Our son Ryley Allen Wallace was born on October 1, 1990, in Houston, Missouri. Ryley completed our family of 4. Big sister Amber was thrilled to have her own live baby doll. Left behind are his parents, Clay and Billi-Jo Wallace; Ryley’s fiancé, Breann Simmerly of the home; two children, Hunter and Annabelle of the home; one sister, Amber Ramsey and her husband Chris Ramsey of Licking, MO; two nephews, Woodrow and Jensen Ramsey of Licking MO; grandmother, Bonney Milan of Wolcott, New York; best friend/brother Justin Jennings of Licking, MO; many uncles, aunts, cousins and friends; and also a special group of ladies we call the “Golden Girls.”

HOUSTON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO