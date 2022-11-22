Read full article on original website
There was plenty of concern regarding the health of Ja Morant after he suffered a Grade 1 ankle sprain during the Memphis Grizzlies’ 121-110 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder this past Friday. Morant was deemed week-to-week, adding to the Grizzlies’ injury concerns after they lost shooting guard Desmond Bane earlier to a toe injury that’s expected to keep the 24-year old sharpshooter out for two to three weeks.
The Los Angeles Lakers may be 5-10, which is the fifth-worst mark in the NBA, but it is starting to look like their roster is better than that record would indicate. They’re riding a three-game winning streak and are coming off a 123-92 blowout victory over the San Antonio Spurs. Their role players are starting to give them consistently strong play.
Latest injury updates on Ja Morant and Desmond Bane as the Kings put their six-game winning streak on the line against the Grizzlies.
The NBA has announced that Patrick Beverley has been suspended for three games.
Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
The subsequent numbness didn't seem to impede his output!
Zion Williamson had a season-high 32 points along with 11 rebounds and the New Orleans Pelicans never trailed Wednesday night while handing the San Antonio Spurs their sixth straight loss, 129-110
LeBron James has been ruled out for Tuesday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns.
Earlier this season, the Memphis Grizzlies went into a game against the Sacramento Kings as the hot team. The Kings were introducing a new lineup that added rookie Keegan Murray with hopes of providing a spark. Now the Grizzlies (10-7) are short-handed and the Kings are one of the hottest...
OG Anunoby threw down a dunk on Kevin Durant in Wednesday’s game between the Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets.
Grizzlies fall to Kings in final minute, 113-109
The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Sacramento Kings 113-109 on Tuesday at FedExForum. After a 17-7 run and a career-high 20 points in the fourth quarter from Ja Morant, Memphis trimmed the Kings lead down to one point, 109-108, with 5.3 seconds remaining in the game. De’Aaron Fox was fouled by Morant and made both freethrows to push the Kings ahead, 113-109.
Happy Thanksgiving to our American readers! To them, as well as to our non-American readers, we’re thankful for you all! With our food hangovers in tow (as well as possibly the traditional hangover), we’ll now get ready for another Lakers game. This time they will be facing off against the San Antonio Spurs, and no, that’s not a typo. The Lakers are, in fact, playing them for the second time this week with a perplexing third time in four games coming on Saturday as the purple-and-gold play a back-to-back against the black-and-silver in The Alamo.
The NBA announced Thursday Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley has been suspended for three games for his role in an altercation against the Phoenix Suns earlier this week. Beverley shoved Suns center Deandre Ayton from behind, claiming he was a protecting a teammate. The play left Ayton on the...
The Detroit Lions came into Thanksgiving on their first three-game winning streak in five years, thanks to some clutch plays late in games
Editor's Note: Get an edge with our premium College Football Betting Tools that are packed with live odds, betting trends, predictions, player prop projections, our extensive Edge Finder and much more. Click here to learn more!. It's always fun to cash a ticket of any shape or size, but there's...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies have been in a giving mood on and off the court lately. They tipped off their Season of Giving by preparing Thanksgiving meals for 100 families in need. Players, coaches and staff all gathered at Fedex Forum to stuff boxes with essentials to...
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has made it clear that to free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. that he wants him in Dallas. There are reports that Beckham plans to make his decision after Thanksgiving. The Cowboys and Giants are two teams that have been vocal about their interest in the star wideout. Beckham has not played this season after tearing his ACL for a second time in last year's Super Bowl with the Rams. The Cowboys are gearing up for their Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Giants in Arlington.
