Clark County, OH

Suspect flees after Clark County pursuit; One in custody

By Katie Shatsby
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is in custody after a pursuit in Clark County Monday night.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, crews were called to assist with a pursuit that ended with a crash on Storms Creek Road around 10:43 p.m.

Fairborn man awarded $45M for wrongful conviction after 20 years in prison

OSHP reported that the suspect vehicle went off the right side of the road and crashed into a tree.

A suspect fled the scene, however, a female occupant of the vehicle was taken into custody. She reportedly suffered minor injuries.

This incident remains under investigation.

WDTN

Woman arrested after firing weapon in Huber Heights

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman was arrested after she reportedly waved and fired a gun on Friday. According to a release, Huber Heights authorities received a call at 3:01 p.m. to respond to the 4600 block of Resthaven Road in Huber Heights on a report of a woman waving a gun and yelling. Additional […]
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
WDTN

1 person in the hospital following shooting in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is in the hospital after a shooting in Dayton on Saturday. According to dispatch, one person showed up to Miami Valley Hospital after being shot. Authorities say they were called at 3:12 p.m. to the intersection of Oxford Avenue and Rosedale Drive. The condition of the person that received […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

No injuries after shot fired near Dayton Children’s Parade

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Children’s Parade was cancelled after a shot was fired in the crowd Friday night. According to the Dayton Police Department, one shot was fired during the Dayton Children’s Parade around 8:10 p.m. Friday. No injuries have been reported. Dayton Police say they believe two juvenile females were fighting. A […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

1 person stabbed overnight in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police responded early Saturday to a reported stabbing in Dayton. According to dispatch, a call came into authorities at 3:52 a.m. for a stabbing in the 400 block of North Upland Avenue in Dayton. The condition of the person stabbed is not known at this time.
DAYTON, OH
Eaton Register Herald

Eaton woman admits to killing grandma

EATON — An Eaton woman is facing a murder charge, following a homicide investigation into the death of her 93-year-old grandmother last Tuesday, Nov. 15. According to a press release issued by the Eaton Police Division on Wednesday, Nov. 16, officers were called to 325 E. Somers Street on a report of a possible homicide at 5:55 p.m. last Tuesday.
EATON, OH
WDTN

1 injured after shooting in Springfield near Holiday in the City event

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is injured after being shot in Springfield on Friday. According to a release, one person was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Springfield Police Chief Lee Graf says, “Officers are continuing to gather information at this time, and our investigation is very fluid.” Springfield officials […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Crash causes delay for drivers on I-75 NB

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person has been taken to the hospital after a crash on Thursday. According to West Carrollton Police, crews responded to the area of I-75 northbound around Dixie Highway at 6:30 p.m. in West Carrollton. When authorities arrived on scene, they found a vehicle on its top. One person was transported […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

I-675 NB reopened following crash in Beavercreek

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A crash closed a portion of I-675 in Beavercreek on Friday. According to Beavercreek Police, a call came in to authorities to respond at 5:47 p.m. ODOT cameras showed the crash, which closed the interstate around SR-844 at N. Fairfield Road on I-675 northbound. 2NEWS has reached out to Beavercreek Police […]
BEAVERCREEK, OH
dayton247now.com

Single vehicle rollover crash on I-75

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says there is a single vehicle rollover crash on I-75 near the Dixie Highway exit. Dayton 24/7 Now will update this story as we learn more.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Crews battle fire in Auglaize County

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Multiple departments worked to put out a fire in Auglaize County on Saturday. According to the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office, crews received a call to respond to a commercial fire in the 9000 block of Schuman Road in Wapakoneta at 12:33 p.m. Six area departments and CERT responded to the scene. […]
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police investigate several dead animals dumped in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A property owner made a grisly discovery on his property on Wednesday. According to reports, the caller found several dead animal carcasses that had been dumped alongside his driveway in the 1700 block of Anderson Station Road. Initially, the sheriff’s office was dispatched to the...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Person struck on I-70 in critical condition

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was injured following a crash involving a pedestrian on Thursday. According to the Dayton Post of Ohio State Patrol (OSP), crews were dispatched at 2:40 p.m. on Thursday at mile marker 29. When crews arrived on scene, they found one person injured, which was transported to Miami Valley Hospital […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

