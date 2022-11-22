ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mother whose two young children were killed in house fire has died

By The Newsroom
 4 days ago
The mother of two young children killed in a house fire in Nottingham on Sunday has also died, police said.

Fatoumatta Hydara, 28, had been on life support after the blaze in Fairisle Close, Clifton, in the early hours of Sunday.

Her daughters Naeemah Drammeh, aged one, and Fatimah Drammeh, aged three, were also killed in the fire, and the case is now being treated as a triple murder.

Nottinghamshire Police said detectives have been given another 36 hours to question a 31-year-old man on suspicion of killing the young family.

Ms Hydara’s husband Aboubacarr Drammeh flew back to the UK from the US to visit his wife in hospital and told journalists he had not started to come to terms with what had happened.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Sinski, leading the investigation, said: “We are dealing with one of the most horrendous crimes – the death of two young children and their mother.

“This is a deeply upsetting tragedy and I can only imagine the family’s pain. They include the woman’s husband and the father of the two children, who was not in the UK at the time of the fire.

“Both he and other members of the family are being supported by specially trained officers at this incredibly difficult time and we ask for the media to give them privacy while they deal with this incredible loss.

“This has been an extremely traumatic event for them, and I’d like to reassure them we’re doing everything we possibly can to bring them the justice they deserve.

“To achieve this, a large team of detectives has been working long days and nights to investigate the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

“A number of specialists have also been examining the scene and this is likely to continue for some time.

“This is now being treated as a triple homicide.”

He urged anyone with information who has not yet come forward to contact police, especially if they were in Fairisle Close between 12am and 4.30am on Sunday.

The local community reacted with shock, with Holy Trinity Church running a book of condolence for the family, and mothers at a toddler group lighting candles in the girls’ memory.

Anyone with information can use the Nottinghamshire Police Public Portal (mipp.police.uk) or call the force on 101, quoting incident 110 of November 20.

To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

