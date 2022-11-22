Read full article on original website
Related
Elle
Jennifer Lopez Has Taken Down All Of Her Instagram Posts
Jennifer Lopez fans who checked her Instagram this morning found the page completely empty. The superstar has seemingly deleted or archived all of her old posts on the platform, in addition to changing her profile picture to a black circle. The 'Waiting for Tonight' singer has also gone dark on her other platforms, including Twitter and TikTok, but kept her previous posts up on those accounts.
Everything Kourtney Kardashian Has Said About Having Another Baby
Is baby No. 4 on the horizon? Kourtney Kardashian has made her feelings on expanding her family clear over the years. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum became a mom in 2009, welcoming son Mason with her then-boyfriend Scott Disick, followed by daughter Penelope and son Reign in 2012 and 2014, respectively. The former […]
Elle
Olivia Wilde Is Reportedly Having a Difficult Time With Harry Styles Break Up
Last week, it was reported that director Olivia Wilde and musical artist Harry Styles were on a break from their relationship after nearly two years together. Styles has begun his international tour, while Wilde has responsibilities in the U.K. and Los Angeles and around her two children, Daisy and Otis, who she shares with her ex, Jason Sudeikis.
Elle
Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Gave a Subtle, Sneaky Look Into Their Life Together
Olivia Rodrigo Sings Taylor Swift, No Doubt & "drivers license" in a Game of Song Association Olivia Rodrigo Sings Taylor Swift, No Doubt & "drivers license" in a Game of Song Association. Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn keep their relationship very private, but they occasionally offer a small glimpse into...
Mike Tindall becomes eighth contestant to be eliminated from I’m a Celebrity 2022
Mike Tindall has become the eighth contestant to leave the 2022 series of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!Saturday night’s (26 November) penultimate episode of the series saw Ant and Dec reveal which contestants had made it to the final.At the start of the episode, which centred around the popular “celebrity cyclone” challenge, just four contestants remained: Tindall, Jill Scott, Matt Hancock and Owen Warner.The night before, comedian Seann Walsh had departed the show. Earlier in the week, DJ Chris Moyles and comedian Babatunde Aleshe also bade farewell to the jungle.Voting is now open for the I’m...
People Shared The Worst Movie Roles Good Actors Ever Did, And It's, Uhhh, Controversial
"Millie Bobby Brown is a great actress in TV shows, but I didn't like Godzilla (2019). I wish she would do a better movie project that showcases her talents more."
Freddie Roman Dies: Borscht Belt Comedian Who Appeared In Film And TV Was 85
Freddie Roman, a Borscht Belt staple whose comedy was long a part of the Friars Club roasts and was a fixture in big nightclubs, has died at 85. He had a heart attack this morning in Boynton Beach, Florida, his daughter said. Roman had a long career in comedy, a reliable old-time joke teller who worked countless rooms in Las Vegas and other big cities. He was also part of frequent Comedy Central roasts, taking a few wacks at the likes of Jerry Stiller, Hugh Hefner, Drew Carey, Rob Reiner and Chevy Chase, among others. More from DeadlineIrene Cara Remembered By Colleagues, Friends And FansCharles Koppelman Dies: Hit-Making Record Executive And Martha Stewart Living Chairman Was 82Tim Beddows Dies: Managing Director Of UK-Based Network Distributing Was 59Best of DeadlineHollywood Blacklist: 75th Anniversary Of The Waldorf Declaration - Photo Gallery50 Years Of Thanksgiving-Themed TV - Photo GalleryQuentin Tarantino's Career In Directing Film Gallery: From ‘Pulp Fiction’, ‘Reservoir Dogs’ & ‘Kill Bill’ To ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ And More
‘The View’ Cohost Ana Navarro Got “Stuck Quarantining” In NYC Hotel After Testing Positive For Covid
Ana Navarro is opening up about her experience with Covid as she reveals she tested positive for the virus ahead of Thanksgiving Day. The View cohost was absent from the ABC talk show starting Monday, Nov. 21 and Navarro is sharing why. “It’s been a hell of a week. COVID got me again. Tested positive on Monday. Got stuck quarantining in a hotel in NYC. Took treatment,” she shared on Instagram on Saturday, Nov. 26. “Fortunately, now feeling good and testing negative. I was triple-boosted and thought that protected me. I didn’t wear a mask anywhere. I got complacent.” Navarro said she...
Elle
Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski Attend Friendsgiving Together
Not everyone went home to family for Thanksgiving. Even celebrities gather together for Friendsgiving as a lovely alternative, and this weekend Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski attended one together. It has been rumored that the pair are dating, and at the very least it seems like they spent some of the holiday together.
Elle
Jason Momoa's 'Slumberland' Role Has Fans All Saying The Same Thing About The Actor
Slumberland - Official Trailer - (Netflix) Slumberland - Official Trailer - (Netflix) Jason Momoa can literally do no wrong in our eyes - from his film roles to his wholesome Instagram updates and his recent trend for, err, getting naked all the time. As for the actor's latest venture, he's...
Elle
Selena Gomez Spends Thanksgiving With Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz
How Selena Gomez Went From Disney Star to Pop Sensation How Selena Gomez Went From Disney Star to Pop Sensation. Pop icon Selena Gomez celebrated this Thanksgiving with her buds, newlyweds Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz. The group shared some of their day with a TikTok of themselves enjoying the cooking and eating process, sharing it on Instagram as well.
Elle
What From Scratch Teaches Us About Family, Joy, and Passion
Spoilers for From Scratch ahead. From Scratch is Netflix’s latest heartfelt drama about how differences pull us together. The series follows Black American Amahle “Amy” Wheeler (Zoe Saldana) who falls in love with Sicilian chef Lino Ortolano (Eugenio Mastrandrea) while studying abroad in Florence. Caught in a timely romance ignited by Lino swooning Amy by cooking for her at his restaurant, a passionate relationship ensues. The newly in love find common ground and joy through food and end up moving to Los Angeles together to begin building a life “from scratch.”
Elle
TikTok Video Showing Rare Photos Of Queen Elizabeth II Pregnant Goes Viral
Despite having welcomed four children into the world with her husband Prince Philip - King Charles III, Anne the Princess Royal, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward - very few photos of a pregnant Queen Elizabeth II exist. And as for photos of the Queen with a visible baby bump? Forget about it.
Elle
Angelina Jolie Wears Chic Max Mara Coat Out In Los Angeles
How Angelina Jolie Became an A-List Actress and Director How Angelina Jolie Became an A-List Actress and Director. On Sunday, November 20, Angelina Jolie was seen leaving popular vegan restaurant Crossroads in Los Angeles wearing a chic gray beige coat by Italian designer Max Mara. The outerwear was a cozy cashmere wrap-style with a long elegant cut that was cinched at the actress's waist with a tie-belt.
