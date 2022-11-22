ACGC boys wrestlers carrying over momentum from 2021-22

(Guthrie Center) 21 athletes make up the ACGC boys wrestling roster this season.

Coach Lane Rumelhart has been able to increase the participation for a second year in a row. “The outlook is looking good.” Coach Rumelhart says, “Last year we ended with 15 on our roster and only lost three seniors. More than half of our lineup is freshmen, but a lot of them have good experience from their youth and junior high years. Hopefully we’ll find a spot for them in our lineup and be solid from top to bottom.”

Tegan Slaybaugh is the big headliner returning. The junior placed 4th at the state tournament at 113 pounds last year. “He’ll be back. We aren’t sure what weight class he’ll find himself at by the end of the year yet. Him and Gavin Sloss have the most bonus point returning from last year. Dual sport athlete Payton Jacobe is just wrestling this year and he had a lot of wins for us last year when he was on the mat.”

Coach Rumelhart likes the direction his program is heading. “Last year we grew quite a bit having a bunch of first year guys and we brought them all back.”

The Chargers compete in a quadrangular at West Central Valley on December 1st. Opposing teams will be Nodaway Valley/O-M, West Central Valley, and East Union.