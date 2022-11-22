ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, FL

WESH

Brevard Public Schools superintendent stepping down

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The superintendent of schools in Brevard County is stepping down from his position. Mark Mullins and the school board are set to begin negotiations on a separation agreement. "I am blessed and fortunate to have spent my entire professional career as an educator with the...
mynews13.com

Guitars 4 Vets battles PTSD with music

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The mental health of our veterans is a growing problem. According to statistics from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, nearly a million US veterans suffer from PTSD, with more than 17 veterans a day committing suicide a day. But one local non profit is...
PORT ORANGE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Celebration family honors son's memory by promoting organ donation

CELEBRATION, Fla. - A Celebration family who lost their son made the heart wrenching decision to donate his organs one year ago. Now their mission is to spread the gift of life that can come from organ donations with others. "He was fun," Dylan Rowe’s mother Tammy Lee said. "He...
CELEBRATION, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Florida teacher who thought student debt was paid 20 years ago gets nearly $1M bill from UF

For almost a decade, the government took hundreds of dollars each month out of the paychecks of a Florida woman named Michelle to recoup old student loans that were unpaid and overdue. The process, called garnishment, is legal, and the U.S. Department of Education can order it for someone’s wages, tax returns and Social Security to force repayment on defaulted loans.
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Living on Social Security: Tavares senior struggles with homelessness

TAVARES, Fla. — Being homeless isn’t how Tavares senior Susan Marshall expected her life to go. "I’ve done everything from cocktail waitressing, to bartending, to being a receptionist," she said. What You Need To Know. Tavares senior Susan Marshall says she never expected to become homeless in...
TAVARES, FL
mynews13.com

Hundreds of Orlando volunteers pack Thanksgiving meals for hurricane survivors

ORLANDO, Fla. — For many, Thanksgiving is not only a day to give thanks but also to give back. On Thursday morning, volunteers with the Salvation Army and Church of Latter Day Saints packed Thanksgiving meals into boxes for people without the means of obtaining their own ingredients, including survivors of Hurricanes Ian and Nicole.
ORLANDO, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Thanksgiving Miracle In the Nick Of Time for Flagler Families

For the last several years the Palm Coast Fire Department assisted Pastor Jearlyn Dennie of Jearlyn Ministries Inc. with cooking turkeys for Thanksgiving. In the beginning, it was one or two, but as the years went on so did the ask. Last year Firefighter Brant Gammon suggested that he easily smoke several turkeys at once.
PALM COAST, FL
ocala-news.com

Resident says Ocala is ‘not the same anymore’

I would have to agree that Ocala is not the same anymore. I was born here, grew up here, and the change that I have seen is unreal. It’s really sad to see that everywhere you look, more trees are coming down for some building that will probably shut down in 6 months, not to mention the amount of houses that are right on top of each other with no space to breathe. Yet, people are still coming here, and for what? Why ruin what we have here because where they lived was already so congested and overpopulated?
OCALA, FL
floridavacationers.com

19 Best Things to Do in Orlando At Christmas This Year!

Looking for the best things to do in Orlando at Christmas?. Christmas is right around the corner, and with COVID easing up over time, many of you can’t wait to travel somewhere for Christmas. I can’t blame you. Amongst the top places to travel in the United States is Orlando, Florida. Warm, sunny, beautiful Florida.
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

5 things to know about Christmas Nights In Lights

ORLANDO, Fla. — A drive-through journey is touted as the largest immersive light show in Central Florida. 1. MSEG’s “Christmas Nights in Lights” is a mile-long drive-through Christmastime spectacular decked with nearly 1.5 million lights. 2. MSEG President Ari Rosenbaum says “everything has to be in...
ORLANDO, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg man allegedly attacks woman at Lake Square Mall

A Leesburg man allegedly attacked a woman in the parking lot at Lake Square Mall. Leesburg police were dispatched to the mall Tuesday afternoon after the woman called 911 to report the attack. The woman told the officer who interviewed her that she has been in a romantic relationship with 39-year-old Chaz Horne. She said that they had been celebrating his birthday by driving around the city when Horne told her to take him to Orlando to celebrate his birthday. She refused to take him because he had previously bought narcotics in Orlando. She said he got angry and that when she called her daughter on her cell phone to de-escalate the argument, Horne struck the left side of her face and grabbed her cell phone. He proceeded to throw the cell phone to the ground, shattering the phone’s screen. He hit her in the face with his fist a second time before getting out of the car and walking away. The officer noted in his report that he could see that her makeup was smeared and that her face was beginning to swell where she indicated Horne had hit her.
LEESBURG, FL

