This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
MI Hindus give back to the CommunityRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax CrimesTaxBuzzSouthfield, MI
Raleigh News & Observer
Lions’ Rookie Report Card: James Houston Arrives
James Houston made his presence known in his NFL debut Thursday. Houston, who recorded a game-high two sacks, and linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez were the stars of Detroit's rookie class on Thanksgiving against the Buffalo Bills. First-year pros Aidan Hutchinson, James Mitchell, Kerby Joseph and Chase Lucas each also saw playing...
Raleigh News & Observer
Will Cowboys Icon Deion Sanders Move to Coach at Colorado?
FRISCO - Deion Sanders, the iconic Dallas Cowboys star who has in a short time built a winning program at Jackson State, has an opportunity to make a big move. The Hall of Fame legend has recently hinted at his interest in advancing in his coaching career. And now Sanders has reportedly received an offer from the University Colorado to be its next coach …
Raleigh News & Observer
Patriots Snap Counts vs. Vikings: Who Went Distance For New England?
Following their 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 12 at U.S. Bank Stadium, the New England Patriots continue to take stock into their performance. Having turned in a performance which featured both promising and disappointing moments on both sides of the ball, there are plenty of areas in which the Pats will seek improvement.
Raleigh News & Observer
Steelers Rule Two Out, Two Questionable Against Colts
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without two players in Week 12 against the Indianapolis Colts, and have also listed two players as questionable. The team has ruled out rookie running back Jaylen Warren and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, who are both nursing hamstring injuries. Witherspoon has played just once since Week 3 while Warren left last week and did not practice in preparation for the Colts.
Raleigh News & Observer
Week 12 preview: Can Panthers QB Sam Darnold hold on to the starting job?
Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold has a lot to prove against the Denver Broncos. The former 2018 No. 3 overall pick missed the first 10 weeks of the season as he recovered from a high ankle sprain and has yet to play a regular-season snap this season. That changes on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium as Darnold is set to start at quarterback for the first time since Week 18 of last season.
WATCH: Jaylen Anderson Oklahoma State Postgame
West Virginia running back Jaylen Anderson chats with the media after rushing for 155 yards and two touchdowns
Raleigh News & Observer
Three Keys for Bears to Beat the Jets
The Bears' season is divided into two very distinct parts, one with six games before they played New England and then the last five. The overall results haven't differed greatly, but the styles of play have. Starting with the New England game, they began running their quarterback on planned plays...
Raleigh News & Observer
What can be Attributed to the Excellent Season Jimmy Garoppolo is Having?
Jimmy Garoppolo is having himself an excellent season. The abundance of low moments that he is prone to are just not there this season. Garoppolo is taking care of the football, making plays with his legs and being clutch on third downs. He has done an exceptional job so far this season.
Raleigh News & Observer
Browns to Have Scout in Columbus Today, Players to Watch That Make Sense
The Game in Columbus will feature plenty of NFL talent as it always does. Cleveland Browns will be one of 13 NFL teams with a scout in Columbus for the rivalry game. On both sides of the ball, some prospects could make a case to fill in for the Browns. Perhaps when April rolls around, one or more of these players are wearing orange and brown.
Raleigh News & Observer
Kicking Bass: Bills Edge Lions In Emotional Thanksgiving Win
The Buffalo Bills entered their second game in five days - both of them in Detroit - serving up a deceptive platter to the Detroit Lions. On the one hand, the short Thanksgiving week, made shorter by the blizzard that moved last Sunday's Buffalo home game to The Motor City, caused the coaching staff to smartly tighten the game plan.
Raleigh News & Observer
Bengals Make Two Roster Moves Ahead of AFC Showdown With Titans
NASHVILLE — The Bengals elevated punter Drue Chrisman and wide receiver Kwamie Lassiter from the practice squad ahead of Sunday’s game against the Titans. Chrisman will make his second-straight start. Meanwhile, Lassiter will make his NFL debut. The rookie wide receiver has spent the entire season on Cincinnati’s...
Raleigh News & Observer
‘Steroid Boy’?! DeAndre Hopkins Responds to Niners Rip; Seahawks in NFC West Fight
The Seattle Seahawks are jousting with both the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals as they try to emerge from the NFC West and to the NFL playoffs. But the Seahawks aren't jousting quite at the same personal level as they other two teams are - with star receiver DeAndre Hopkins as the focal point.
Raleigh News & Observer
Chargers at Cardinals Week 12 Game Prediction
The Chargers were victims of letting games slip through their hands late in the fourth quarter the last two weeks. Now at 5-5, needing to go on a run in pursuit of a playoff push with seven regular-season games remaining, there's not much room for error moving forward. Running back...
Raleigh News & Observer
‘Intimidators’ Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson Couldn’t Break Thanksgiving
PHILADELPHIA – You might think Jordan Mailata and Landon Dickerson sitting down together for Thanksgiving dinner would have broken the holiday. There were just two eight-pound turkeys on their table, shared by Dickerson’s fiancé Brooke, at the Dickerson home on Thursday. There was plenty of other stuff,...
Raleigh News & Observer
Saturday’s Packers Transactions: What They Mean vs. Eagles
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers elevated running back Patrick Taylor and safety Innis Gaines from the practice squad to play in Sunday night’s game at the Philadelphia Eagles. Here’s the breakdown of the moves that were made, and the moves that were not made.
Raleigh News & Observer
All Bengals Staff Makes Picks For Week 11 Matchup With Tennessee Titans
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to beat the Titans to improve to 7-4 on the season and keep pace in the AFC Playoff race. They're favored in the matchup. Will they get it done? Here are our staff predictions:. Season Record: 6-4 Tennessee owns the the second best...
Raleigh News & Observer
Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette not Making Trip to Cleveland
Cleveland Browns will be taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tomorrow who will be without their top running back Leonard Fournette. Fournette is not making the trip to Cleveland, according to the Buccaneers. Fournette has run for 462 yards but it has taken 135 attempts. The Tampa Bay running back...
Raleigh News & Observer
Howard Suggests OSU Could Ditch Day For Meyer With a Loss to UM
Ohio State and Michigan are facing off on the gridiron on Saturday for the 118th time, and there’s no doubt that it’s one of the biggest matchups in the rivalry’s history, considering both teams enter the contest with matching 11–0 records. Former Wolverines star Desmond Howard implied ahead of the game that Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day might need to win this one to stick around in Columbus.
Raleigh News & Observer
Score Predictions for Panthers vs Broncos
The first to score wins? No, I'm not kidding either. These offenses have been putrid for the most part, forcing the defensive units to carry the weight. For some reason, I believe the Panthers offense will have more success with Sam Darnold under center. Is 17 points a lot? No, but this will be the first real game he's played in almost a year. This one will be very similar to last week's game against Baltimore but with just a few more points on the board. Panthers win a tight one.
Raleigh News & Observer
Setting the Stage for the Week 12 Dolphins-Texans Matchup
MIAMI DOLPHINS (7-3) vs. HOUSTON TEXANS (1-8-1) DATE: Sunday, Nov. 27. SITE: Hard Rock Stadium; Miami Gardens, Fla. WEATHER FORECAST: The temperature between 1 and 4 p.m. ET in Miami Gardens will be 85-86 degrees, according to AccuWeather.com, with a hazy sunshin and a 7 percent chance of precipitation. The wind is expected to be 9 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
