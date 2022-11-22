ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

4 plays that dramatize the kidnapping of children during wars

By Magda Romanska, Associate Professor of Theatre and Dramaturgy, Emerson College
The Conversation U.S.
The Conversation U.S.
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cMSa2_0jJpypBN00
During the Russian occupation of Luhansk Oblast, 15 kids were allegedly taken from this rehabilitation center and moved to Russia. Wojciech Grzedzinski/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Since February 2022, Western and Ukrainian media have reported on the kidnapping and forced adoption of Ukrainian children by Russians.

The exact number of Ukrainian children transferred to Russia has been difficult to pin down, but Ukrainian sources estimate that as many as 8,000 children have been forcibly moved there. Accounts have emerged of Russian authorities transferring them to Russian families or Russian state orphanages , where they receive a “patriotic education.” Some of the kidnapped children have been falsely told that their families died or do not want them.

On Nov. 16, 2022, the Institute for the Study of War , a Washington private think tank, reported that Russia has been bragging about deporting as many as 150,000 children from the Donbas region alone.

The United Nations Security Council considers the abduction of children one of the six grave violations of the mandate of the Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict . As a number of scholars and journalists have pointed out, the kidnapping, adoption and Russification of Ukrainian children is part of Russia’s premeditated strategy to expand its falling Russian population .

The wartime kidnapping of children is not new, nor is it specific to Russia .

As a theater scholar , I’ve encountered a number of works on stage that explore the complex moral conflicts and traumas that these abductions have generated throughout history, from China to Argentina and many places in between.

1. ‘The Orphan of Zhao’

One of the earliest plays that center on the subject is “ The Orphan of Zhao ,” a 13th century Chinese classic written by dramatist Ji Junxiang during the Yuan dynasty .

Based on historical events that took place 3,000 years ago, other narratives preceded Ji’s , which he penned during the Mongolian invasion of China .

The plot revolves around an orphan named Cheng Bo, who, at the age of 20, discovers that his father, General Tu’an Gu, is not his real father. In fact, his real father, Zhao Dun, along with his entire family, was murdered by Tu’an Gu during a bloody conflict. Cheng ultimately kills the general, thus avenging his blood father and his family.

The story of orphan Zhao has had an enduring appeal in Chinese society and has undergone a number of dramatic and film adaptations . The play includes many features of classical Chinese drama, including a tragic hero torn between contradictory familiar loyalties, and in accordance with Confucian morality, has an ending that reflects poetic justice .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EAkzM_0jJpypBN00
A staging of ‘The Orphan of Zhao,’ performed by the China Opera and Dance Theatre, in October 2021. Guo Junfeng/Costfoto/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Due to its revenge plot , the play is often compared to Shakespeare’s “ Hamlet ,” and is sometimes even referred to as the “Chinese Hamlet.”

2. ‘The Circumference of the Head’

During World War II, under the Nazis’ “ Lebensborn program ,” Germany abducted and adopted as many as 400,000 Slavic children – mostly Polish and Czech, particularly kids whose blond hair and blue eyes aligned with the Nazis’ objective to cultivate an Aryan-Nordic phenotype.

The abduction and forced Germanization of Slavic children went largely forgotten through the end of the 20th century. But recently, Polish journalists from news platform Interia and the German broadcaster Deutsche Welle teamed up to release a book and documentary on the subject, “ Children Stolen by the Nazis: Forgotten Victims .”

In theater, the Lebensborn program has not been widely explored. However, one Polish play worth mentioning is 2014’s “ The Circumference of the Head ,” written and directed by Polish playwright and director Zbigniew Brzoza and dramaturg Wojtek Zrałek-Kossakowski. Incorporating archival materials, the play tells the real story of two mothers, one Polish and one German, at odds over the fate of a girl who was kidnapped from the Polish mother and adopted by the German mother’s family.

After the war, the girl returned to Poland thanks to the efforts of the Polish government – one of an estimated 30,000 Polish children who were repatriated to Poland following the war.

For the children, the homecoming could be as traumatizing as the initial kidnapping, since many of them no longer remembered their Polish families .

The title of the play refers to the Nazis’ use of pseudoscientific “ racial science ” to determine which children they would send off to the death camps and which were deemed worthy enough to integrate into the German race. The circumference of the head was one such a measure.

Some Polish critics denounced the play for its Solomon-like depiction of the dispute between the Polish mother and the German woman who adopted the kidnapped child. Although both women want the girl, both are willing to give up their parental rights for the welfare of the child. The play thus drew a moral equivalency between the two women, Polish and German.

However the critics largely agreed that the play exposed the intrinsically tragic aspect of wartime abductions.

3. ‘Stepmother Home or My Mother the Stolen Child’

Another play worth mentioning is a 2020 Polish-Greek-German production by Wicki Kalaitzi and Joanna Lewicka titled “ Stepmother Home or My Mother the Stolen Child .”

It is based on the story of Kataitzi’s mother, who was deported from Greece during the Greek Civil War by the Greek Communist Party . A German family eventually adopted her.

The play traces the mother’s journey through Europe, her life and the impact of generational trauma on her daughter, who’s caught up in her own search for identity . The play uncovers the profound and long-lasting implications of the wartime child abductions for the victims and their future families.

4. ‘A Propos of Doubt’

Argentina’s Dirty War has received repeated treatments on stage.

An estimated 30,000 people went missing during the civil conflict, which took place in the late 1970s and early 1980s. Roughly 500 were children , and many of them ended up adopted by childless military families – some of which were responsible for the “disappearance” of their parents.

In 1977, the grandmothers of the abducted children formed an organization called the Association of the Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo to try to find as many of them as possible . Using DNA tests , the organization has identified 128 kidnapped children so far.

In 2000, Patricia Zangaro’s play about the events, “ A Propos of Doubt ,” premiered in Buenos Aires . The play has since inspired a yearly theatrical event, Teatro x Identitad – “Theater for Identity,” or TXI for short – dedicated to plays focused on the fate of disappeared children.

All of the performances in the series, which started in 2000, open with the same line: “ My name is … and I can say it because I know who I am .” Although the plays cover a range of themes connected to the disappearance of the children, all of them focus on the search and problems of identity.

The theatrical adaptations of wartime child abductions underscore the fundamentally tragic nature of such adoption. Advances in genetic testing have led to the administration of some justice: Hiding such crimes has become increasingly difficult .

Magda Romanska does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

Comments / 0

Related
The Conversation U.S.

80 years ago, Nazi Germany occupied Tunisia – but North Africans' experiences of World War II often go unheard

Eighty years ago, in November 1942, the Nazis occupied Tunisia. For the next six months, Tunisian Jews and Muslims were subjected to the Third Reich’s reign of terror, as well as its antisemitic and racist legislation. Residents lived in fear – “under the Nazi boot,” as Tunisian Jewish lawyer Paul Ghez wrote in his diary during the occupation. One of us is a historian; one of us is an anthropologist. Together, we have spent a decade gathering the voices of the diverse peoples who endured World War II in North Africa, across lines of race, class, language and region. Their letters,...
The Conversation U.S.

Could Poland demand NATO act in event of Russian attack? An expert explains Article 4 and 5 commitments following missile blast

The risk of the conflict in Ukraine expanding further into Eastern Europe escalated on Nov. 15, 2022, with reports of a Russian-made missile straying into neighboring Poland. It was not immediately clear if the apparent strike – in which two people were killed – was intentional or accidental, or where the missile had originated. Later, the Polish president said that the projectile likely originated from Ukrainian air defense. Nonetheless, concern that a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, or NATO, could become further embroiled in the conflict led to questions over whether Poland may invoke Article 4 or Article 5...
The Conversation U.S.

Remembering the veterans who marched on DC to demand bonuses during the Depression, only to be violently driven out by active-duty soldiers

The Bonus Army March is a forgotten footnote of American history. It involved as many as 30,000 mostly unemployed veterans who converged on Washington, D.C. in the spring and summer of 1932 to demand an early cash payment of a bonus they were promised for their volunteer service in World War I. The bonus was due in 1945, but the Great Depression created financial panic across the country, and the WWI veterans wanted their money sooner rather than later. When the U.S. Senate refused to pass a bill to make the payments, many of the veterans returned home. But the great majority...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Conversation U.S.

Veterans have fought in wars – and fought against them

If former President Donald Trump had his way, the nation would have celebrated the centennial of the World War I armistice with a massive military parade in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 11, 2018. But that never happened. When Pentagon officials announced the president’s decision to cancel the parade in August 2018, they blamed local politicians for driving up the cost of the proposed event. There may have been other reasons. Veterans were especially outspoken in their opposition. Retired generals and admirals feared such a demonstration would embarrass the U.S., placing the nation in the company of small-time authoritarian regimes that regularly parade their...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Conversation U.S.

Throwing soup on a Van Gogh and other ways climate protesters are making their voices heard over Egypt's climate summit suppression

In London, youth activists threw soup at Van Gogh’s “Sunflowers,” asking, “Is art worth more than life? More than food? More than justice?” In Melbourne, Australia, two protesters superglued themselves to Picasso’s “Massacre in Korea” to highlight the connections between climate change and future conflict and suffering. Others have engaged in similar protests, targeting a Boticelli at the Uffizi Gallery in Florence, Italy; an ancient Roman statue at the Vatican; a Klimt in Vienna; and a mummy exhibit at Barcelona’s Egyptian Museum. Their actions have incited mixed responses around the world. Some people praised the activists’ daring and ingenuity; others lambasted...
The Conversation U.S.

4 signs of progress at the UN climate change summit

Leer in español Something significant is happening in the desert in Egypt as countries meet at COP27, the United Nations summit on climate change. Despite frustrating sclerosis in the negotiating halls, the pathway forward for ramping up climate finance to help low-income countries adapt to climate change and transition to clean energy is becoming clearer. I spent a large part of my career working on international finance at the World Bank and the United Nations and now advise public development and private funds and teach climate diplomacy focusing on finance. Climate finance has been one of the thorniest issues in global climate negotiations...
The Conversation U.S.

The inconvenient truth of Herman Daly: There is no economy without environment

Herman Daly had a flair for stating the obvious. When an economy creates more costs than benefits, he called it “uneconomic growth.” But you won’t find that conclusion in economics textbooks. Even suggesting that economic growth could cost more than it’s worth can be seen as economic heresy. The renegade economist, known as the father of ecological economics and a leading architect of sustainable development, died on Oct. 28, 2022, at the age of 84. He spent his career questioning an economics disconnected from an environmental footing and moral compass. In an age of climate chaos and economic crisis, his ideas...
TEXAS STATE
The Conversation U.S.

Ending Amazon deforestation: 4 essential reads about the future of the world's largest rainforest

Brazil’s president-elect, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, was greeted with applause and cheers when he addressed the U.N. climate conference in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, on Nov. 16, 2022. As he had in his campaign, Lula pledged to stop rampant deforestation in the Amazon, which his predecessor, Jair Bolsanaro, had encouraged. Forests play a critical role in slowing climate change by taking up carbon dioxide, and the Amazon rainforest absorbs one-fourth of the CO2 absorbed by all the land on Earth. These articles from The Conversation’s archive examine stresses on the Amazon and the Indigenous groups who live there. 1. Massive losses The...
The Conversation U.S.

Antisemitism isn't just ‘Jew-hatred' – it's anti-Jewish racism

Antisemitism has been in the news a lot lately. Hip-hop megastar Ye – formerly known as Kanye West – tweeted Oct. 8, 2022 that he would “go death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” and then made antisemitic comments during a series of interviews. Basketball star Kyrie Irving has been embroiled in scandal after promoting a film that accuses Jews of controlling the trans-Atlantic slave trade and worshiping the devil. And former U.S. President Donald Trump posted on his social media platform that Jews must “get their act together” and show more appreciation for Israel “before it is too late” –...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Conversation U.S.

The Conversation U.S.

41K+
Followers
5K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A nonprofit news source unlocking knowledge from experts for the public. The Conversation finds people who have been studying a subject for years or decades and helps them explain important information. All stories are based on these experts' research.

 https://theconversation.com/us

Comments / 0

Community Policy