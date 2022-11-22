ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABCNY

Good cholesterol: what researchers found when studying its link to heart disease risks

ABCNY
ABCNY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02kUyo_0jJpyz0d00

So-called 'good cholesterol', formally known as HDL, may not be as beneficial for you than previously thought.

A study looking at 24,000 adults found that HDL levels were reportedly not lined with lower heart disease risk regardless of rates.

Officials reported that, on the other hand, too little HDL was associated with an increased risk of heart disease in white adults, but not in Black adults.

Researchers say more work is needed to understand what's driving the racial differences.

Comments / 0

Related
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
130K+
Followers
15K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy