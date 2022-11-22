ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The West is struggling to set an oil price cap that hurts Russia

CNN — Allies of Ukraine want to put a price limit on Russian oil. But there's a problem: They can't agree on a number that would actually pile pressure on the Kremlin. The West's biggest economies agreed earlier this year to cap the price of Russia's most valuable export and vowed to hash out the details by early December. The move is aimed at reducing inflows to President Vladimir Putin's war chest without adding to stress on the global economy by further reducing the supply of energy.
China's Xi pledges support for Cuba on 'core interests'

BEIJING — Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Cuban counterpart pledged mutual support over their fellow communist states’ “core interests” Friday at a meeting further hailing a return to face-to-face diplomacy by Beijing. In comments to Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, Xi said China hoped to “strengthen coordination...
Mexico's domestic airline industry in shambles

MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s domestic airline industry is in shambles, plagued by safety problems, a ratings downgrade by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, and vandalism. This week alone, passengers missed connections because thieves cut the fiber optic cables leading into the Mexico City airport, forcing immigration authorities to...
'It changes nothing.' Nigerians unimpressed with redesigned banknotes

CNN — Nigerians have criticized the "redesigning" of the country's local currency proposed by its central bank to rein in counterfeiting and hoarding of large sums outside the banking system. President Muhammadu Buhari unveiled the redesigned 200-, 500-, and 1,000-naira notes on Wednesday, saying "the new Naira banknotes have...
Philippines asks China for explanation over latest sea feud

MANILA, PHILIPPINES — The Philippines has sought an explanation from China after a Filipino military commander reported that the Chinese coast guard forcibly seized Chinese rocket debris in the possession of Filipino navy personnel in the disputed South China Sea, officials said Thursday. Sunday's incident off Philippine-occupied Thitu island...
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's flagship company is raising $2.5 billion

CNN — Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's business empire is planning to raise nearly $2.5 billion in a new share offering as it pushes to expand into new areas. Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of the Adani Group, said in a stock exchange filing on Friday that its board had given approval to raise 200 billion rupees ($2.45 billion) by issuing new shares. It would be India's biggest ever follow-on public share offering, Reuters reports.
In Britain, nearly 200,000 workers are striking on Black Friday

CNN — Britain's cost-of-living crisis is already taking the shine off Black Friday. Now, the shopping holiday faces an additional threat from strikes that could disrupt deliveries, subdue online shopping and deliver another blow to the slumping economy. Some 235,000 workers have gone on strike across the United Kingdom...
UN rights chief says 'full-fledged' crisis underway in Iran amid crackdown on protesters

CNN — Iran is in a "full-fledged human rights crisis" as authorities clamp down on anti-regime dissidents, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Chief Volker Turk. Turk called for "independent, impartial and transparent investigative processes" into violations of human rights in Iran during a special...
Iran's supreme leader praises paramilitary for crackdown on 'rioters' and 'thugs'

CNN — Iran's Supreme Leader has praised the country's Basij paramilitary force for its role in the deadly crackdown on anti-regime protesters. Meeting with Basij personnel in Tehran Saturday, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei described the popular protest movement as "rioters" and "thugs" backed by foreign forces and praised "innocent" Basij fighters for protecting the nation.
Belarus Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei dies at 64, officials say

CNN — The Foreign Minister of Belarus Vladimir Makei has died at the age of 64, the country's foreign ministry said Saturday. "Vladimir Makei, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, has suddenly passed away today," the Foreign Ministry said in its official Facebook account, without providing more details about the circumstances surrounding the foreign minister's death.
Fact check: DeSantis says U.S. wasn't built on stolen land

As Florida's governor, Republican Ron DeSantis has repeatedly stated his conviction that leaders need to fight attempts to "indoctrinate students" in classrooms. In the only gubernatorial debate before the Nov. 8 election, Gov. DeSantis contrasted his record on education with that of Democratic challenger Charlie Crist and Crist's running mate Karla Hernández-Mats.
Mine company's blasting of rock shelters likened to Taliban

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA — An Australian minister likened a mining company blasting ancient rock shelters to the Taliban’s destruction of giant Buddha carvings and vowed Thursday to improve protections of Indigenous cultural heritage. Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek said Rio Tinto acted lawfully in 2020 when it destroyed two rock...
Stories of Ukrainian resistance revealed after Kherson pullout

CNN — Two Russian soldiers walked down a street in Kherson on a spring evening in early March, just days after Moscow captured the city. The temperature that night was still below freezing and the power was out, leaving the city in complete darkness as the soldiers made their way back to camp after a few drinks.

