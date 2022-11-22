Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Bayou Classic fans urged to buckle up when driving this weekend
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Roadways in Louisiana will be busy as Bayou Classic fans drive to New Orleans for the 49th annual matchup between Southern University and Grambling State University. State highway officials are urging those driving to the Crescent City to wear a seat belt in its...
brproud.com
LIVE GAME BLOG: Jags vs Tigers at 49th Annual Bayou Classic
NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Bayou Classic returns to the New Orleans Caesars Superdome for its 49th year Saturday, Nov. 26 at 1 p.m. The Southern University A&M Jaguars (6-4) take on the Grambling State University Tigers (3-7) for the historic matchup. Where to watch the game:. TV:...
brproud.com
Will this horse win NOLA’s Thanksgiving Classic?
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — And they’re off to the races — the races at the New Orleans Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots, that is!. Our WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood was there Thanksgiving morning, waking up with the horses, jockeys, and Kevin Kilroy, a horse racing analyst. Kilroy is ready for the excitement that’s been a Big Easy tradition for 98 years.
brproud.com
Man rescued from Gulf of Mexico Thanksgiving night after falling overboard the Carnival Valor
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a man treading water in the Gulf of Mexico after officials say he fell overboard the Carnival Valor cruise ship the night before. Around 2:30 p.m. Thursday (Nov. 24), the Carnival Cruise Line confirmed the search for a 28-year-old male...
brproud.com
3-Story house catches on fire in the Audubon area
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Fire Department responded to house fire Thursday morning (Nov. 24th) on Audubon Street. Just before 11:00, firefighters responded to a 911 call about a 3 story house fire in the 600 bock of Audubon Street. At the scene, they were met with fire surging from a third floor window in the front of the home.
brproud.com
Suspect wanted in connection to shooting in New Orleans neighborhood
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect, pictured above, in connection with a shooting that took place on Friday (Nov. 25th) in the Seabrook neighborhood. According to detectives the suspect reportedly was walking in the area when he...
brproud.com
Covington man hit, killed by truck in Bogalusa Friday night
BOGALUSA, La. (BRPROUD) – A 50-year-old man from Covington was killed after being hit by a truck in Washington Parish Friday. Louisiana State Police says they began an investigation into the crash around 5:45 p.m. Troopers learned a 2012 GMC Acadia was heading south on LA Highway 21 as the pedestrian, identified as Ben Small, was walking on the road. State police say Small was wearing dark clothing. For reasons still under investigation, Small was struck and killed by the truck.
brproud.com
Two men, 15-year-old accused of illegally killing, dumping Louisiana black bear
ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana black bear was illegally shot to death and dumped by two men and a teenager earlier this month. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) said its investigation led to the finding of a black bear skull in a creek. The agency later identified three individuals connected to the bear’s killing — Justin Olano, 24, of Livonia, Robert Salts II, 42, of Pearl River, and Salts’ 15-year-old son.
brproud.com
Water outage reported in Gonzales Friday morning due to leak
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — Crews are working to repair a leak that has caused a water outage in Gonzales Friday morning. City officials said the leak is at the corner of Burnside Avenue and New River Street. Repairs required crews to shut off the water, officials noted. Mayor Barney...
brproud.com
Local cat rescue holding adoption event in Gonzales
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – A local animal shelter is holding a pet adoption event Saturday, Nov. 26. Rescue Alliance Animal Services will hold its Small Business Saturday adoption event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 40451 Lowes Avenue. All adopted feline friends are spayed, neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. Kitten adoptions are $45 and adult cats are $25.
brproud.com
Large trailer fire in Livingston Parish under investigation
MAUREPAS, La. (BRPROUD) -Two Livingston Parish fire districts responded to a large structure fire on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 9 says that volunteer firefighters from Maurepas and French Settlement responded to Poe Drive around 2 a.m. The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshall says the structure was a trailer with a connected add-on.
brproud.com
$2,500 reward offered for arrest in overnight St. Charles Parish shooting
BOUTTE, La. (WGNO) — A man survived after being shot twice overnight in St. Charles Parish, prompting an investigation by detectives who are now searching for more answers. The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the 300 block of South Kilner Street in Boutte just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday (Nov. 24). When they arrived, detectives found a male victim with two gunshot wounds to his leg. The victim’s age was not released in the early reports of the shooting.
