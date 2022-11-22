ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

News Channel Nebraska

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's flagship company is raising $2.5 billion

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's business empire is planning to raise nearly $2.5 billion in a new share offering as it pushes to expand into new areas. Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of the Adani Group, said in a stock exchange filing on Friday that its board had given approval to raise 200 billion rupees ($2.45 billion) by issuing new shares. It would be India's biggest ever follow-on public share offering, Reuters reports.
News Channel Nebraska

What is Advent? And what traditions do people follow worldwide?

Wreaths, candles and calendars. These are sure signs of Advent for many Christian groups around the world. But what is Advent exactly?. The word Advent derives from the Latin adventus, which means an arrival or visit. Advent is the beginning of the spiritual year for these churches, and it's observed the four Sundays before Christmas Day.
News Channel Nebraska

In Britain, nearly 200,000 workers are striking on Black Friday

Britain's cost-of-living crisis is already taking the shine off Black Friday. Now, the annual shopping bonanza faces an additional threat from strikes that could disrupt deliveries, subdue online sales and deliver another blow to the slumping economy. Some 235,000 workers have gone on strike across the United Kingdom this week,...
News Channel Nebraska

Spain's new high-speed trains make it Europe's rail capital

What could be better than one wide-ranging high-speed rail network? Three or four competing ones, which look set to not only improve travelers' options but also (hopefully) drive prices down. Friday saw the launch of iryo -- the latest company to enter Spain's fast train market, which is already pretty...

