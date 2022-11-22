Freddie Roman, a Borscht Belt staple whose comedy was long a part of the Friars Club roasts and was a fixture in big nightclubs, has died at 85. He had a heart attack this morning in Boynton Beach, Florida, his daughter said. Roman had a long career in comedy, a reliable old-time joke teller who worked countless rooms in Las Vegas and other big cities. He was also part of frequent Comedy Central roasts, taking a few wacks at the likes of Jerry Stiller, Hugh Hefner, Drew Carey, Rob Reiner and Chevy Chase, among others. More from DeadlineIrene Cara Remembered By Colleagues, Friends And FansCharles Koppelman Dies: Hit-Making Record Executive And Martha Stewart Living Chairman Was 82Tim Beddows Dies: Managing Director Of UK-Based Network Distributing Was 59Best of DeadlineHollywood Blacklist: 75th Anniversary Of The Waldorf Declaration - Photo Gallery50 Years Of Thanksgiving-Themed TV - Photo GalleryQuentin Tarantino's Career In Directing Film Gallery: From ‘Pulp Fiction’, ‘Reservoir Dogs’ & ‘Kill Bill’ To ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ And More

BOYNTON BEACH, FL ・ 12 MINUTES AGO