Three generations of women work together at Orlando Health hospital in Ocoee
OCOEE, Fla. — For many, the Thanksgiving holiday is about spending time with family. Whether that’s the family you were born to, or the family you chose. Channel 9 spoke with a local bunch who reminds us that wherever you find your family, it’s something special to hold on to.
WESH
Brevard Public Schools superintendent stepping down
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The superintendent of schools in Brevard County is stepping down from his position. Mark Mullins and the school board are set to begin negotiations on a separation agreement. "I am blessed and fortunate to have spent my entire professional career as an educator with the...
Brevard Public Schools superintendent to leave position, search for new leader starts soon
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County’s school district will soon start its search for a new leader after Superintendent Mark Mullins agreed Tuesday to start negotiating his exit. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The transition could come before the end of this school year, but...
Nature and holiday spirits to shine during ‘Dazzling Nights’ at Leu Gardens
ORLANDO, Fla. — A shining holiday tradition has returned to Orlando. “Dazzling Nights” begins Friday evening at Leu Gardens. During the event, the 50-acre gardens will transform with a million holiday lights, displays, music, and sculptures. Organizers say the event creates an interactive holiday experience for the entire...
mynews13.com
Guitars 4 Vets battles PTSD with music
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The mental health of our veterans is a growing problem. According to statistics from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, nearly a million US veterans suffer from PTSD, with more than 17 veterans a day committing suicide a day. But one local non profit is...
fox35orlando.com
Celebration family honors son's memory by promoting organ donation
CELEBRATION, Fla. - A Celebration family who lost their son made the heart wrenching decision to donate his organs one year ago. Now their mission is to spread the gift of life that can come from organ donations with others. "He was fun," Dylan Rowe’s mother Tammy Lee said. "He...
WINKNEWS.com
Florida teacher who thought student debt was paid 20 years ago gets nearly $1M bill from UF
For almost a decade, the government took hundreds of dollars each month out of the paychecks of a Florida woman named Michelle to recoup old student loans that were unpaid and overdue. The process, called garnishment, is legal, and the U.S. Department of Education can order it for someone’s wages, tax returns and Social Security to force repayment on defaulted loans.
Bay News 9
Living on Social Security: Tavares senior struggles with homelessness
TAVARES, Fla. — Being homeless isn’t how Tavares senior Susan Marshall expected her life to go. "I’ve done everything from cocktail waitressing, to bartending, to being a receptionist," she said. What You Need To Know. Tavares senior Susan Marshall says she never expected to become homeless in...
wogx.com
DeBary woman spreading awareness for kidney donations while searching for transplant of her own
In this time of giving, a DeBary woman is in search of a kidney. Like many she is now on the waitlist in hopes of a donor. She came forward with her story in hopes of not only finding a match for herself but one for someone else.
WCJB
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - 2 organizations in North Central Florida have partnered to bring a 1.8-mile long Christmas light display to their community. Guests can enjoy the days leading up to Christmas by cruising through the Ocala Christmas Light Spectacular at Florida Horse Park. The drive-through is organized by St....
mynews13.com
Hundreds of Orlando volunteers pack Thanksgiving meals for hurricane survivors
ORLANDO, Fla. — For many, Thanksgiving is not only a day to give thanks but also to give back. On Thursday morning, volunteers with the Salvation Army and Church of Latter Day Saints packed Thanksgiving meals into boxes for people without the means of obtaining their own ingredients, including survivors of Hurricanes Ian and Nicole.
flaglernewsweekly.com
Thanksgiving Miracle In the Nick Of Time for Flagler Families
For the last several years the Palm Coast Fire Department assisted Pastor Jearlyn Dennie of Jearlyn Ministries Inc. with cooking turkeys for Thanksgiving. In the beginning, it was one or two, but as the years went on so did the ask. Last year Firefighter Brant Gammon suggested that he easily smoke several turkeys at once.
proclaimerscv.com
ocala-news.com
Resident says Ocala is ‘not the same anymore’
I would have to agree that Ocala is not the same anymore. I was born here, grew up here, and the change that I have seen is unreal. It’s really sad to see that everywhere you look, more trees are coming down for some building that will probably shut down in 6 months, not to mention the amount of houses that are right on top of each other with no space to breathe. Yet, people are still coming here, and for what? Why ruin what we have here because where they lived was already so congested and overpopulated?
mynews13.com
Leesburg single mom waits hours to feed her family a Thanksgiving meal
LEESBURG, Fla. — The holidays can be a joyous occasion for many families around the Central Florida region. But according to the American Farm Bureau Federation, the cost of a Thanksgiving meal is rising by 20% this year. That could cause extra stress for families as well. What You...
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident says ‘greedy developers’ are destroying city’s beauty
I’ve lived in Ocala for over 20 years. I moved here because of all the beautiful farmland and open spaces. I used to have a relaxing drive over to the stores while taking in majestic scenes of horses running across fields and grazing in the grass. Nowadays, all you...
floridavacationers.com
19 Best Things to Do in Orlando At Christmas This Year!
Looking for the best things to do in Orlando at Christmas?. Christmas is right around the corner, and with COVID easing up over time, many of you can’t wait to travel somewhere for Christmas. I can’t blame you. Amongst the top places to travel in the United States is Orlando, Florida. Warm, sunny, beautiful Florida.
mynews13.com
5 things to know about Christmas Nights In Lights
ORLANDO, Fla. — A drive-through journey is touted as the largest immersive light show in Central Florida. 1. MSEG’s “Christmas Nights in Lights” is a mile-long drive-through Christmastime spectacular decked with nearly 1.5 million lights. 2. MSEG President Ari Rosenbaum says “everything has to be in...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man allegedly attacks woman at Lake Square Mall
A Leesburg man allegedly attacked a woman in the parking lot at Lake Square Mall. Leesburg police were dispatched to the mall Tuesday afternoon after the woman called 911 to report the attack. The woman told the officer who interviewed her that she has been in a romantic relationship with 39-year-old Chaz Horne. She said that they had been celebrating his birthday by driving around the city when Horne told her to take him to Orlando to celebrate his birthday. She refused to take him because he had previously bought narcotics in Orlando. She said he got angry and that when she called her daughter on her cell phone to de-escalate the argument, Horne struck the left side of her face and grabbed her cell phone. He proceeded to throw the cell phone to the ground, shattering the phone’s screen. He hit her in the face with his fist a second time before getting out of the car and walking away. The officer noted in his report that he could see that her makeup was smeared and that her face was beginning to swell where she indicated Horne had hit her.
Orlando police officers help Sanibel Island with patrols
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police officers will assist law enforcement in Sanibel Island for the next five weeks, the department announced Friday. This is because there has been an increase in burglaries and thefts, even after Hurricane Ian. Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith met with the first group of...
