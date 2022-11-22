Read full article on original website
All Bengals Staff Makes Picks For Week 11 Matchup With Tennessee Titans
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to beat the Titans to improve to 7-4 on the season and keep pace in the AFC Playoff race. They're favored in the matchup. Will they get it done? Here are our staff predictions:. Season Record: 6-4 Tennessee owns the the second best...
‘Intimidators’ Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson Couldn’t Break Thanksgiving
PHILADELPHIA – You might think Jordan Mailata and Landon Dickerson sitting down together for Thanksgiving dinner would have broken the holiday. There were just two eight-pound turkeys on their table, shared by Dickerson’s fiancé Brooke, at the Dickerson home on Thursday. There was plenty of other stuff,...
Watch: Ohio State Fans Chant ‘We Want Urban’ After Team’s Loss to Michigan
Buckeyes fans were calling for change after a blowout loss.
Ohio State injury report vs. Michigan: TreVeyon Henderson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba updates
There was good news and bad news for Ohio State on the injury front ahead of Saturday's huge game against rival Michigan. The good news: running back Miyan Williams is expected to return after missing last week with a lower body injury after being carted off the field against Indiana two weeks ago.
WATCH: Jaylen Anderson Oklahoma State Postgame
West Virginia running back Jaylen Anderson chats with the media after rushing for 155 yards and two touchdowns
Report: Michigan RB Blake Corum Plans To Play Against Ohio State
As first reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Michigan running back Blake Corum plans to play today against Ohio State despite suffering a left knee injury in last week’s win over Illinois. “Sources said Corum isn’t expected to be 100 percent in the wake of the injury, and the...
Patriots Snap Counts vs. Vikings: Who Went Distance For New England?
Following their 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 12 at U.S. Bank Stadium, the New England Patriots continue to take stock into their performance. Having turned in a performance which featured both promising and disappointing moments on both sides of the ball, there are plenty of areas in which the Pats will seek improvement.
NFL Draft Profile: Andrew Farmer, EDGE, Lane Dragons
Saturday’s Packers Transactions: What They Mean vs. Eagles
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers elevated running back Patrick Taylor and safety Innis Gaines from the practice squad to play in Sunday night’s game at the Philadelphia Eagles. Here’s the breakdown of the moves that were made, and the moves that were not made.
NFL Draft Profile: Darrell Luter Jr., Cornerback, South Alabama Jaguars
Week 12 preview: Can Panthers QB Sam Darnold hold on to the starting job?
Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold has a lot to prove against the Denver Broncos. The former 2018 No. 3 overall pick missed the first 10 weeks of the season as he recovered from a high ankle sprain and has yet to play a regular-season snap this season. That changes on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium as Darnold is set to start at quarterback for the first time since Week 18 of last season.
Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles Odds, Picks & Predictions NFL Week 12
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. It’s Thanksgiving weekend and the Philadelphia Eagles have already hit their preseason win total number. The Green Bay Packers, whose preseason number was 11.5, are already assured of the under.
Report: Bengals Star WR Ja’Marr Chase Won’t Play on Sunday Against Titans
CINCINNATI — Ja’Marr Chase won't play against the Titans, despite practicing this week according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Chase, 22, has missed the past three games with a hip injury. He practiced in a limited capacity all week, but won't play. "I’m told the Bengals’ All-Pro wide...
Can Steelers Beat the Colts?
PITTSBURGH -- Can the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Indianapolis Colts, on the road, in Week 12?. It's not going to be easy. The Colts are riding a new head coach and some slight second-half momentum into Lucas Oil Stadium on Monday night. That being said, there are reasons on both sides of the football to believe they can't compete with the Steelers.
Howard Suggests OSU Could Ditch Day For Meyer With a Loss to UM
Ohio State and Michigan are facing off on the gridiron on Saturday for the 118th time, and there’s no doubt that it’s one of the biggest matchups in the rivalry’s history, considering both teams enter the contest with matching 11–0 records. Former Wolverines star Desmond Howard implied ahead of the game that Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day might need to win this one to stick around in Columbus.
OBJ Signing with Cowboys ‘No-Brainer,’ says Shannon Sharpe
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys, from the front office to the locker room, obviously thinks this can be a fit, which is why the push is on to convince Odell Beckham Jr. to see it the same way. And for what it is worth, one national voice with Super Bowl...
Cowboys vs. Giants Breaks All-Time TV Audience Record
FRISCO - "America's Team'' has done it again. Well, with some help from one of the world's largest TV markets. A record number of viewers gave thanks to the NFL by giving the NFL its largest regular-season TV audience ... ever. The Dallas Cowboys' 28-20 win over the New York...
Browns to Have Scout in Columbus Today, Players to Watch That Make Sense
The Game in Columbus will feature plenty of NFL talent as it always does. Cleveland Browns will be one of 13 NFL teams with a scout in Columbus for the rivalry game. On both sides of the ball, some prospects could make a case to fill in for the Browns. Perhaps when April rolls around, one or more of these players are wearing orange and brown.
Ravens — Jaguars Week 12 Predictions
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Almost everyone is predicting the Baltimore Ravens to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 12. Analysis: "The Ravens have traditionally had a tough time with the Jaguars and this game likely won't be much different. Jacksonville plays hard and their front seven will give the Ravens a challenge. However, Baltimore has more depth and will outlast Jacksonville on the road."
Steelers Rule Two Out, Two Questionable Against Colts
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without two players in Week 12 against the Indianapolis Colts, and have also listed two players as questionable. The team has ruled out rookie running back Jaylen Warren and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, who are both nursing hamstring injuries. Witherspoon has played just once since Week 3 while Warren left last week and did not practice in preparation for the Colts.
