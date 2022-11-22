Read full article on original website
thedigitalfix.com
Why Matt Damon turned down over $280 million to star in Avatar
Matt Damon, with over 90 acting credits to his name, has starred in many franchises over the years – be it the Jason Bourne spy movies, or even as a cameo in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, that doesn’t mean that the actor takes every project that heads his way. In fact, there was one huge IP the star ended up turning down – James Cameron’s Avatar.
IGN
Keanu Reeves Reportedly In Talks to Join Ana de Armas and Ian McShane in John Wick Spin-Off Ballerina
Keanu Reeves will reportedly return for Ballerina – the upcoming John Wick spin-off. According to Collider, the legendary assassin is already in Prague to film Ballerina, appearing alongside Ana de Armas as he reprises the iconic role. The news comes shortly after it was announced that Ian McShane is...
Complex
Harrison Ford on Being De-Aged for ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Sequence: ‘First Time I’ve Seen It Where I Believe It’
The tentatively titled Indiana Jones 5 will go somewhere that few films have gone before. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the forthcoming film will feature an opening sequence set in 1944, about eight years after the events of Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark, which came out in theaters in 1981. De-aging technology will be used to make Harrison Ford, now 80 years old, appear decades younger than he actually is.
James Cameron Says ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is In “The Worst Business Case In Movie History” To Be Profitable
James Cameron is setting expectations for how much Avatar: The Way of Water would have to make in order to break even. The film director recently opened up to GQ and said that the long-awaited Avatar sequel was “very f***ing” expensive to make and it “was the worst business case in movie history.” “You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history,” Cameron said about returning a profit on the film. “That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.” The original Avatar film was released in 2009 and according to IMDB Pro, it had a budget of $237 million and...
"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies
Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
First Full Look At Harrison Ford In Indiana Jones 5 Is Here, And Another Key Detail About The Movie Has Been Confirmed
Not only has our first full look at Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones 5 arrived, but a key detail about the 2023 has been confirmed.
thedigitalfix.com
Avatar 2’s runtime will surprise even fans of the first movie
With Avatar 2‘s release nearly upon us, more and more details about James Cameron’s epic sequel to his 2009 science fiction movie have come out, including the reported runtime. Avatar 2, titled Avatar: The Way of Water, will release in less than a month’s time, on December 16.
TODAY.com
See Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren in gritty trailer for ‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1923’
Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford traveled back in time in the first teaser trailer for their upcoming “Yellowstone” prequel, “1923.”. The 30-second trailer for the upcoming Paramount+ drama reveals a few glimpses of Mirren and Ford as Cara and Jacob Dutton, the predecessors of the modern-day Duttons in “Yellowstone.”
‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ to Stream Internationally on Prime Video
“The Continental,” the prequel series to the “John Wick” films, will stream exclusively for Prime Video members, excluding the U.S., Israel and the Middle East when it launches in 2023, Amazon announced on Thursday. In the U.S., the series about the secretive assassins’ hotel will stream on Peacock.
‘Avatar’ and ‘Titanic’ Composer Met a Tragic Death
The brilliant composer who brought us the evocative music in 'Titanic,' 'Avatar,' and other blockbusters died suddenly in 2015. His loss is one of the most tragic celebrity deaths.
‘Indiana Jones 5’ Used New VFX Technology to De-Age Harrison Ford Back to Original Trilogy Indy: ‘It’s a Little Spooky’
Harrison Ford is back in adventure mode in the first images from “Indiana Jones 5,” which debuted exclusively via Empire magazine. Along with some photos comes confirmation that Ford will be de-aged using visual effects so that Indiana Jones appears in the film as his age from the original trilogy. The de-aging technology is only used in the film’s opening scene, which is set in a castle in 1944 and pits Indiana against a group of Nazis. “Then we fall out, and you find yourself in 1969,” said director James Mangold, who is taking over filmmaking duties on the franchise from...
Avatar: The Way of Water cost so much that it must become one of the highest-grossing movies of all time to break even
"If I can make a business case to spend a billion dollars on a movie, I will f***ing do it"
Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies
We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
theplaylist.net
‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Final Trailer: James Cameron Lays It All On The Line Once Again
Just today, James Cameron himself essentially said the odds are stacked against him with “Avatar: The Way Of Water” because of its insane cost. “[We’d have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history. That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.” Those figures, my friend, mean in the $2 billion range given that’s exactly where the third and fourth-highest-grossing films in history currently stand at.
wegotthiscovered.com
The unassuming actioner that launched a blockbuster cinematic universe lights a fire on streaming
When you think of the movies designed with the intention of launching a shared cinematic universe, an R-rated actioner with a budget of around $20 million isn’t exactly the first thing that comes to mind, but John Wick proved itself to be the little film that could. After recouping...
CBS News
A new trailer for "Avatar: The Way of Water" is here
"Avatar: The Way of Water," the long-awaited sequel to "Avatar," looks full of underwater adventure. "Avatar" stars Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña are back for the film, set to open on Dec. 16. with tickets already on sale. The new trailer aired during Monday Night Football on ESPN. The...
‘Avatar 2’ Star Cliff Curtis on Watching Preview Footage With James Cameron: “Stunned Beyond Belief”
New Zealand star Cliff Curtis is having a pretty solid 2022. The actor’s most recent feature, Muru, the acclaimed Māori-language action drama, became New Zealand’s highest-grossing film this year after its release in September. Later, it was selected as the country’s official contender for the Oscars in the best international film category. If Muru ends up getting beaten at the New Zealand box office before year’s end, though, it will undoubtedly be by James Cameron’s long-awaited juggernaut Avatar: The Way of Water, opening Dec. 16 — and also co-starring Curtis. Curtis made his screen debut in a small supporting role in...
A.V. Club
Anjelica Huston joins Ana de Armas’ John Wick spin-off
The head of the ballerina assassins from the John Wick universe will appear in the movie about the ballerina assassins from the John Wick universe, with The Hollywood Reporter confirming that Anjelica Huston will reprise her role as The Director in the Ana de Armas-starring spin-off Ballerina. Huston’s character was introduced in John Wick: Chapter 3—Parabellum as one of the few people left in the assassin underworld who was still willing to let Keanu Reeves’ Wick cash in a favor, with Huston appearing as the head of a Russian crime family who also trains young women to become murderous ballet dancers. The last time we saw her, she was getting her hands stabbed as punishment for helping John (who she calls Jardani, which is his real name, meaning the two have some kind of important relationship). Ana de Armas will presumably be one of The Director’s ballet dancers, since she’s the star of the movie and the movie’s called Ballerina, and it’s about her using her assassin skills to avenge an attack on her family.
‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Projected To Open To $150M-$175M+ At U.S. Box Office
The long awaited James Cameron sequel to the highest grossing movie of all-time hit tracking this morning with a projected opening of at least $150M. Tracking has it higher near $175M, but rivals are bullish at $200M. Here’s the thing — the pic is being comped against holiday fanboy titles, and the numbers that are being seen need to be taken with a grain of salt. Avatar isn’t a front-loaded opening weekend fanboy movie, it’s one that will play and play. A $150M opening is 95% ahead of the original 2009 title’s $77M. Everyone is going nuts over Avatar: The...
wegotthiscovered.com
Filming on a quaint period drama keeps getting ruined by Tom Cruise flying a helicopter over the set
In today’s edition of “Tom Cruise can’t stop doing Tom Cruise things”, the action superstar has been causing a most surprising nuisance by constantly flying helicopters over the set of a quaint British period drama. The 12th season of award-winning BBC favorite Call the Midwife is...
