Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCBD
Thanksgiving Day bringing cold fronts, rain, and snow
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Happy Thanksgiving! It is going to be a breezy day with north winds around 15 to 25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph. Our high for today will be in the upper 40s. This afternoon temperatures will begin to drop as a cold front comes through.
KCBD
Heavy snow, rain, bitter temps, strong winds for Friday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Friday will be a First Alert Weather day with the potential for heavy snow and rain for the South Plains. A Winter Weather advisory (purple above) will go into effect for Lubbock county and the central portion of the viewing area at midnight. A Winter Storm warning (pink area above) will go into effect for the western third of the viewing area. Precipitation is beginning across the South Plains this evening and will continue off and on for the next 24 hours or so. Mostly rain expected for Lubbock but areas to the west, mainly along the NM/TX border will see snow. A wintry mix is possible for Lubbock overnight as temps drop closer to the freezing mark. Snowfall will be heaviest in the pink shaded areas above. Anywhere from 2 to 6 inches of snow possible there, but less than in inch expected in Lubbock. Driving conditions will become dangerous especially late tonight as roadways begin to freeze with dropping temperatures. Drive with extreme caution and remain off of roadways if possible.
KCBD
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Warmer Wednesday ahead of winter storm
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A foggy start to the morning! There is a dense fog advisory in effect until 10 am. Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous. Remember to slow down, use your low-beam headlights, and leave a good amount of distance ahead of you when driving. Mostly cloudy...
KCBD
Warmer today ahead of winter storm
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A foggy start to the morning! There is a dense fog advisory in effect until 10 am. Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous. Remember to slow down, use your low-beam headlights, and leave a good amount of distance ahead of you when driving. Mostly cloudy...
KCBD
First Alert Weather Day declared for Friday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s been a spring-like day today and will be again on Wednesday, then winter returns. We have Snow and winter precipitation in the forecast for the area beginning late on Thanksgiving and continuing into early Saturday. Therefore, we are declaring Friday as a First Alert Weather Day. With shopping and traveling occupying a lot of the weekend activities, we want you to be aware of the possible travel issues developing.
'Freak' snow storm over Texas panhandle to affect Thanksgiving travel
Texans traveling to the panhandle could see delays.
towntalkradio.com
Snow might be on its way
The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Statement for these Texas Counties, which includes Terry County. Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Childress, Cochran, Cottle, Crosby, Dickens, Floyd, Garza, Hale, Hall, Hockley, Kent, King, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Motley, Parmer, Stonewall, Swisher, Terry, and Yoakum Counties. A strong storm system may bring...
KCBD
Thawing out in time for Thanksgiving
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our warm-up continues into the workweek with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. A cold night ahead of us ahead with lows falling below freezing for the entire South Plains. Clear skies continue with a light breeze from the southwest around 5-10 mph. Sunny...
How To Spend the Coming Snow-Day in Lubbock
Snow days are rare here in the Hub City, but they're always welcome. Always. Forecasts are showing a pretty good chance of snow in Lubbock this coming Friday, November 25th. The day right after Thanksgiving! A perfect day to rest after completely gorging yourself on all the food the day before.
Could Lubbock See It’s First Snow This Weekend?
It's very likely that Lubbock will see snow this weekend. Current forecast models put us at a 90% chance of snow for Friday and a 40% chance of snow for Saturday. This blast of winter weather is actually set to start on Thanksgiving day with winds spiking and a high of 49 degrees. There is even a slight change of rain turning to snow on Thursday night.
KCBD
Thanksgiving Holiday travel tips, expectations
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Millions of Americans are hitting the road and the sky to make it to their Thanksgiving holiday destinations. According to AAA, more than 54 million people will travel 50 miles or more between Wednesday and Sunday. That’s why Brady Cross with the Lubbock Police Department says...
Demand for firewood in Lubbock increases with possible snow
LUBBOCK, Texas — Chances of snow in the forecast and holidays around the corner means the demand for firewood has gone up, and like many other local businesses, inflation has affected them too. “The cost of fuel and finding employees and just everything went up about 25 or 30 percent,” said Jody York, owner of […]
everythinglubbock.com
Last-minute Thanksgiving shoppers on the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas — Every year, there are shoppers that dart into grocery stores to get those last-minute items for their big Thanksgiving feast. Often when you wait until the eleventh hour, those Thanksgiving staples are gone, but not this time around. “This year is probably as close to normal...
KCBD
‘They appreciate it more than you know:’ Local owners prepare for Small Business Saturday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After the chaos of Black Friday, and before the online deals on Cyber Monday, business owners hope Lubbock families will remember to support them on Small Business Saturday. Kathy Potter, vice president of programs and events at the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce, says every dollar spent...
Pedestrian hurt, hit and run overnight in Lubbock
Lubbock Police said a driver hit a pedestrian in the early morning hours of Thanksgiving at North Loop 289 and Avenue N.
KCBD
Holiday fitness: Tips to keep you feeling your best this holiday season
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The holiday season is here, and with all the festivities comes overindulging and stress for many. Zach Schilly the head fitness trainer at Rockbox fitness shared a couple of tips to keep you feeling your best mentally and physically this holiday season. Schilly says there is...
fox7austin.com
Texas couple unknowingly brings their 5 pound Chihuahua to airport in suitcase
LUBBOCK, Texas - A Texas couple is sharing their story of when they unknowingly brought their five-pound Chihuahua to the airport, in their suitcase. "So yeah, we just accidentally took a dog with us," said Jared Owens. Jared and Kristi Owens of Lubbock were headed to Las Vegas last fall,...
KCBD
Thursday morning top stories: Police searching for truck involved in pedestrian crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Thanksgiving morning brief,. A person was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle early Thursday morning. Police responded to the 1400 block of N Loop 289 around 2::15 a.m. The suspected vehicle involved is a black dually pick-up truck. More details here: Police searching...
Fore! Borger Man Goes on Golf Club-Snatching Crime Spree Through Permian Basin
A Borger man has been arrested on a litany of felony charges (including theft) after an alleged week-long crime spree in the cities of Lubbock, Odessa, and Midland. On November 17, Golf Headquarters of Midland made a post on social media asking the public for help in identifying a "dirtbag that just robbed us of a bunch of golf clubs."
everythinglubbock.com
Here’s what Lubbock families should remember before traveling, according to LPD
LUBBOCK, Texas — As residents prepare for the holidays, the Lubbock Police Department wants to remind families of things they should prepare before they go. “As you’re preparing to leave if you’re leaving town, just check your car, check your air pressure in your tires, make sure you have a spare and make sure it’s ready to go,” said Lt. Brady Cross.
Comments / 1