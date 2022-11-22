ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

nbc15.com

Gray and drizzly day for travel

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’ve enjoyed a beautiful stretch of holiday weather despite a few Thanksgiving showers. Showers return to the region this morning as a large system passes to our south. As the outskirts of the system brush past us, parts of southern Wisconsin will see light rain through the morning and early afternoon today. Though not everyone will see the rain, we’ll all be stuck under overcast skies. Temperatures will still be on the mild side, in the mid to low 40s.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Wisconsinites flock to Christmas tree farms early this year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Thanksgiving is over, and people are ready to find Christmas trees. Every year almost two million Christmas trees are harvested in Wisconsin, making it fifth in the nation for Christmas tree production. Many families gathered the day after thanksgiving to pick out the perfect Christmas tree. Owner...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Watching our next system moving in on Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A little bit of light rain this morning wasn’t enough to put a complete damper on our Sunday! Temperatures were still comfortable and skies cleared enough to see a bit of sunshine. Skies will continue to clear overnight, we’ll wake up to sunnier conditions to start the workweek on Monday. The sunshine won’t last long, as we’re already tracking our next system which looks to arrive on Tuesday.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

WERC rules UW Health isn’t required to recognize nurses’ union

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The state’s labor relations board backed UW Health’s stance that the health system is not required to recognize nurses’ efforts to organize if it does not want to. Agency officials did not, however, reach a conclusion on whether hospital administrators could bargain collectively with the nurses.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Five tips to avoid delivery scams

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns consumers about delivery scam texts this holiday season. They say customers who have clicked on text message links requesting a delivery preferences update have had their personal information stolen. According to the BBB, there are five things consumers can do to avoid con artists and thieves stealing from them:
WISCONSIN STATE

