The West is struggling to set an oil price cap that hurts Russia
CNN — Allies of Ukraine want to put a price limit on Russian oil. But there's a problem: They can't agree on a number that would actually pile pressure on the Kremlin. The West's biggest economies agreed earlier this year to cap the price of Russia's most valuable export and vowed to hash out the details by early December. The move is aimed at reducing inflows to President Vladimir Putin's war chest without adding to stress on the global economy by further reducing the supply of energy.
China's Xi pledges support for Cuba on 'core interests'
BEIJING — Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Cuban counterpart pledged mutual support over their fellow communist states’ “core interests” Friday at a meeting further hailing a return to face-to-face diplomacy by Beijing. In comments to Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, Xi said China hoped to “strengthen coordination...
Mexico's domestic airline industry in shambles
MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s domestic airline industry is in shambles, plagued by safety problems, a ratings downgrade by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, and vandalism. This week alone, passengers missed connections because thieves cut the fiber optic cables leading into the Mexico City airport, forcing immigration authorities to...
'It changes nothing.' Nigerians unimpressed with redesigned banknotes
CNN — Nigerians have criticized the "redesigning" of the country's local currency proposed by its central bank to rein in counterfeiting and hoarding of large sums outside the banking system. President Muhammadu Buhari unveiled the redesigned 200-, 500-, and 1,000-naira notes on Wednesday, saying "the new Naira banknotes have...
How a scoop by a little-known crypto site led to the fall of Sam Bankman-Fried and implosion of FTX
CNN — The staggering level of apparent deception staged by former crypto king Sam Bankman-Fried wasn't uncovered by government investigators or a major powerhouse financial news organization, such as The Wall Street Journal. Instead, the public's first glimpse of the alleged wrongdoing by Bankman-Fried — known to insiders as...
Foxconn offers to pay workers to leave world's largest iPhone factory after violent protests
CNN — Foxconn has offered to pay newly recruited workers 10,000 yuan ($1,400) to quit and leave the world's largest iPhone assembly factory, in an attempt to quell protests that saw hundreds of workers clash with security forces at the facility in central China. The Apple supplier made the...
Philippines asks China for explanation over latest sea feud
MANILA, PHILIPPINES — The Philippines has sought an explanation from China after a Filipino military commander reported that the Chinese coast guard forcibly seized Chinese rocket debris in the possession of Filipino navy personnel in the disputed South China Sea, officials said Thursday. Sunday's incident off Philippine-occupied Thitu island...
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's flagship company is raising $2.5 billion
CNN — Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's business empire is planning to raise nearly $2.5 billion in a new share offering as it pushes to expand into new areas. Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of the Adani Group, said in a stock exchange filing on Friday that its board had given approval to raise 200 billion rupees ($2.45 billion) by issuing new shares. It would be India's biggest ever follow-on public share offering, Reuters reports.
Fact check: Ad says Democrats 'send a fortune to Ukraine but nothing for our children'
An ad in the Georgia U.S. Senate race doesn’t mention either incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock or his Republican challenger, Herschel Walker. But the ad, by the conservative nonprofit Citizens for Sanity, pulls no punches, and levels a charge that Democratic policies are abandoning children. In an election that...
One of Ukraine's largest hospitals nearly evacuated patients after Russian strikes cut water supply
CNN — One of Ukraine's largest state hospitals was "on the verge of evacuating" some patients after it lost water supply because of Russian air strikes on Wednesday, a regional official told CNN. Moscow has sent a barrage of missiles to target energy "generation facilities" in its latest effort...
Ukraine battles to restore power after Russian strikes leave 'vast majority' of people without electricity
CNN — Ukraine raced to restore power across the country on Thursday, a day after Russia sent a new barrage of missiles to target critical infrastructure, resulting in the temporary shutdown of most of its power plants and leaving the "vast majority" of people without electricity. The national energy...
In Britain, nearly 200,000 workers are striking on Black Friday
CNN — Britain's cost-of-living crisis is already taking the shine off Black Friday. Now, the shopping holiday faces an additional threat from strikes that could disrupt deliveries, subdue online shopping and deliver another blow to the slumping economy. Some 235,000 workers have gone on strike across the United Kingdom...
UN rights chief says 'full-fledged' crisis underway in Iran amid crackdown on protesters
CNN — Iran is in a "full-fledged human rights crisis" as authorities clamp down on anti-regime dissidents, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Chief Volker Turk. Turk called for "independent, impartial and transparent investigative processes" into violations of human rights in Iran during a special...
Iran's supreme leader praises paramilitary for crackdown on 'rioters' and 'thugs'
CNN — Iran's Supreme Leader has praised the country's Basij paramilitary force for its role in the deadly crackdown on anti-regime protesters. Meeting with Basij personnel in Tehran Saturday, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei described the popular protest movement as "rioters" and "thugs" backed by foreign forces and praised "innocent" Basij fighters for protecting the nation.
Belarus Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei dies at 64, officials say
CNN — The Foreign Minister of Belarus Vladimir Makei has died at the age of 64, the country's foreign ministry said Saturday. "Vladimir Makei, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, has suddenly passed away today," the Foreign Ministry said in its official Facebook account, without providing more details about the circumstances surrounding the foreign minister's death.
Fact check: DeSantis says U.S. wasn't built on stolen land
As Florida's governor, Republican Ron DeSantis has repeatedly stated his conviction that leaders need to fight attempts to "indoctrinate students" in classrooms. In the only gubernatorial debate before the Nov. 8 election, Gov. DeSantis contrasted his record on education with that of Democratic challenger Charlie Crist and Crist's running mate Karla Hernández-Mats.
Mine company's blasting of rock shelters likened to Taliban
CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA — An Australian minister likened a mining company blasting ancient rock shelters to the Taliban’s destruction of giant Buddha carvings and vowed Thursday to improve protections of Indigenous cultural heritage. Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek said Rio Tinto acted lawfully in 2020 when it destroyed two rock...
Stories of Ukrainian resistance revealed after Kherson pullout
CNN — Two Russian soldiers walked down a street in Kherson on a spring evening in early March, just days after Moscow captured the city. The temperature that night was still below freezing and the power was out, leaving the city in complete darkness as the soldiers made their way back to camp after a few drinks.
