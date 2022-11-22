Read full article on original website
IU football vs. Purdue live updates and discussion thread: Purdue 3 Indiana 7 –HALF
PURDUE (7-4, 5-3) at INDIANA (4-7, 2-6) Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. Eastern, Saturday. Location: Bloomington, Ind., Memorial Stadium (52,656; field turf) Television: Big Ten Network — Cory Provus (pbp), Matt Millen (analyst), Elise Menaker (sideline) Stream: Fox Sports. Radio: IU Football radio network. Odds: Purdue is a 10.5-point favorite. Weather...
IU basketball: Jackson State at Indiana — The Report Card
OFFENSE (B) Jackson State went zone early in the game and had some success with it. But a combination of effective transition offense and efficient 3-point shooting catapulted the Hoosiers and forced the Tigers out of the zone. IU swung the ball, got the zone moving, and also broke down...
No. 6 IU women’s basketball beats Auburn, but at what cost?
In what appeared to be a corporate ballroom with a basketball court dropped in at the Mirage in Las Vegas, No. 6 Indiana defeated Auburn 96-81 to improve to 6-0 on the season. But the win was overshadowed by what took place in the game’s opening minutes. Fifth-year guard...
Potential spoiler role on the line for IU football in Bucket game
The disparity between the Big Ten East and West divisions is on full display. Despite having three conference losses headed into the final weekend, Purdue could arrive in Bloomington on Saturday with a chance to do something neither state school has accomplished. With a win against IU and a little...
Tamar Bates’ career day sparks IU men’s basketball to victory
Tamar Bates finally had a breakout game. The sophomore guard has shown short flashes of brilliance in his spells off the bench during several games over his first season-and-change in Bloomington. But he’d yet to have a real signature performance. The type where he was the best player on the court, and one of the biggest reasons Indiana men’s basketball won a game.
IU basketball: Little Rock at Indiana — The Report Card
OFFENSE (B) At times Indiana looked lost on offense trying to reinvent itself after playing through Trayce Jackson-Davis for more than three years. It was the first time IU had played a game without the big man since he arrived on campus in 2019 – 98 straight contests. So...
IU basketball had several recruiting prospects on hand for Little Rock game
An early tip the night before Thanksgiving made for an attractive opportunity to host recruiting prospects. Indiana had at least five high school players sitting behind its bench when it faced Little Rock. In-state 2025 guard Braylon Mullins from Greenfield Central H.S. was there. The 6-foot-4 Mullins scored 20 points...
With Jackson-Davis out, Thompson and Reneau fill the void inside for IU against Little Rock
With Trayce Jackson-Davis out, Indiana men’s basketball needed its other bigs to step up. Race Thompson and Malik Reneau answered the call. IU’s forwards were the center of attention for much of the evening, as the Hoosiers pulled away from from Little Rock for a 87-68 win at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Wednesday.
Watch: Woodson, Bates and Johnson discuss win over Jackson State
Watch as IU basketball head coach Mike Woodson discusses a 90-51 win over Jackson State on Friday afternoon in Bloomington. Joining Woodson for the post-game were guards Tamar Bates and Xavier Johnson. The Hoosiers (6-0) host No. 1 North Carolina on Wednesday. Video credit – IU Athletics. The Daily...
The Daily Hoosier Report: The Latest in IU News and Recruiting Notes (11/23)
Every day we bring you the best in IU and Big Ten news and recruiting notes with The Daily Hoosier Report. It’s your daily one stop shop for comprehensive and free IU Athletics related information for busy Hoosier fans. Here’s today’s latest IU Athletics and Big Ten coverage plus...
Watch: Woodson, Hood-Schifino, Thompson discuss win over Little Rock
Watch as Indiana head coach Mike Woodson met with the media on Wednesday evening following an 87-68 win over Little Rock in Bloomington. Joining Woodson for the post-game press conference were freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino and senior forward Race Thompson. Indiana (5-0) will host Jackson State on Friday afternoon at...
