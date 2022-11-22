ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greer, SC

Retired SC trooper accused of stealing property during crash investigation

By Robert Cox
Queen City News
Queen City News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YDiDa_0jJq4Dkr00

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A retired South Carolina trooper is accused of taking someone’s property during a crash investigation in 2011 and later selling it.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, 59-year-old David Eugene McAlhany, of Greer, was arrested and charged with misconduct in office, common law misconduct in office, and petit larceny.

McAlhany is accused of taking a piece of personal property valued at under $2,000 while investigating a crash in November of 2011 while working as a state trooper with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Warrants stated that McAlhany later sold the property instead of documenting it and submitting it for return.

McAlhany had since retired from the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

He was booked into the Greenville County Detention Center on $12,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
walterborolive.com

Missing North Carolina man found dead in Colleton

On Thursday, Nov. 17, a North Carolina man, Braedan Rose, 25, of Avery County in Newland, N.C., was found dead in the Ruffin area around noon. The man was reported missing to North Carolina authorities on Friday, Oct 14. North Carolina authorities were told the man battled with drug addiction...
NEWLAND, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating shooting in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting near Destiny Drive in Cherokee County. Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Muller confirmed that a shooting happened at around 3 p.m. in that area. Sheriff Mueller said no one is in custody at...
abccolumbia.com

SLED agents arrest retired SC Highway Patrol trooper

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has announced the arrest of 59 year-old David Eugene McAlhany of Greer, SC. Agents say the suspect is charged with Misconduct in Office, Common Law Misconduct in Office and Petit Larceny. SLED was asked to investigate McAlhany by the...
GREER, SC
WLOS.com

Known felon arrested, found with fully automatic ghost gun, fentanyl, officials say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Police Department said Wednesday, Nov. 23 that a known felon in the area has been arrested following multiple weeks of investigation. Thanks to the investigation and a number of tips, APD officers and detectives arrested Damon Tyriq Smith, 19, on Tuesday, Nov. 22 around 2 p.m. near the 10 block of Perry Lane. They took Smith into custody without incident.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina man who admitted to abducting, suffocating man among 3 to be paroled from life sentences

GREENSBORO, NC (WGHP) – Three inmates from the Piedmont Triad – all of them serving life sentences for second-degree murder, one of which was upheld by the North Carolina Supreme Court – are going to be paroled after serving decades in prison. The North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission, which for months has been […]
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
CBS Baltimore

TV meteorologist, pilot from Timonium, Maryland, die in news helicopter crash

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A helicopter pilot and a meteorologist who worked for a North Carolina television station died Tuesday when a news helicopter crashed along a Charlotte-area interstate, with police praising the pilot for heroically avoiding the roadway in his final moments.Meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag were identified as the people killed in the crash in a statement by WBTV — and by coworkers who'd been reporting on the crash live from the station's studio.Tayag is from Timonium, Maryland, according to his social media profile pages.Fighting back tears, anchors Jamie Boll and Molly Grantham mourned their colleagues...
TIMONIUM, MD
WLOS.com

'We want to keep it rural:' Plan to modernize part of NC 9 in Polk County faces pushback

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Plans to widen -- or modernize -- part of N.C. 9 in Polk County are moving forward -- and it appears for good this time. The estimated $12.2 million plan would affect N.C. 9 from N.C. 108 to U.S. 74 -- a 2.7-mile stretch of the rural highway. The project wouldn't involve adding more lanes, just widening existing ones and adding a shoulder. Officials with the North Carolina Department of Transportation prefer calling it "modernizing" instead of widening.
Queen City News

Queen City News

64K+
Followers
20K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy