Charlotte M. Littlefield
Charlotte M. Littlefield, 75, died Nov. 23, 2022 at the Sussman House in Rockport. Charlotte was born Sept. 21, 1947 in Skowhegan to William Bragg and Marjorie (Gross) Bragg. Charlotte and her family lived in several towns including Millinocket, Dover-Foxcroft, Waldoboro, and New Sharon. Charlotte graduated from Mt. Blue High School in Farmington.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 167 calls for service for the period of 11/15/2022 to 11/22/2022, and Year to Date, LCSO has responded to 9670 calls for service. RECENT SUMMONSES:. 11/15/22, Cody L. Beal, 28, of Waldoboro was issued a summons for Endangering the Welfare of a...
It’s zero gravity for BRHS grad!
Sometimes the planets just align. For 2003 BRHS graduate Karin Iuzzolino-Paquin, a trip to the grocery store, a newspaper ad and her teaching goals aligned for her selection to the Teachers in Space Human Flight Program. A science teacher for grades six through eight at St. John’s Catholic School in...
Michael N. Groton
Michael N. Groton, 41, died Nov. 20, 2022 at his home in Boothbay. He was born in Waltham, Massachusetts on Oct. 20, 1981 to Linda (Babcock) Groton. Michael grew up in Boothbay and graduated from Boothbay Region High School in the class of 2000. Michael worked most of his life...
