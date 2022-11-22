Studies show there are more cooking fires on Thanksgiving than any other day of the year. Fire prevention expert Amanda Swenson says all you should know how to use a fire extinguisher before there’s a sudden flare-up on the stove. Thirty-four lives have been lost in house fires in Iowa so far this year, which tracks closely with last year during which 29 people died in fires statewide. Five children died in Iowa housefires just this month, one in Walcott and four in Mason City. Whenever you’re cooking on the stove, whether it’s in a pot, saucepan or skillet, Swenson suggests you have a big metal lid nearby that could fit over any of them. She says the easiest thing to do is if there is a fire on the stovetop is to put a lid on top and turn off the burner. The National Fire Protection Association say Christmas Day and Christmas Eve are a close second and third to Thanksgiving for cooking fires.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO