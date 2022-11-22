Read full article on original website
Raleigh News & Observer
Can Steelers Beat the Colts?
PITTSBURGH -- Can the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Indianapolis Colts, on the road, in Week 12?. It's not going to be easy. The Colts are riding a new head coach and some slight second-half momentum into Lucas Oil Stadium on Monday night. That being said, there are reasons on both sides of the football to believe they can't compete with the Steelers.
Raleigh News & Observer
Steelers Rule Two Out, Two Questionable Against Colts
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without two players in Week 12 against the Indianapolis Colts, and have also listed two players as questionable. The team has ruled out rookie running back Jaylen Warren and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, who are both nursing hamstring injuries. Witherspoon has played just once since Week 3 while Warren left last week and did not practice in preparation for the Colts.
Raleigh News & Observer
Steelers Biggest Draft Needs: Time to Try Again at Some Positions
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are sitting 3-7 heading into Week 12 and currently hold the 8th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Realistically, it won't end that way. This is the Pittsburgh Steelers, chances are they're going to win some more games - and at no point will they give up on a season.
Raleigh News & Observer
Will Cowboys Icon Deion Sanders Move to Coach at Colorado?
FRISCO - Deion Sanders, the iconic Dallas Cowboys star who has in a short time built a winning program at Jackson State, has an opportunity to make a big move. The Hall of Fame legend has recently hinted at his interest in advancing in his coaching career. And now Sanders has reportedly received an offer from the University Colorado to be its next coach …
Raleigh News & Observer
Rams Jalen Ramsey on Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: ‘What Can’t He Do?’
Prior to the season opener against the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey openly admitted that he wasn’t going to hype up and rain praise on Bills quarterback Josh Allen and receiver Stefon Diggs. But maybe he’s had a change of heart when it comes to...
Raleigh News & Observer
Report: Bengals Star WR Ja’Marr Chase Won’t Play on Sunday Against Titans
CINCINNATI — Ja’Marr Chase won't play against the Titans, despite practicing this week according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Chase, 22, has missed the past three games with a hip injury. He practiced in a limited capacity all week, but won't play. "I’m told the Bengals’ All-Pro wide...
Raleigh News & Observer
Patriots Snap Counts vs. Vikings: Who Went Distance For New England?
Following their 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 12 at U.S. Bank Stadium, the New England Patriots continue to take stock into their performance. Having turned in a performance which featured both promising and disappointing moments on both sides of the ball, there are plenty of areas in which the Pats will seek improvement.
Raleigh News & Observer
Derek Carr on Playing Up-Tempo: ‘I’ve Always Enjoyed It’
The Las Vegas Raiders thrived playing up-tempo at the end of regulation and in overtime in their thrilling Week 11 win against the Denver Broncos. The hurry-up offense was a rare sight under first-year Raiders coach Josh McDaniels, but a tactic that quarterback Derek Carr would love to see down the road.
Raleigh News & Observer
Rams vs. Chiefs Week 12: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report
The Los Angeles Rams head east to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday to take on one of the best teams in the league, the Kansas City Chiefs. The Rams are 3-7 and on a four-game losing streak. That's the worst start ever by a defending Super Bowl champion, and things are only getting worse for coach Sean McVay.
Raleigh News & Observer
All Bengals Staff Makes Picks For Week 11 Matchup With Tennessee Titans
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to beat the Titans to improve to 7-4 on the season and keep pace in the AFC Playoff race. They're favored in the matchup. Will they get it done? Here are our staff predictions:. Season Record: 6-4 Tennessee owns the the second best...
Raleigh News & Observer
Week 12 preview: Can Panthers QB Sam Darnold hold on to the starting job?
Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold has a lot to prove against the Denver Broncos. The former 2018 No. 3 overall pick missed the first 10 weeks of the season as he recovered from a high ankle sprain and has yet to play a regular-season snap this season. That changes on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium as Darnold is set to start at quarterback for the first time since Week 18 of last season.
Raleigh News & Observer
Setting the Stage for the Week 12 Dolphins-Texans Matchup
MIAMI DOLPHINS (7-3) vs. HOUSTON TEXANS (1-8-1) DATE: Sunday, Nov. 27. SITE: Hard Rock Stadium; Miami Gardens, Fla. WEATHER FORECAST: The temperature between 1 and 4 p.m. ET in Miami Gardens will be 85-86 degrees, according to AccuWeather.com, with a hazy sunshin and a 7 percent chance of precipitation. The wind is expected to be 9 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Raleigh News & Observer
Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette not Making Trip to Cleveland
Cleveland Browns will be taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tomorrow who will be without their top running back Leonard Fournette. Fournette is not making the trip to Cleveland, according to the Buccaneers. Fournette has run for 462 yards but it has taken 135 attempts. The Tampa Bay running back...
Raleigh News & Observer
‘Steroid Boy’?! DeAndre Hopkins Responds to Niners Rip; Seahawks in NFC West Fight
The Seattle Seahawks are jousting with both the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals as they try to emerge from the NFC West and to the NFL playoffs. But the Seahawks aren't jousting quite at the same personal level as they other two teams are - with star receiver DeAndre Hopkins as the focal point.
Raleigh News & Observer
Analyzing Ticket Prices For Cincinnati Bengals Matchup With Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to take down the Titans in Nashville on Sunday. If you're looking for tickets, SI Tickets is the place to go. They have tickets available throughout Nissan Stadium—from the upper deck, to the front row. They range anywhere from $106 to $1,849.
Raleigh News & Observer
Top-5 NFL Power Rankings | Week 12
Saints head coach Dennis Allen decided to start Andy Dalton despite two consecutive losses, which was unpopular with most fans. But the gamble paid off when New Orleans defeated Los Angeles 27-20 in Week 11. Taysom Hill contributed to igniting New Orleans' offense with 16-quarterback snaps. For now, New Orleans...
Raleigh News & Observer
OBJ Signing with Cowboys ‘No-Brainer,’ says Shannon Sharpe
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys, from the front office to the locker room, obviously thinks this can be a fit, which is why the push is on to convince Odell Beckham Jr. to see it the same way. And for what it is worth, one national voice with Super Bowl...
Raleigh News & Observer
Score Predictions for Panthers vs Broncos
The first to score wins? No, I'm not kidding either. These offenses have been putrid for the most part, forcing the defensive units to carry the weight. For some reason, I believe the Panthers offense will have more success with Sam Darnold under center. Is 17 points a lot? No, but this will be the first real game he's played in almost a year. This one will be very similar to last week's game against Baltimore but with just a few more points on the board. Panthers win a tight one.
Raleigh News & Observer
Why It Seems Decision on Justin Fields Has Already Been Made
Matt Eberflus has a 3-8 team facing the 6-4 Jets on Sunday and it seems rather obvious that Justin Fields should rest his injured left shoulder in such a situation. After all, if just one week of rest will do wonders for the shoulder separation, then it should be idle now because even in a meaningless season the game with Green Bay Dec. 4 at Soldier Field carries along more significance than one against the New York Jets.
Raleigh News & Observer
Saturday’s Packers Transactions: What They Mean vs. Eagles
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers elevated running back Patrick Taylor and safety Innis Gaines from the practice squad to play in Sunday night’s game at the Philadelphia Eagles. Here’s the breakdown of the moves that were made, and the moves that were not made.
