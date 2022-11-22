ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 70

Doreen Walton
4d ago

It is only vile to you whoever wrote this. Asparagus is YUMMMMM! AND YES, I AM PROUD THAT MY HOME STATE, THE MITTEN, GROWS TONS OF IT!!!!

Reply(5)
48
Orenda Dyer
4d ago

this story is totally bogus just typical bad journalism we love asparagus either grilled boiled fried bacon wrapped sometimes just the tops with with ranch dressing Raw this guy probably likes bioengineered poop sandwiches oh my bad chicken and beef not meat products probably totally invested in the green deal probably eats tree bark grass probably lactates milk product lays chicken eggs just all around kind of guy you know but no asparagus no

Reply(2)
20
robert bates
3d ago

I was eating farm fresh everyday I could before it went out of season lol Thought I was going to have to go to a asparagus anonymous meeting . 🤣

Reply
9
Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
MICHIGAN STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Michigan

Seafood platePhoto byPhoto by Eiliv Aceron on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Gov. Whitmer announces Michigan households will receive additional heating credit payment

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced nearly 210,000 Michigan households will receive an additional home heating credit payment.Households who received Home Heating Credits for the 2021 tax year qualify for the additional credit. Homes with seniors, disabled individuals, or children under 5 years old will receive $575 and other eligible households will receive $380."No one should have to choose between keeping the heat on or paying for other essentials like rent, prescription medication, or groceries, but far too many Michiganders face those kinds of choices. That's why I'm proud to announce more relief from our Home Heading Credit, which will...
MICHIGAN STATE
foodsafetynews.com

Rolls recalled over possible microbial contamination

Piantedosi Baking Co., Inc. is recalling bread rolls because products may be contaminated with Cronobacter sakazakii or Clostridium botulinum. The products were distributed in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New York, Vermont, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Jersey, Virginia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Illinois, Mississippi and Colorado. The recall was initiated...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Diana Rus

This Is the Snowiest Town in Indiana

South Bendis a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name. The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Travel Maven

Visit the World's Largest Christmas Shop in Michigan

The Great Lake State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Saginaw County, you might just want to visit.
FRANKENMUTH, MI
Thrillist

The CDC Just Issued a New Public Health Alert in Its Massive Cheese Recall

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a new public health alert as part of a massive cheese recall initially announced in late September. According to a CDC announcement published Tuesday, bulk Brie and Camembert cheese sold in eight states have been added to the list of previously recalled products sold at retailers nationwide. These cheeses, which were likely repacked and sold under other brand names, were distributed to 80 stores across eight states: Alabama, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont. Retailers receiving the affected bulk cheeses include locations of a number of chains including Shaws, Plum Market, Star market, and Winn-Dixie.
MAINE STATE
Joe Mertens

This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what kind of unique items you'll be able to discover.
ROMULUS, MI
Consumer Reports.org

Listeria Outbreak in 6 States Tied to Deli Meat and Cheese

At least 16 people in six states have become infected with Listeria monocytogenes after eating meat and cheese from deli counters, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Nov. 9, 2022. Thirteen of those people have been hospitalized. One pregnant person lost their pregnancy, and one person in Maryland has died.
MARYLAND STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Winter storm scenario: 1 reason why this La Niña could bring Michigan a walloper storm

I’ve written twice recently about this coming winter. We expect a rare weather situation which could put Michigan in an active storm track. This winter is going to be the third winter in a row with La Niña conditions. A La Niña is when a large stretch of the Pacific Ocean along the Equator from South America to Indonesia has colder than normal surface water.
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

1470 WFNT

Burton, MI
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1470 WFNT has the best news coverage for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wfnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy