicle. She was arrested on Wednesday.
nwestiowa.com
Sibley man arrested for strangulation
SIBLEY—A 32-year-old Sibley man was arrested Monday, Nov. 21, on a charge of domestic abuse assault impeding flow of air/blood. The arrest of Jacob Lee Duin stemmed from him putting a hand on a woman’s throat and his using his forearm to apply pressure to the point that she said she “saw stars” about 7:50 p.m. that day at their residence at 524 Second St. in Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
