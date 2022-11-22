Read full article on original website
Why Matt Damon turned down over $280 million to star in Avatar
Matt Damon, with over 90 acting credits to his name, has starred in many franchises over the years – be it the Jason Bourne spy movies, or even as a cameo in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, that doesn’t mean that the actor takes every project that heads his way. In fact, there was one huge IP the star ended up turning down – James Cameron’s Avatar.
First Look: “Avatar: The Way of Water.”
Watch the final trailer and download the character posters for 20th Century Studios’ “Avatar: The Way of Water.” James Cameron’s highly anticipated first follow-up to his Academy Award®-winning “Avatar” opens in theaters on December 16, with advance tickets for the film now on sale. See the trailer inside….
Avatar 2’s runtime will surprise even fans of the first movie
With Avatar 2‘s release nearly upon us, more and more details about James Cameron’s epic sequel to his 2009 science fiction movie have come out, including the reported runtime. Avatar 2, titled Avatar: The Way of Water, will release in less than a month’s time, on December 16.
‘Avatar’ and ‘Titanic’ Composer Met a Tragic Death
The brilliant composer who brought us the evocative music in 'Titanic,' 'Avatar,' and other blockbusters died suddenly in 2015. His loss is one of the most tragic celebrity deaths.
First Full Look At Harrison Ford In Indiana Jones 5 Is Here, And Another Key Detail About The Movie Has Been Confirmed
Not only has our first full look at Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones 5 arrived, but a key detail about the 2023 has been confirmed.
‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Final Trailer: James Cameron Lays It All On The Line Once Again
Just today, James Cameron himself essentially said the odds are stacked against him with “Avatar: The Way Of Water” because of its insane cost. “[We’d have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history. That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.” Those figures, my friend, mean in the $2 billion range given that’s exactly where the third and fourth-highest-grossing films in history currently stand at.
Reel Of Harrison Ford Reacting To Mark Hamill’s Star Wars Impression Of Him Goes Viral And It’s A Great Throwback
Star Wars icon Mark Hamill has a spot on Harrison Ford impression.
James Cameron says Avatar 2 has to make $2 billion at the box office
Avatar 2 needs to pull off a $2 billion haul at the box office for the sequel to be profitable, James Cameron says. The new trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water describes it as the “motion picture event of a generation.” While some may poke fun at the original Avatar and argue its irrelevance, it’s as simple as this: they’re wrong.
Avatar 2 has to become the third biggest film ever to start making money back, according to James Cameron
Avatar: The Way of Water has to earn a ridiculous amount of money at the box office in order to turn a profit.The costly film’s budget ballooned due to the creation of technology required by James Cameron to depict the film’s extended underwater sequences.In the director’s own words, the sequel to the 2009 blockbuster – which is the most successful film of all time – is “very f***ing” expensive.In an interview with GQ, Cameron said the film cost so much that he told the studio that Avatar: The Way of Water represented “the worst business case in movie history”.Elaborating...
What Will Kathleen Kennedy's Future Be At Lucasfilm Now That Bob Iger Is Back At Disney?
The return of Bob Iger to Disney will usher in a new age for the company throughout all its divisions — including the galaxy far, far away. When Disney acquired Lucasfilm in 2012 for $4.05 billion (via Entertainment Weekly), producer Kathleen Kennedy was named President of the company. During her time as Lucasfilm President, Kennedy has expanded the brand into different avenues, between the expansion of the "Star Wars" franchise with the sequel trilogy and television series, as well as the upcoming "Indiana Jones 5" and "Willow" Disney + TV series.
A new trailer for "Avatar: The Way of Water" is here
"Avatar: The Way of Water," the long-awaited sequel to "Avatar," looks full of underwater adventure. "Avatar" stars Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña are back for the film, set to open on Dec. 16. with tickets already on sale. The new trailer aired during Monday Night Football on ESPN. The...
Guillermo Del Toro’s Avatar 2 Rave Has Us Fired Up To See The Sequel
People are starting to see Avatar: The Way of Water. Like Guillermo Del Toro, who lost his mind over it.
Harrison Ford on Being De-Aged for ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Sequence: ‘First Time I’ve Seen It Where I Believe It’
The tentatively titled Indiana Jones 5 will go somewhere that few films have gone before. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the forthcoming film will feature an opening sequence set in 1944, about eight years after the events of Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark, which came out in theaters in 1981. De-aging technology will be used to make Harrison Ford, now 80 years old, appear decades younger than he actually is.
Avatar: The Way of Water cost so much that it must become one of the highest-grossing movies of all time to break even
"If I can make a business case to spend a billion dollars on a movie, I will f***ing do it"
James Cameron reveals how he tricked Sigourney Weaver into starring in Aliens
"It worked, and Sigourney got her million bucks, and everyone was happy"
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special reveals what happened to forgotten Marvel character
A throwaway line in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has revealed the fate of a minor MCU character.The special, released on Disney Plus on Friday 25 November, is set after the events of Thor: Love and Thunder and sees Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel reprise their roles from Guardians of the Galaxy.James Gunn, who directed the first two films in the Guardians of the Galaxy series, as well as the forthcoming Vol 3, returned to direct the festive-themed special.Minor spoilers follow for the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special...The line in...
DreamWorks Animation Unveils New Opening Logo Sequence and Updated Moon Child Design
Animation fans young and old will recall the familiar tune and look of the Moon Child for DreamWorks, and the animation studio has now revealed a new opener for their films. Keeping the framework of the iconic score, the new intro features some of DreamWorks' most familiar faces, from Shrek's titular character, Fiona, and Donkey to Kung Fu Panda's Po. This new intro helps to harken in the latest era for the veteran animation studio, and will play before the studio's newest film next month, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.
Marvel Can't Make a Standalone Namor Movie, 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Producer Explains
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is continuing to light up the box office in its second full week of release. There are many reasons for the Marvel sequel’s success, but one of the more villainous reasons is the film finally saw the introduction to one of the brands oldest characters, Namor, in the MCU. This underwater king, played wonderfully by Tenoch Huerta Mejía, made a big splash in Wakanda Forever as the film's main antagonist. This has led fans to wonder, given where Namor’s story ended, would Marvel Studios give the Sub-Mariner his own solo film? Sadly the answer appears to be they legally can’t.
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special: Watch this hilarious new clip
Black Friday isn’t the only reason to get excited about November 25th this year. That’s because Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special hits Disney Plus on Friday, bringing the MCU Phase 4 to a close. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the last big adventure in the current chapter, so Guardians Holiday Special is more of an epilogue. With just two days left until the feature premieres on Disney’s streaming service, Marvel released a hilarious new clip that you can watch right now. The full scene below has even fewer spoilers than the actual Guardians Holiday Special trailer that Marvel released recently....
Mike Flanagan on Casting Kyliegh Curran as Abra Stone in 'Doctor Sleep'
Acclaimed horror director Mike Flanagan took to Tumblr recently to pen an extensive post about the experience of making Doctor Sleep and the pressures that weighed on him in the process. In writing about the difficulties of creating a blend of Stanley Kubrick's and Stephen King's versions of The Shining universe, he got on the topic of casting the perfect stars for the film. While he had plenty of praise for Ewan McGregor and Rebecca Ferguson, he recounted how sure he and the rest of the team was about casting Kyliegh Curran.
