Oklahoma City, OK

ODOT to expand wrong-way warning system on Oklahoma roads

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 4 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma is expanding a program that aims to stop wrong-way drivers.

Earlier this year, workers started installing a sophisticated wrong-way alert detection system along I-40, between Oklahoma City and Arkansas.

Organizers say they hope the system will get the attention of wrong-way drivers before it is too late to turn around.

The system is now being expanded so that it will include interchanges. There are plans to install the system along I-40, west from Oklahoma City to the Texas state line.

There are also plans to install detectors along I-35 heading north, between Oklahoma City and Kansas.

