Suspect flees after Clark County pursuit; One in custody

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is in custody after a pursuit in Clark County Monday night.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, crews were called to assist with a pursuit that ended with a crash on Storms Creek Road around 10:43 p.m.

OSHP reported that the suspect vehicle went off the right side of the road and crashed into a tree.

A suspect fled the scene, however, a female occupant of the vehicle was taken into custody. She reportedly suffered minor injuries.

This incident remains under investigation.

