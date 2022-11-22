Where Alabama ranks in ESPN's Football Power Index after Week 12

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide took care of Austin Peay this past weekend and now shift their focus over to arch-rival Auburn in the annual Iron Bowl.

After the competition of Week 11, there was some movement in where the Crimson Tide stands in the latest update of ESPN’s Football Power Index.

According to ESPN, the FPI is a “measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team’s performance going forward for the rest of the season. FPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Projected results are based on 20,000 simulations of the rest of the season using FPI, results to date, and the remaining schedule. Ratings and projections update daily. FPI data from seasons prior to 2019 may not be complete”.

Here is a complete breakdown of where the Alabama Crimson Tide stands after the completion of Week 12.

Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Efficiency: No. 3

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.