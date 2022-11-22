ODOT to expand wrong-way warning system on Oklahoma roads
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma is expanding a program that aims to stop wrong-way drivers.
Earlier this year, workers started installing a sophisticated wrong-way alert detection system along I-40, between Oklahoma City and Arkansas.
Organizers say they hope the system will get the attention of wrong-way drivers before it is too late to turn around.“I’m just in pain,” OU senior says altercation with police left him with broken wrists
The system is now being expanded so that it will include interchanges. There are plans to install the system along I-40, west from Oklahoma City to the Texas state line.
There are also plans to install detectors along I-35 heading north, between Oklahoma City and Kansas.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.
Comments / 2