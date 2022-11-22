ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Elle

Jennifer Lopez Has Taken Down All Of Her Instagram Posts

Jennifer Lopez fans who checked her Instagram this morning found the page completely empty. The superstar has seemingly deleted or archived all of her old posts on the platform, in addition to changing her profile picture to a black circle. The 'Waiting for Tonight' singer has also gone dark on her other platforms, including Twitter and TikTok, but kept her previous posts up on those accounts.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Us Weekly

Everything Kourtney Kardashian Has Said About Having Another Baby

Is baby No. 4 on the horizon? Kourtney Kardashian has made her feelings on expanding her family clear over the years. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum became a mom in 2009, welcoming son Mason with her then-boyfriend Scott Disick, followed by daughter Penelope and son Reign in 2012 and 2014, respectively. The former […]
ALABAMA STATE
Elle

Olivia Wilde Is Reportedly Having a Difficult Time With Harry Styles Break Up

Last week, it was reported that director Olivia Wilde and musical artist Harry Styles were on a break from their relationship after nearly two years together. Styles has begun his international tour, while Wilde has responsibilities in the U.K. and Los Angeles and around her two children, Daisy and Otis, who she shares with her ex, Jason Sudeikis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Mike Tindall becomes eighth contestant to be eliminated from I’m a Celebrity 2022

Mike Tindall has become the eighth contestant to leave the 2022 series of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!Saturday night’s (26 November) penultimate episode of the series saw Ant and Dec reveal which contestants had made it to the final.At the start of the episode, which centred around the popular “celebrity cyclone” challenge, just four contestants remained: Tindall, Jill Scott, Matt Hancock and Owen Warner.The night before, comedian Seann Walsh had departed the show. Earlier in the week, DJ Chris Moyles and comedian Babatunde Aleshe also bade farewell to the jungle.Voting is now open for the I’m...
Deadline

Freddie Roman Dies: Borscht Belt Comedian Who Appeared In Film And TV Was 85

Freddie Roman, a Borscht Belt staple whose comedy was long a part of the Friars Club roasts and was a fixture in big nightclubs, has died at 85. He had a heart attack this morning in Boynton Beach, Florida, his daughter said. Roman had a long career in comedy, a reliable old-time joke teller who worked countless rooms in Las Vegas and other big cities. He was also part of frequent Comedy Central roasts, taking a few wacks at the likes of Jerry Stiller, Hugh Hefner, Drew Carey, Rob Reiner and Chevy Chase, among others. More from DeadlineIrene Cara Remembered By Colleagues, Friends And FansCharles Koppelman Dies: Hit-Making Record Executive And Martha Stewart Living Chairman Was 82Tim Beddows Dies: Managing Director Of UK-Based Network Distributing Was 59Best of DeadlineHollywood Blacklist: 75th Anniversary Of The Waldorf Declaration - Photo Gallery50 Years Of Thanksgiving-Themed TV - Photo GalleryQuentin Tarantino's Career In Directing Film Gallery: From ‘Pulp Fiction’, ‘Reservoir Dogs’ & ‘Kill Bill’ To ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ And More
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
Deadline

‘The View’ Cohost Ana Navarro Got “Stuck Quarantining” In NYC Hotel After Testing Positive For Covid

Ana Navarro is opening up about her experience with Covid as she reveals she tested positive for the virus ahead of Thanksgiving Day. The View cohost was absent from the ABC talk show starting Monday, Nov. 21 and Navarro is sharing why. “It’s been a hell of a week. COVID got me again. Tested positive on Monday. Got stuck quarantining in a hotel in NYC. Took treatment,” she shared on Instagram on Saturday, Nov. 26. “Fortunately, now feeling good and testing negative. I was triple-boosted and thought that protected me. I didn’t wear a mask anywhere. I got complacent.” Navarro said she...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Elle

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski Attend Friendsgiving Together

Not everyone went home to family for Thanksgiving. Even celebrities gather together for Friendsgiving as a lovely alternative, and this weekend Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski attended one together. It has been rumored that the pair are dating, and at the very least it seems like they spent some of the holiday together.
Elle

Selena Gomez Spends Thanksgiving With Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz

How Selena Gomez Went From Disney Star to Pop Sensation How Selena Gomez Went From Disney Star to Pop Sensation. Pop icon Selena Gomez celebrated this Thanksgiving with her buds, newlyweds Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz. The group shared some of their day with a TikTok of themselves enjoying the cooking and eating process, sharing it on Instagram as well.
Elle

What From Scratch Teaches Us About Family, Joy, and Passion

Spoilers for From Scratch ahead. From Scratch is Netflix’s latest heartfelt drama about how differences pull us together. The series follows Black American Amahle “Amy” Wheeler (Zoe Saldana) who falls in love with Sicilian chef Lino Ortolano (Eugenio Mastrandrea) while studying abroad in Florence. Caught in a timely romance ignited by Lino swooning Amy by cooking for her at his restaurant, a passionate relationship ensues. The newly in love find common ground and joy through food and end up moving to Los Angeles together to begin building a life “from scratch.”
Elle

TikTok Video Showing Rare Photos Of Queen Elizabeth II Pregnant Goes Viral

Despite having welcomed four children into the world with her husband Prince Philip - King Charles III, Anne the Princess Royal, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward - very few photos of a pregnant Queen Elizabeth II exist. And as for photos of the Queen with a visible baby bump? Forget about it.
Elle

Angelina Jolie Wears Chic Max Mara Coat Out In Los Angeles

How Angelina Jolie Became an A-List Actress and Director How Angelina Jolie Became an A-List Actress and Director. On Sunday, November 20, Angelina Jolie was seen leaving popular vegan restaurant Crossroads in Los Angeles wearing a chic gray beige coat by Italian designer Max Mara. The outerwear was a cozy cashmere wrap-style with a long elegant cut that was cinched at the actress's waist with a tie-belt.
LOS ANGELES, CA

