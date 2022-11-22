Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
MI Hindus give back to the CommunityRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax CrimesTaxBuzzSouthfield, MI
Related
Tri-City Herald
Odell Beckham Jr. Speaks Out on Bills’ Von Miller Injury, Turf & God
Sunday's Buffalo Bills' meeting with the Detroit Lions is marred by the injury to star edge rusher Von Miller ... an issue that every football fan in the country likely took notice of ... Including Odell Beckham Jr. Miller exited the game with the training staff right before halftime. Miller...
Tri-City Herald
Falcons DT Jalen Dalton Listed as Doubtful vs. Commanders
After years of setbacks, Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jalen Dalton finally appeared poised to get his chance to shine ... but he'll have to wait at least another week. Dealing with a toe injury, Dalton was a limited participant in practice Wednesday before being absent Thursday and Friday. Falcons coach...
Tri-City Herald
Report: Saints to Activate Rookie Trevor Penning from IR
The New Orleans Saints are expected to activate rookie OT Trevor Penning from injured reserve for Week 12, according to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football. Penning was the second of two first-round picks for the Saints in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was the 19th overall choice out of Northern Iowa and the fourth offensive tackle selected.
Tri-City Herald
Jaguars vs. Ravens: 5 Questions and Game Predictions
The Jacksonville Jaguars (3-7) will have one of their toughest tests at home all season this Sunday, hosting former MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12. So, how do we at Jaguar Report see Sunday playing out? John Shipley and Brett Hawn weigh in below. 1) Can...
Tri-City Herald
Will Cowboys Icon Deion Sanders Move to Coach at Colorado?
FRISCO - Deion Sanders, the iconic Dallas Cowboys star who has in a short time built a winning program at Jackson State, has an opportunity to make a big move. The Hall of Fame legend has recently hinted at his interest in advancing in his coaching career. And now Sanders has reportedly received an offer from the University Colorado to be its next coach …
WATCH: Nicco Marchiol Oklahoma State Postgame
West Virginia quarterback Nicco Marchiol chats with the media after leading the Mountaineers to a win in Stillwater
Tri-City Herald
Bears Elevate Nathan Peterman to Roster Amid Justin Fields Uncertainty
Justin Fields is questionable for Sunday as he’s battling a shoulder injury suffered last week, but a roster move may give an idea of whether he will play. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports the Bears are adding quarterback Nathan Peterman to the active roster, an indication that Chicago may be leaning towards sitting Fields vs. the Jets. That would mean backup quarterback Trevor Siemian could get the start, with Peterman serving as the backup.
Tri-City Herald
Doug Pederson Explains Why the Jaguars Claimed Former Rams RB Darrell Henderson
The Jacksonville Jaguars made a noteworthy addition to their backfield this week, adding a former top-100 pick and Super Bowl champion in the form of former Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson. But why did the Jaguars claim Henderson after spending the last month with just three running backs...
Tri-City Herald
Friday Injury Report: A Question at Kicker Again
NASHVILLE – Once again, the Tennessee Titans have a question at kicker. The answer for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals could be a new one, though. Kicker Randy Bullock was one of five players the Titans listed as questionable for that contest on Friday’s official NFL injury report.
Tri-City Herald
OBJ Sets Visits with Bills, Cowboys and Giants - In What Order?
The Dallas Cowboys have garnered a lot of headlines regarding free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and his planned visit with them. ... including Cowboys owner Jerry Jones revealed that he'd had a Thanksgiving "good visit'' by phone with OBJ. But along with all the noise, there are still multiple...
Tri-City Herald
AFC Playoff Race: Where Patriots Stand After Loss to Vikings
Thursday night's 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings caused the New England Patriots to fall down the conference standings, slipping from sixth place to eighth place in the wild card race. Of course, only the top seven teams in the conference make the postseason. That means if the season ended...
Tri-City Herald
No One Should Blame Bengals For Playing It Safe With Ja’Marr Chase
NASHVILLE — Ja'Marr Chase isn't expected to play on Sunday against the Titans according to multiple reports, despite returning to practice this week. The 22-year-old is still recovering from a hip injury that has kept him sidelined since Week 7. Most expected Chase to return this week, especially after...
Tri-City Herald
Struggling Broncos, Panthers search for consistent QB play
The Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers both made a concerted effort during the offseason to upgrade the quarterback position. But with the NFL season entering the stretch run, neither team has much to show for it. Russell Wilson has struggled to mesh with the Broncos (3-7) entering Sunday’s game at...
Tri-City Herald
Greg Newsome Ruled out Second Straight Game With Concussion
Greg Newsome II is going to miss his second straight game this week when the Cleveland Browns take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Newsome did not practice this week as he remains in the concussion protocol. The injury happened in practice in an unfortunate event. The good news for the Browns is that this is the only injury designation for this game, everyone who can play will play.
Tri-City Herald
Texans vs. Dolphins Week 12: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injuries
The Houston Texans will face the Miami Dolphins on Sunday for the first time since the Nov. 7, 2021 turnover-riddled game that helped define the seasons both teams were having last year. Both teams were mired in Deshaun Watson talks, on seven-game losing streaks, and had just one win between...
Texas' Rori Harmon expected to play vs. Princeton on Sunday
Texas guard Rori Harmon is expected to make her season debut against Princeton on Sunday after missing five games because of a toe injury.
Tri-City Herald
Chiefs Injury Updates Ahead of Game vs. Rams
The Kansas City Chiefs' Week 12 injury report contains a laundry list of names, with some situations being more significant than others. For example, players such as linebacker Nick Bolton (hamstring) and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (knee) are listed with respective injuries but were full participants throughout the week. The returns of wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) and offensive tackle Lucas Niang (knee) to practice also boded well for Kansas City on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Left guard Joe Thuney, who missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday with an ankle injury, returned on Friday.
Watch: Ohio State Fans Chant ‘We Want Urban’ After Team’s Loss to Michigan
Buckeyes fans were calling for change after a blowout loss.
Michigan Channels Baker Mayfield By Planting Flag At Ohio Stadium After Beating Ohio State
The Wolverines beat the Buckeyes in Columbus for the first time since 2000 on Saturday afternoon.
Comments / 0