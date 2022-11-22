Read full article on original website
Kirk Thatcher Talks ‘Star Trek IV,’ Working With Leonard Nimoy, and Getting to Write Scotty’s Computer Joke
Multihyphenate Kirk Thatcher has been involved with a vast range of iconic movies and television over the past 40 years. From his first job, on Star Wars: Return of the Jedi no less, Thatcher has been crafting beloved stories that reach into all corners of fandom as a writer, director, producer, actor, and visual effects coordinator. Though much of his career centers around his work with Jim Henson on the Muppets franchise, Thatcher has also worked on projects like Star Trek, Gremlins, Spiderman: Homecoming, and many more. Recently Collider's own Editor-in-Chief, Steve Weintraub sat down with Thatcher to discuss his work on the highly acclaimed smash hit MCU television special, Werewolf by Night.
From 'Independence Day' to 'Titanic': The Greatest Martyrs in Disaster Movies
1972’s The Poseidon Adventure was the second release, following 1970’s Airport, in the Golden Age of disaster films. These movies drew in some of Hollywood’s most famous stars, finding themselves in earthquakes (Earthquake), burning buildings (The Towering Inferno), and more. The Poseidon Adventure found some of the 1970s most famous names aboard the ill-fated SS Poseidon, overturned by a tsunami en route to Athens: Ernest Borgnine, Red Buttons, Shelley Winters, Gene Hackman, and Pamela Sue Martin, among others. The story finds a small group of survivors climbing to the top of the ship, formerly the bottom, to seek help. As they make their way, a few of the survivors perish, but one death, in particular, is indicative of the genre’s need for a martyr character: Gene Hackman’s Rev. Frank Scott, who leaps across a pool of flaming oil to turn off a valve that is preventing the group from going any further. He saves the day and dies while doing so, literally a few feet away from the engine room where rescue awaits. Scott isn’t the first martyr of disaster films, nor is he the last, but he was one of the best. Below are more heroes that made the ultimate sacrifice:
‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’: Zach Gilford Thinks ‘Midnight Mass’ Helped Him Land Elias Voit Role
Zach Gilford opened up about how his 'Midnight Mass' role led to 'Criminal Minds: Evolution' and how his 'Criminal Minds: Evolution' character has a little Matt Saracen in him.
'Wednesday's Production Designer Discusses the Inspirations Behind the Show's Gothic Look
Even while November and December call for the holiday season, the Christmas festivities didn't stop the Addams Family from marking November 23—on a Wednesday—as a day to yet again spread their kookiness onto everyone's screens. Indeed, the eight-episode series, Wednesday, has finally arrived at Netflix, extending the spooky season with a modern and more edgy take on the famously creepy family. Of course, apart from the cast members' performances, and impressive costumes and make-up, adapting the characters of Charles Addams would also require a well-executed production design. The show's production designer, Mark Scruton, told Variety that he opted to use the original source material as his primary reference, particularly in the intricate stained-glass, Romanian forest, and shrunken head scenes.
New ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Images Show Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge on The Adventure of a Lifetime
New images for Indiana Jones 5 feature teases that Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge will get into some spelunking together for the highly-anticipated sequel. Featured in the latest issue of Empire Magazine, the new images also show how Indy will be thrown in the middle of the action for Indiana Jones 5, despite his age in the universe.
Mike Flanagan on Casting Kyliegh Curran as Abra Stone in 'Doctor Sleep'
Acclaimed horror director Mike Flanagan took to Tumblr recently to pen an extensive post about the experience of making Doctor Sleep and the pressures that weighed on him in the process. In writing about the difficulties of creating a blend of Stanley Kubrick's and Stephen King's versions of The Shining universe, he got on the topic of casting the perfect stars for the film. While he had plenty of praise for Ewan McGregor and Rebecca Ferguson, he recounted how sure he and the rest of the team was about casting Kyliegh Curran.
10 Best 'The Walking Dead' Trios, Ranked
As The Walking Dead comes to an end and several characters spin off into their own post-apocalyptic adventures, it's time to look back at the best trios from the past 11 seasons of the AMC hit. Plenty of best friends and romantic relationships have come and gone in the form...
From 'Stranger Things' to 'The 100': 10 Teen Sci-Fi Series That Keep Us At the Edge of Our Seats
With millions of fans anticipating the release of yet another set of riveting sci-fi films in 2023, it is imperative to list some of the most thrilling teen sci-fi series that are binge-worthy. As many well-written teen sci-fi films have proven, the intrigue of teenage drama and the futuristic worlds of sci-fi is often an impressive combination. It’s difficult not to lose oneself to the world of endless possibilities and the nostalgic vibe often present in teenage sci-fi series.
'Stepmom' Is a Perfect Thanksgiving Reminder to Cherish Every Moment
Back in 1998, Chris Columbus’ film Stepmom hit the scene, and while it may not be a film about Thanksgiving it’s a perfect film to watch ahead of the holiday. The setting alone with its vibrant orange and yellow leaves and cozy bundle-up feeling checks off all the boxes to satisfy the autumnal aesthetic. But it’s not just the visual aspect that makes Stepmom a must-watch for Thanksgiving, it’s the story within it.
'Red Sonja': Cast, Director, and Everything We Know So Far About the Remake
Will Red Sonja be Released on Streaming or in Theaters?. Is the Original Red Sonja Film Available to Stream Online?. The original Red Sonja film from 1985 is easily one of the most unique spin-offs to the Conan the Barbarian franchise. That's mainly because the original Red Sonja film from 1985 technically isn't a Conan the Barbarian spin-off at all. Even though the character of Red Sonja originated from Marvel's Conan the Barbarian comics, a rights issue prevented the filmmakers from using any of the copyrighted material that dates back all the way to the original books from the 1950s. That didn't stop them from getting Arnold Schwarzenegger (The Terminator) involved to play a character who was virtually identical to the action star's role as the titular Barbarian, named Kalidor to differentiate from the original, and with Brigitte Nielsen (Cobra) in the starring role.
'Wakanda Forever' & 9 Films That Celebrate Family Love
Aside from all the incredible action it delivers, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is, more than anything, a powerful study of grief, loss, and love. While Ryan Coogler's film provides the regular MCU enthusiast with a good dose of exciting adventure and thrilling twists, it also reflects on the importance of family bonds, beautifully highlighting the true significance behind the word.
From 'Fargo' to 'The Walking Dead': 10 TV Shows That Peaked With Their Pilot Episode
When it comes to kicking off a TV show, it pays to hit the ground running. Enter the pilot: an episode of a TV show that aims to set up what the show will be about, introduce its characters and establish a tone. Often, TV shows are greenlit for a season or more based on the strength of a single pilot, meaning it pays to make it as good as possible.
'Andor': Diego Luna on Why Cassian Finally Joins the Rebellion
[This article contains spoilers for Andor's Season 1 finale]Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) didn't start out as the war-hardened martyr that audiences first met in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Andor has been showing his slow-burning transformation from an everyday man who was just trying to keep his head down to a man willing to die for the chance to die for the rebellion. In the season finale, after his home has been thrown into chaos under Imperial occupation, after his own incarceration, and the tragic death of his mother, Cassian finds himself ready to finally commit himself fully to the cause. But it's not exactly clear which incident was the final push he needed to move away from complacency.
Who (and What) Is the Hyde in Netflix's 'Wednesday'?
Editor's note: The below contains major spoilers for Netflix's Wednesday. Life at Nevermore Academy is anything but dull for the outcasts, like Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega), on Netflix’s Wednesday. As soon as Wednesday arrives — after nearly killing a few reckless boys at her previous school — she is thrust into the growing mystery of multiple murders in the area surrounding the school that have been ongoing for the last several weeks and have the local Sheriff stumped. Wednesday, not one to turn away from her inner curiosity and need to prove she is better than everyone else, begins to dig into this mystery, particularly after watching the mysterious monster kill someone in the woods on her first night at Nevermore.
'The Bastard Son and the Devil Himself' Cast and Character Guide
It's giving Harry Potter vibes but with more blood, violence, and progressive romance. The Bastard Son and the Devil Himself is Netflix's new series adaptation of Sally Green's YA trilogy Half Bad. The show was created by Joe Barton (The Lazarus Project) and released on October 28, 2022. It has made quite an impression on both critics and viewers. The magic is dazzling, the story is heart-wrenching and socially conscious, and what viewers think they know is consistently flipped on its head. The plot thickens and thickens, keeping audiences on edge with every passing scene.
‘Strange World’ Ending Explained: What IS the Strange World?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Strange World. Strange World, the 61st film from Walt Disney Animation Studios, follows the Clade family, known for their legendary explorers, such as Jaeger (Dennis Quaid) and Searcher (Jake Gyllenhaal). Strange World is a throwback to pulp comics and retro sci-fi films, a unique world full of intriguing creatures, odd lands, and, of course, family dynamics. For Disney, Strange World is stylistically different from what we’re used to from an animated Disney film, yet the heart and soul of the film remain wholly Disney.
'Wednesday' Cast React to Jenna Ortega's Iconic Dance in New Video
This Thanksgiving weekend many horror fans have been thankful for the release of the long awaited Netflix series Wednesday. The Addams Family adaptation starring Jenna Ortega in the death loving title role has taken the genre world by storm. However, since the series released this past Wednesday, fans can’t stop talking about the amazing dance sequence at the end of episode 4. Now Netflix has released a behind-the-scenes video of the cast reacting to that now-iconic scene.
Timothy Omundson Praises "Incredible" New 'Percy Jackson' Series
The return of Timothy Omundson to acting has been something fans have been excited for. The actor, who suffered a stroke back in 2017, returned as his famed character Detective Carlton Jebediah Lassiter in the television show Psych and since we've been gifted with Omundson beginning to show the world his talents yet again. So when he was cast in the upcoming Percy Jackson and the Olympians series for Disney+, fans were extremely happy for him!
'The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special's Connections to the Comic Books
Warning! This article contains spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special brings back Marvel's intergalactic A-holes just in time for the holiday season, and also marks James Gunn's return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Praise has been showered on the special for its festive spirit, as well as its sense of humor. It's safe to say that between this and Werewolf By Night, Marvel Studios should definitely lean into doing more holiday-themed Special Presentations.
Irene Cara, 'Flashdance' Singer, Dies at 63
Tragic news has befallen the world of music and entertainment with the passing of the iconic American singer-actress Irene Cara at the age of just 63. Cara, who passed early on Saturday, November 26 was best known for lending her voice to the iconic soundtracks of both Flashdance and Fame - the latter of which she also played a starring role in. The news was conveyed via Cara's publicist.
