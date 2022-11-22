Read full article on original website
DNR now selling 2023 state park and forest admission stickers and trail passes
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced Friday they are now selling 2023 state park and forest annual admission stickers and trail passes. Admission stickers and trail passes make for the perfect holiday present by offering anyone opportunities to enjoy nature, the DNR says. “From...
Small businesses from around the state gather at Something Special from Wisconsin Holiday Market
JOHNSON CREEK, Wis. (WMTV) - This weekend, gifts from all over the state of Wisconsin were featured at the third Something Special from Wisconsin Holiday Market. Vendors said they not only partake in the event to make a profit, but to build connections with fellow businesses around the state. “Something...
Gray and drizzly day for travel
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’ve enjoyed a beautiful stretch of holiday weather despite a few Thanksgiving showers. Showers return to the region this morning as a large system passes to our south. As the outskirts of the system brush past us, parts of southern Wisconsin will see light rain through the morning and early afternoon today. Though not everyone will see the rain, we’ll all be stuck under overcast skies. Temperatures will still be on the mild side, in the mid to low 40s.
Wisconsinites flock to Christmas tree farms early this year
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Thanksgiving is over, and people are ready to find Christmas trees. Every year almost two million Christmas trees are harvested in Wisconsin, making it fifth in the nation for Christmas tree production. Many families gathered the day after thanksgiving to pick out the perfect Christmas tree. Owner...
Watching our next system moving in on Tuesday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A little bit of light rain this morning wasn’t enough to put a complete damper on our Sunday! Temperatures were still comfortable and skies cleared enough to see a bit of sunshine. Skies will continue to clear overnight, we’ll wake up to sunnier conditions to start the workweek on Monday. The sunshine won’t last long, as we’re already tracking our next system which looks to arrive on Tuesday.
Driver in motorcycle crash on US HWY 18 initially charged with 9th offense OWI
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The driver of a motorcycle involved in a crash on US HWY 18 Saturday night was initially charged with 9th offense OWI. According to the Ridgeway Marshal’s Office, a 47-year-old man from Mount Horeb was driving eastbound on HWY 18 around 5:35 p.m. when he lost control of his Harley Davidson motorcycle.
WERC rules UW Health isn’t required to recognize nurses’ union
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The state’s labor relations board backed UW Health’s stance that the health system is not required to recognize nurses’ efforts to organize if it does not want to. Agency officials did not, however, reach a conclusion on whether hospital administrators could bargain collectively with the nurses.
Five tips to avoid delivery scams
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns consumers about delivery scam texts this holiday season. They say customers who have clicked on text message links requesting a delivery preferences update have had their personal information stolen. According to the BBB, there are five things consumers can do to avoid con artists and thieves stealing from them:
