Canyon, TX

WT percussion previews fall concert

By Erin Rosas
 4 days ago
CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University released details on its percussion ensemble’s fall concert set for 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 22 in the Mary Moody Northen Recital Hall on the university’s Canyon campus.

Officials detailed that the recital will feature soloist Caleb Martin, a graduate student in music performance from Plainview, playing “Halcyon Days,” while soloist Hien Doan, a senior music major from Amarillo, will play “Over the Rainbow.”

Additional songs for the recital will include, “Limerick Daydreams,” by Nathan Daughtrey, “Twilight” by Tobias Bronstrom, “Crown of Thrones” by David Maslanka, and “Toccata” by Jacob Remington.

Ensemble members, according to officials, will include WT students from all around the region.

Officials noted that admission to the event will be free.

