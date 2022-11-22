Morning Analyst Calls Briefing for Tuesday, November 22, 2022

This post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, 247wallst.com may earn a commission.

Upgrades:

> Amphenol (APH) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt raised to $88

> BP (BP) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup

> Green Brick Partners (GRBK) upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at JP Morgan; tgt raised to $26.50

Downgrades:

> AdTheorent (ADTH) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Cowen; tgt lowered to $2.50

> Bioventus (BVS) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Craig Hallum

> Blackstone (BX) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt lowered to $67.50

> BuzzFeed (BZFD) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Cowen; tgt lowered to $2

> Carvana (CVNA) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Cowen; tgt $10

> Carvana (CVNA) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Robert W. Baird; tgt lowered to $7

> Century Communities (CCS) downgraded to Underweight from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt raised to $48

> Chart Industries (GTLS) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman; tgt lowered to $150

> Cognex (CGNX) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Cowen; tgt lowered to $50

> Colgate-Palmolive (CL) initiated with a Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

> DouYu (DOYU) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $1.10

> Expeditors Intl (EXPD) downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt $95

> Lyft (LYFT) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Cowen; tgt lowered to $14

> MacroGenics (MGNX) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Cowen

> MDC Holdings (MDC) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt raised to $28

> Woodward (WWD) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research

Others:

> Belden (BDC) initiated with a Hold at Jefferies; tgt $86

> Box (BOX) initiated with an Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $36

> DigitalOcean (DOCN) initiated with a Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt $31

> Dropbox (DBX) initiated with an Underperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $20

> Fastly (FSLY) initiated with a Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt $9.50

> Forge Global Holdings (FRGE) initiated with a Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt $1.75

> Freshworks (FRSH) initiated with a Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt $14

> HubSpot (HUBS) initiated with an Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $400

> Intel (INTC) resumed with a Neutral at Mizuho; tgt $32

> Intuit (INTU) initiated with an Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $500

> Live Nation (LYV) initiated with a Neutral at Redburn

> Methode Electronics (MEI) initiated with a Buy at Jefferies; tgt $52

> Zeta Global (ZETA) initiated with a Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt $9

