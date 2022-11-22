Read full article on original website
Avian flu confirmed in Webster County poultry flock
Federal officials have confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza in a chicken flock in Webster County. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory (NVSL) confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic influenza (HPAI) in the chicken layer flock. Samples were delivered to the NVSL in Iowa for testing after a sudden increase in mortality in the flock.
Cabool woman arrested by state patrol on three charges
A Cabool woman was arrested late Wednesday night in Texas County by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Suzan N. Micas, 41, was charged with misdemeanor DWI, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway and careless and imprudent driving. She was transported to the Texas County Jail, the...
Willow Springs man wanted on warrant is arrested
A wanted Willow Springs man was arrested Wednesday by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Dustin K. Wallace, 32, was sought on felony charges from Ozark County for failing to appear for nonsupport of parent and cited with driving while revoked – second offense. He is held in the Howell County Jail.
Plato man seriously injured in Highway 32 accident, patrol says
A Plato man was seriously injured Thursday afternoon in a crash on Highway 32 about five miles east of Falcon, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Tpr. Kennan Harrison said an eastbound 2015 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Devin M. Denigan, 21, of Lebanon, crossed the center of the highway and struck a westbound 1997 Ford Ranger operated by Mark W. Croslow, 63, of Plato, head-on.
Grant application for new library set for submittal next week
A grant application to aid in an effort to construct a new library at Houston will be submitted next week. Through a joint application the Texas County Library Foundation and the City of Houston, a lengthy submittal, is set to seek funds under the “Community Revitalization Grant Program,” which is federal American Rescue Plan Act funds administered by the Missouri Department of Economic Development. The deadline to submit an application is Nov. 30. The local group is seeking $900,000. There is $10 million available for southeast Missouri.
County’s unemployment rate increases to 2.8 percent in October
Texas County’s unemployment rate increased seven-tenths of a percentage point in October from the previous month, the Missouri Department of Economic Development reports. The figure was 2.8 percent. It has ranged from 2.1 to 4.7 percent this year. According to the department, the county’s labor force totaled 9,135 and...
RYLEY ALLEN WALLACE
Our son Ryley Allen Wallace was born on October 1, 1990, in Houston, Missouri. Ryley completed our family of 4. Big sister Amber was thrilled to have her own live baby doll. Left behind are his parents, Clay and Billi-Jo Wallace; Ryley’s fiancé, Breann Simmerly of the home; two children, Hunter and Annabelle of the home; one sister, Amber Ramsey and her husband Chris Ramsey of Licking, MO; two nephews, Woodrow and Jensen Ramsey of Licking MO; grandmother, Bonney Milan of Wolcott, New York; best friend/brother Justin Jennings of Licking, MO; many uncles, aunts, cousins and friends; and also a special group of ladies we call the “Golden Girls.”
Movie, other activities Saturday, Dec. 3, in downtown Houston
A movie for children is coming Saturday, Dec. 3, to the Melba Performing Arts Center in downtown Houston. “The Polar Express” will be shown at 5 p.m. Tickets are $5 for adults. Children are free and must be accompanied by an adult. There is limited seating. To reserve a ticket, call 417-260-0043.
Cabool council receives updates on housing projects
Members of the Cabool City Council recently heard about a spurt in new housing and received updates on several projects during a meeting. Economic developer Ron Reed introduced Bobby and Wendy Stidham, who purchased the former Tod’s Motel property and have been developing efficiency apartments. They have purchased seven...
Licking native hired as school superintendent
The Licking board of education has hired a new superintendent for the 2023-’24 school year. She is Telena Haneline, who will replace Cristina Wright, who is relocating after five years at the helm. Haneline will be formally appointed at the board’s Dec. 12 meeting. In 2019, she became...
