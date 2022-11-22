ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Grizzlies star Ja Morant gets shocking injury update ahead of Kings game

There was plenty of concern regarding the health of Ja Morant after he suffered a Grade 1 ankle sprain during the Memphis Grizzlies’ 121-110 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder this past Friday. Morant was deemed week-to-week, adding to the Grizzlies’ injury concerns after they lost shooting guard Desmond Bane earlier to a toe injury that’s expected to keep the 24-year old sharpshooter out for two to three weeks.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"

Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBA

Grizzlies fall to Kings in final minute, 113-109

The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Sacramento Kings 113-109 on Tuesday at FedExForum. After a 17-7 run and a career-high 20 points in the fourth quarter from Ja Morant, Memphis trimmed the Kings lead down to one point, 109-108, with 5.3 seconds remaining in the game. De’Aaron Fox was fouled by Morant and made both freethrows to push the Kings ahead, 113-109.
MEMPHIS, TN
silverscreenandroll.com

Lakers vs. Spurs Preview: Return of The King?

Happy Thanksgiving to our American readers! To them, as well as to our non-American readers, we’re thankful for you all! With our food hangovers in tow (as well as possibly the traditional hangover), we’ll now get ready for another Lakers game. This time they will be facing off against the San Antonio Spurs, and no, that’s not a typo. The Lakers are, in fact, playing them for the second time this week with a perplexing third time in four games coming on Saturday as the purple-and-gold play a back-to-back against the black-and-silver in The Alamo.
LOS ANGELES, CA
nbcsportsedge.com

Live Dogs: Staff underdog picks for Week 13

Editor's Note: Get an edge with our premium College Football Betting Tools that are packed with live odds, betting trends, predictions, player prop projections, our extensive Edge Finder and much more. Click here to learn more!. It's always fun to cash a ticket of any shape or size, but there's...
KENTUCKY STATE
iheart.com

Cowboys and OBJ Have Mutual Interest

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has made it clear that to free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. that he wants him in Dallas. There are reports that Beckham plans to make his decision after Thanksgiving. The Cowboys and Giants are two teams that have been vocal about their interest in the star wideout. Beckham has not played this season after tearing his ACL for a second time in last year's Super Bowl with the Rams. The Cowboys are gearing up for their Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Giants in Arlington.
DALLAS, TX

