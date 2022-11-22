Read full article on original website
Related
Current Publishing
State representative announces bid for Indy mayor
Indiana House State Rep. Robin Shackleford announced Nov. 10 that she will be entering the race for Indianapolis Mayor. Shackleford, a Democrat and chair of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus, made the announcement at the Madam Walker Legacy Center in Indianapolis. Democrat incumbent Joe Hogsett announced on Nov. 15 that...
Current Publishing
Stehr campaigns for safety, communication
John Stehr, a Zionsville resident and former broadcast journalist for WTHR-TV Channel 13, recently announced his candidacy Zionsville mayor. Stehr said he is campaigning on a foundation of effective communication, promotion of public safety and planning for responsible economic growth within the town. Stehr, who is vying for the Republican...
Current Publishing
Celebrate Glühwein Gallop 5K finish with post-race warm beverages
Runners will once again be able to toast the end of their race at the second Glühwein Gallop 5K. The German word Glühwein translates to “glowing wine.” It is a mulled wine or a hot, spiced wine drink. The Glühwein Gallop 5K Run/Walk, which debuted last...
Current Publishing
Crumbl Cookies brings rotating variety of flavors to west Carmel
Tyson Barrett first became acquainted with Crumbl Cookies when he was living in Utah. His brother, who has an ambulance business in Indianapolis, suggested opening a franchise in Indiana. “I moved from Salt Lake City once we bought into the brand,” Barrett said. “The thing that drew us is (at...
Current Publishing
Column: What a difference a year makes
This week marks a year since my wife, Beth, and I arrived from Los Angeles and landed at an Indianapolis airport with two cats in tow and a whole new world of Midwest horizons. It was 5 a.m. and we were so beat, but excitedly prepared ourselves to meet a massive moving van and a separate transporter of collector cars that we would soon be driving on Carmel streets.
Current Publishing
Letter: USPS prepares for holiday season
The U.S. Postal Service has been hard at work preparing for the holiday season since January. Rest assured, we’re holiday ready and well prepared to deliver fast and reliable service to every address in Carmel and across America. USPS has made significant investments to ensure your holiday greeting cards...
Current Publishing
Column: Shop earth-friendly gifts at library
Looking for ways to make your holiday shopping a little greener and more earth-friendly? From 1:30 to 7 p.m. Dec. 1, the Carmel Clay Public Library will host the Carmel Green Initiative’s “Green Gift Shop” along with the library’s Holiday Showcase. At the gift shop, guests...
Comments / 0