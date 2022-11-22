Morning Analyst Calls Briefing for Tuesday, November 22, 2022
Upgrades:
> Amphenol (APH) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt raised to $88
> BP (BP) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup
> Green Brick Partners (GRBK) upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at JP Morgan; tgt raised to $26.50
Downgrades:
> AdTheorent (ADTH) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Cowen; tgt lowered to $2.50
> Bioventus (BVS) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Craig Hallum
> Blackstone (BX) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt lowered to $67.50
> BuzzFeed (BZFD) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Cowen; tgt lowered to $2
> Carvana (CVNA) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Cowen; tgt $10
> Carvana (CVNA) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Robert W. Baird; tgt lowered to $7
> Century Communities (CCS) downgraded to Underweight from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt raised to $48
> Chart Industries (GTLS) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman; tgt lowered to $150
> Cognex (CGNX) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Cowen; tgt lowered to $50
> Colgate-Palmolive (CL) initiated with a Peer Perform at Wolfe Research
> DouYu (DOYU) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $1.10
> Expeditors Intl (EXPD) downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt $95
> Lyft (LYFT) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Cowen; tgt lowered to $14
> MacroGenics (MGNX) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Cowen
> MDC Holdings (MDC) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt raised to $28
> Woodward (WWD) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research
Others:
> Belden (BDC) initiated with a Hold at Jefferies; tgt $86
> Box (BOX) initiated with an Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $36
> DigitalOcean (DOCN) initiated with a Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt $31
> Dropbox (DBX) initiated with an Underperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $20
> Fastly (FSLY) initiated with a Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt $9.50
> Forge Global Holdings (FRGE) initiated with a Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt $1.75
> Freshworks (FRSH) initiated with a Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt $14
> HubSpot (HUBS) initiated with an Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $400
> Intel (INTC) resumed with a Neutral at Mizuho; tgt $32
> Intuit (INTU) initiated with an Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $500
> Live Nation (LYV) initiated with a Neutral at Redburn
> Methode Electronics (MEI) initiated with a Buy at Jefferies; tgt $52
> Zeta Global (ZETA) initiated with a Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt $9
