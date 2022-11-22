ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Joshua King
2d ago

Too many sacrifices have been committed there. Your dishonoring all of the severed heads that rolled down its steps and beating hearts cut out of victims in honor of the sun god.. How dare she

PaulPelosisSphincterGotHammered
2d ago

I've been up there a few times when it was legal. They used to have a chain running up it to steady yourself.

TheDailyBeast

Furious Mob Hurls Water and Abuse at Tourist Who Climbed Mayan Pyramid

A visitor who apparently decided the rules didn’t apply to her and climbed an ancient Mayan temple in Mexico was met by a furious group of locals who threw water at her after she descended. The unidentified woman was filmed dancing at the top of El Castillo—an ancient step-pyramid in the Chichen Itza archeological site—where climbing has been prohibited since 2008. Viral clips of the incident on TikTok show people chanting “lock her up” and “jail, jail, jail” in Spanish and throwing water at the woman after she descends the steps of the pyramid. Other clips show the unidentified woman being led through the raging mob as people knock her hat off her head and grab at her arms. The Mexican Institute of Anthropology and History issued a statement saying the site—named in 2007 as one of the New 7 Wonders of the World—had not been damaged.Logran bajar a Mujer que se subió a la Piramide en Chichen-Itza obstruyendo la ley, es detenida y la abuchean😱. pic.twitter.com/g0Cxoc9Q9V— Fernando Salvador (@ferchavagil) November 21, 2022 Read it at Daily Mail
Maya Devi

Tyla

Woman praised for refusing to move out of wheelchair’s way while busking

A woman has been praised online for refusing to move out of a wheelchair’s way while busking. Mia Kirkland (@itsmiakirkland) is a British singer-songwriter who was out playing some music on the streets when she was confronted by an awkward stand-off. As you'll see in the clip, the singer...
Andrei Tapalaga

1000-Year-Old Bible Showing the Face of Jesus Discovered in Turkey

1000-year-old bible with the painting of JesusThe Vintage News. Old Bibles and scriptures depicting biblical times are a very important piece of history, something that millions of people live their lives by. Throughout history, many of these historical and religious texts have been lost (mainly due to war). Many of them held important information that is now either forgotten or left in the past and hidden from Christian society.
Tyla

Man praised after refusing to move when he blocked family's view at Disney World

A man has been met with support from the internet after explaining why he refused to move for a family with children while watching a fireworks display at Disney World. With Disney World being the place of wonder and magic that it is (for the most part, anyway), it's natural for visitors to want to try and soak up every single experience the theme park offers while visiting.
FLORIDA STATE
Maya Devi

‘Time traveler’ claims people will mysteriously ‘fall from the sky in 2023'

A mysterious time traveler, who claims to be from 2671, has declared that seven people will fall from the sky in 2023 in areas where no flights were flying. Eno Alaric, a TikToker who posts videos under the username @radianttimetraveller, has claimed that seven people will fall from the sky in June 2023 in places where planes weren’t flying.
a-z-animals.com

See ‘Sampson’ – The Largest Horse Ever Recorded

Horses are majestic and versatile creatures, and some horse breeds are known for their incredible size! Many of the heaviest and tallest horses are used as draft and working horses. Others have gained recognition for their massive weight and height alone. For instance, the world’s largest recorded horse stood 85 inches high and weighed more than some car models do today! Discover just how big some horses can be!
WISCONSIN STATE
Vice

Cocaine Bricks in a Huge $7M Bust Were Stamped With the YouTube Logo

South American drug traffickers are taking YouTube monetization to an entirely new level. Authorities in Uruguay recently seized 444 kilos of cocaine, of which several bricks were stamped with the YouTube logo. Other packages had stickers of the YouTube logo plastered on them. The cocaine was discovered in the central...
Whiskey Riff

Man Sneaks Up On Bear, Kicks It, & Regrets It Immediately

Just when you think you can’t see anything that is this stupid, the internet once again, never ceases to amaze. Rule #1 with any wildlife is that surprising them is not a good idea. And Rule #2 is probably, umm… don’t kick animals with big sharp teeth and big sharp claws.
Ingram Atkinson

After getting disowned by her family, woman still marries Black man for over 74 years

Do you believe true love exists? For this couple, that might be true. A 13-year-old English girl named Mary was outside studying in 1942 when a boy and his buddies appeared out of nowhere. He identified himself as Jake Jacobs, a 16-year-old American soldier who had come to serve in World War II. Mary was immediately drawn to him, and they soon started communicating as a result.

