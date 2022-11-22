Read full article on original website
msn.com
You May Have Colon Cancer and Not Know It. Here are the Signs.
Slide 1 of 6: Colon cancer is quite common, being found in one in roughly 25 people during their lifetime. It is the second most common cause of cancer deaths currently in the United States. Today we know that colon cancer is being diagnosed in an even younger population, and ~10% of new cases occur in patients under the age of 50. Recently, screening guidelines have changed, suggesting that colorectal cancer screening should begin at age 45 in patients without a family history. Read on to discover the symptoms.
MedicineNet.com
Does Quitting Caffeine Lower Blood Pressure?
Sometimes it is hard to stay awake. To prevent feeling sluggish, you may eat or drink something containing caffeine. Coffee is the most popular choice and has been a part of our diet for over 1000 years. It increases alertness by stimulating the nervous system. So in the age of home brews and Starbucks, controversy has intensified. Does caffeine raise blood pressure? The simple answer is yes, but the details make the outcome much more complex.
Medical News Today
Intermittent fasting is not always healthy, may lead to disordered eating, study finds
Intermittent fasting includes fasting for specific periods, ranging from fasting during certain hours of the day to particular days of the week. Evidence is mixed about the health benefits of intermittent fasting. New research from a diverse study found that intermittent fasting is associated with a higher prevalence of eating...
Benzinga
How Cannabis And Coffee Pair Together: Does Caffeine Affect Your High?
Cannabis and caffeine are go-to substances for many, producing interesting results when paired together. A lot has been said about marijuana and caffeine, with different companies developing products that combine the two. Even before marijuana was embraced by the mainstream, enthusiasts of the drug were finding creative ways of mixing these two elements by adding cannabis to oil or butter and mixing it in with their coffee, perfecting recipes that resulted in a good high with a nice flavor.
Does vitamin D give you energy?
Does vitamin D give you energy, and what else is it good for? We investigate
MedicalXpress
Obesity drug helps teens lose weight, study finds
A drug called semaglutide, which is approved for adults with obesity or overweight, also helps adolescents shed pounds and have healthier hearts, according to a new study published today in the New England Journal of Medicine and presented at Obesity Week 2022. In an international phase 3a clinical trial, adolescents...
Healthline
Type 2 Diabetes Drug Semaglutide (Ozempic, Wegovy) May Help Teens Lose Weight
A new study found that a weight loss drug may help adolescents significantly reduce BMI. The drug called semaglutide is currently only approved for adults with obesity or obesity-related health conditions. It works by suppressing appetite, which then reduces caloric intake and leads to weight loss. The obesity and type...
Harvard Health
Can a multivitamin keep your brain healthy?
A new study suggests that a daily multivitamin might improve memory in older adults. Millions of people take a multivitamin each day. Some believe it’s a sort of insurance in case their diet is missing some essential nutrient. Others believe it will ward off disease by boosting immunity, improving brain health, or regulating metabolism. It’s easy to see where these ideas come from: ads tout wide-ranging health benefits, even though most offer little or no evidence to back up the claims.
cohaitungchi.com
Can Intermittent Fasting Impact Your Blood Pressure?
Currently, intermittent fasting is popular for its health benefits. Research proves intermittent fasting can reduce your blood sugar, manage and help you lose weight, reduce your heart disease risk, and decrease inflammation. Another potential benefit? Reducing your blood pressure. Fasting’s Effect on Your Blood Pressure and Heart Health. What...
5 myths about quitting smoking, as research shows 40% of cancers ‘could be prevented’
New estimates from the World Cancer Research Fund have highlighted the lifestyle factors responsible for around 155,000 cases of cancer each year.The organisation believes that eating healthily, being active, maintaining a healthy weight and stopping smoking could prevent some 40% of diagnoses.The figures come after Cancer Research UK said “ending smoking” would slash the number of cancer deaths which are linked to deprivation, and a study published last week in the journal PLOS suggested these numbers would drop from 27,200 to 16,500 in England alone – and it’s not just lung cancer rates that are affected.“Smoking puts people at higher...
This CEO swears by hot-cold therapy for keeping stress in check
Today’s CEOs are facing innumerable challenges: a global pandemic and a sea change in how and where employees want to show up for work, just to name a few. For leaders, the pressure has never been higher. How do they mitigate it? In our new series, we ask executives about their day-to-day wellness habits to gain insight into the tactics they use to minimize stress and maintain their well-being.
3 Heart-Healthy Habits To Follow For A Longer Life, According To Doctors
Wanting to live a healthy, long life is one thing—but figuring out exactly how to do that and making the necessary changes is another story. There are so many factors that play into your health, but one of the most important aspects of wellness to consider as you age is your cardiovascular health. When your heart is healthy, your whole body (and even your brain!) benefits. For this reason, practicing heart-healthy habits is one of the best things you can do to live your longest life.
Treat Aches And Pains With This DIY Heating Pad
How many times have you sat down for a movie and gotten up a few hours later to find that your lower back was aching? Or maybe you just got a new set of pillows and your slumber at night has left you feeling less rested than when you went to bed; you woke up with a really sore neck instead.
Healthline
Does Alcohol Cause Snoring?
Alcohol is known to increase your chances of snoring loudly if you drink before bed. This can cause problems achieving proper REM sleep, especially in those with sleep apnea. Snoring can be an annoying situation for anyone to endure. If you share your room or bed with a roommate or partner that snores, that can translate to waking up if their snoring is too loud. But if you’re the offending individual, your snoring can prevent you from achieving proper restorative sleep that you need to function properly the next day.
cohaitungchi.com
The Benefits of The Ketogenic Diet
There is a ton of hype surrounding the ketogenic diet. Some researchers swear that it is the best diet for most people to be on, while others think it is just another fad diet. To some degree, both sides of the spectrum are right. There isn’t one perfect diet for...
Most People Skip Follow-Up Lung Cancer Screening
Although 91% of people screened for lung cancer meet the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) criteria, adherence to follow-up screening is “suboptimal,” according to findings published in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Eligible men, younger people and those who had quit smoking were less likely to be screened.
The New Heart Health Guidelines You Need To Know About
Maintaining a healthy heart is a challenge for many people. It requires dedication to a workout regimen, eating healthy food and staying in touch with your doctor about your cardiovascular disease risk factors (high cholesterol, high blood pressure, diabetes, smoking and more). Cardiovascular disease ― which includes heart disease, heart...
Why You May Be Craving Chicken
If you're constantly having an intense craving for a particular food, various factors can be at play. This is what it means if you are craving chicken.
New Study Digs Deeper Into Why Sleep Apnea Can Lead To Dementia
In the United States alone, 70 million people suffer from sleep-related disorders, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Sleep apnea — a sleep disorder characterized by abnormal breathing patterns during sleep — is estimated to affect 10% to 30% of Americans (per Sleep Foundation).
cohaitungchi.com
Healthy Diet: Eating with Mental Health in Mind
You’ve probably heard the expression, “you are what you eat,” but what exactly does that mean? Put simply, food is fuel, and the kinds of foods and drinks you consume determine the types of nutrients in your system and impact how well your mind and body are able to function.
