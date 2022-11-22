It is only vile to you whoever wrote this. Asparagus is YUMMMMM! AND YES, I AM PROUD THAT MY HOME STATE, THE MITTEN, GROWS TONS OF IT!!!!
this story is totally bogus just typical bad journalism we love asparagus either grilled boiled fried bacon wrapped sometimes just the tops with with ranch dressing Raw this guy probably likes bioengineered poop sandwiches oh my bad chicken and beef not meat products probably totally invested in the green deal probably eats tree bark grass probably lactates milk product lays chicken eggs just all around kind of guy you know but no asparagus no
I was eating farm fresh everyday I could before it went out of season lol Thought I was going to have to go to a asparagus anonymous meeting . 🤣
Related
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
4 Great Seafood Places in Michigan
I live in Michigan and visited Sedona, Arizona, for the first time. Here are 8 reasons why I'm already planning a trip back.
Newest Michigan Supreme Court member is a young Black mom. How it's historic
'Jeopardy!' champion Amy Schneider opposes Ohio legislation to ban gender-affirming surgeries for minors
Gov. Whitmer announces Michigan households will receive additional heating credit payment
Rolls recalled over possible microbial contamination
This Is the Snowiest Town in Indiana
Visit the World's Largest Christmas Shop in Michigan
Heading up north? Doctors want you to be aware of a unique illness
Michigan hunting often full of surprises: Here are 6 strange (but true) stories
Michigan shelter caring for puppies found on Michigan road during storm
The CDC Just Issued a New Public Health Alert in Its Massive Cheese Recall
Detroit mom baked sweet potato pies for years. Then she turned it into a business.
Feds bust 2 doctors, 4 others accused of running $2.6 million illegal opioid distribution ring in Metro Detroit
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-Visit
Listeria Outbreak in 6 States Tied to Deli Meat and Cheese
Tyson Foods recalls 94,000 pounds of ground beef for possible hard, mirror-like material
Winter storm scenario: 1 reason why this La Niña could bring Michigan a walloper storm
Beyond Meat Pennsylvania Plant Has Apparent Mold and Listeria, Report Says
1470 WFNT
1470 WFNT has the best news coverage for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wfnt.com
Comments / 70