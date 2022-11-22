ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, IA

Mix 94.7 KMCH

Ag Informer: Clayton Co. Cattlemen of the Year

Over the weekend, we took our KMCH microphones to the 2022 Clayton County Beef Banquet in Elkader. On today’s “Ag Informer” we meet the 2022 Cattlemen of the Year: Rob Medberry. Wednesday 11/23. Hawk Talk with Dolph and Coach Ferentz 6:30-8:00pm. Friday 11/25. Hawkeye Football vs. Nebraska:...
CLAYTON COUNTY, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Dorothy Marie Fiddelke- Iowa Falls

Dorothy Marie Fiddelke, 80, of Iowa Falls, Iowa, formerly of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Mercy One Medical Center in Waterloo. She was born on August 21, 1942, in Amherst, Nebraska, the daughter of Frank and Marie (Kreutzer) Fisher. Dorothy was raised and educated in Amherst, and was a 1960 graduate of Amherst High School.
IOWA FALLS, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

North Linn & Central City Schools to Share Staff

The Central City and North Linn school boards have reached an agreement to share a Superintendent starting with the 2023-2024 school year. The Central City board approved the agreement at a special board meeting held Wednesday, November 16, the North Linn board approved the agreement at their board meeting on Tuesday, November 22.
CENTRAL CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Vehicle strikes and kills man in Fayette County

Truth in sentencing: Man sentenced to a 20 year mandatory sentence could get out decades earlier. A Cedar Rapids domestic abuse survivor is worried about what might happen if her estranged husband was to get out of prison years earlier than the mandatory sentence he received. Updated: 5 hours ago.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Dubuque County Outbuilding Fire

On November 22, 2022 at approximately 1:11 PM the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office along with Epworth Fire were dispatched to 8039 Hartbecke Rd. for an outbuilding that was on fire. Investigation revealed that an outbuilding owned by Fred and Kathy Hartbecke started on fire at the residence and quickly became fully involved. The fire was contained to the buildingbut the building and its contents were a total loss. Nothing suspicious was noted for the cause of the fire. Total loss estimated at around $60,000. There was no livestock in the building.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Fayette Co. Man Killed after stuck by passing SUV

A Fayette County man has died after being hit by a vehicle. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on the 27000 Block of Lincoln Road, north of West Union Monday evening just before 6:30pm. A vehicle driven by 54-year-old...
FAYETTE COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

West Central Community Schools in Maynard closes Tuesday due to illnesses

MAYNARD, Iowa (KCRG) - West Central Community Schools in Maynard are closed Tuesday. In a Facebook post, district leaders said they are canceling all activities, including classes and practices, because of a high number of illnesses among students and staff. The schools are expected to remain closed until Friday. District...
MAYNARD, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Ed-Co & Maquoketa Valley to share Superintendent

The Edgewood-Colesburg school board and Maquoketa Valley school board are pleased to announce that they will be sharing a superintendent starting in the 2023-2024 school year. Both school boards approved the agreement at their board meetings on Monday, November 21. The districts will enter into a one-year agreement where the...
MAQUOKETA, IA
KCCI.com

Massage therapist alerts Iowa woman to cancerous lump

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — A Cedar Rapids woman is alive right now, in part, because of a massage therapist who found and warned her about a lump. Judith Takes said last year, her partner gave her a couple's massage for her birthday. Amber Henline was the massage therapist who worked on Takes that day, KCRG reports.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Working Iowa: McGrath Auto

TrueNorth has offices in Chicago and Colorado, but Cedar Rapids is where they are headquartered. They are looking to expand their workforce. A local company which makes everything from lotion to lip balm is looking for more employees. Eastern Iowa media technology company looks to hire as company expands. Updated:...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kwayradio.com

Hoffman Will Continue Serving as Mayor

Waverly mayor Adam Hoffman was recently elected Bremer County Treasurer. Hoffman shared that he will at least finish his term as Waverly mayor even while starting the new position. Per Iowa code there is not a conflict of interest in the two roles.
WAVERLY, IA
KCRG.com

Rolling into the future, McGrath Auto is looking to hire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - McGrath Auto is a locally-owned and family run business that’s four generations strong. Their key is treating employees like family. “Our big thing is honestly our core values and that fits. So, do the right thing, be humbly confident, pursue growth relentlessly and have fun. If you are a character fit, we would love to train you and teach you to do the job,” said Jaymie McGrath, Organizational Development Director, McGrath Auto.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Names Released in Farley Road Accident

Authorities have released the names of those involved in an accident near Farley on Monday night. It happened at 7815 Farley Road south of town shortly before 7:30 pm. The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office says Randy Theobald of Farley was driving a minivan northbound when he rear-ended a manure spreader being pulled by a tractor driven by Carl Greenwood of Epworth.
FARLEY, IA

