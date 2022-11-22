ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

S.Africa's Ramaphosa leads in race for ANC president despite scandal

By Phill Magakoe
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20vJWX_0jJpyZFr00
Ramaphosa is bidding for a second term as head of the ruling ANC /POOL/AFP

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is firmly ahead in the race for head of the ruling African National Congress (ANC), garnering more than twice as many party nominations as his sole challenger, according to a tally issued Tuesday.

Ramaphosa, 70, has polled 2,037 nominations from party branches against 916 for his rival Zweli Mkhize, 66, an ex-health minister who resigned from government last year amid graft allegations, the party said.

"These are the two names nominated for position of (party) president," Kgalema Motlanthe, former president of South Africa and head of the ANC's electoral panel, told a news conference in Johannesburg.

The ANC, the party of Nelson Mandela, spearheaded the fight against apartheid and has governed South Africa since the advent of democracy in 1994.

It is due to hold a conference between December 16 and 20 to elect the party's top leadership.

Whoever wins is likely to be the head of state after the 2024 national elections, if the ANC wins that vote.

Although party branches vary in size and how many delegates vote in each, the nominations can be indicative of the outcome.

Votes will be cast in person by branch representatives on the first day of the conference.

Ramaphosa is seeking a second term at the helm after succeeding his scandal-tainted former boss, ex-president Jacob Zuma, in 2018.

Ramaphosa's bid comes despite facing the risk of possible impeachment for allegedly covering up a 2020 crime.

Parliament will debate on December 6 whether he should answer allegations that he concealed a multi-million dollar cash theft at his farm.

Analysts have said Ramaphosa, who is currently in the United Kingdom for the first state visit hosted by King Charles III as monarch, stands a reasonable chance of staying on as ANC leader despite the controversy.

- Dipping support -

"Ramaphosa is still in a very strong position to be re-elected," said Sithembile Mbete, lecturer in political sciences lecturer at the University of Pretoria.

"It seems a majority of the branches want to vote for Ramaphosa," she said.

Pearl Mncube, an independent political analyst, said "while he (Ramaphosa) has been facing a decline in popularity over the years, his campaign has been the strongest so far".

The once revered 110-year-old ANC has seen its popularity decline, with voters for the first time turning their backs on the party during last year's local government elections.

It won only 46 percent of the ballots cast nationally -- by far its worst showing since the end of white-minority rule.

Its fortunes are unlikely to swing much in the next national elections in 2024.

Polls suggest that support for the ANC will dip below 50 in the next national polls, said Mbete.

But the "ANC will most probably remain the biggest single party and will probably be able to form a coalition government", she said.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

DR Congo to hold next presidential polls in December 2023

The Democratic Republic of Congo will hold its next presidential polls on December 20, 2023, the country's electoral commission said Saturday. The electoral commission's president said "persisting insecurity in some parts of the territory" would be a challenge to holding a "free, democratic and transparent" vote.
AFP

Benin opposition gets green light for legislative election

Benin's opposition, weakened by arrests and the exile of its leaders, has been allowed to participate in January's legislative elections, four years after they were excluded from taking part in the last vote. In 2021, the main opposition leaders also failed to participate in the presidential ballot that re-elected Talon, prompting more protests in opposition strongholds.
AFP

Macron denies being main target of campaign financing probe

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday denied being the main target of a judicial investigation into the government's use of management consultants and their role in recent election campaigns. The prosecutor's statement did not name Macron or his election campaign, but said investigators were looking into allegations of favouritism and hidden campaign financing in relation to management consultancies.
AFP

Former Pakistan PM Khan vows to fight on in first rally since being shot

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan told tens of thousands of supporters Saturday he would fight with his "last drop of blood" in a first public address since being shot in an assassination attempt earlier this month. "I will fight for this country until my last drop of blood."
AFP

Obiang wins sixth term as E.Guinea ruler

Equatorial Guinea's ruler Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo has been re-elected to a sixth term as president with 94.9 percent of the votes cast, election officials announced on Saturday, putting turnout for the vote at 98 percent. The commission said the turnout rate for the election was 98 percent.
AFP

Teodoro Obiang, Equatorial Guinea's iron-fisted ruler

Confirmed for a sixth term as president, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo has ruled oil-rich Equatorial Guinea since August 1979, overseeing a regime notorious for crushing dissent and fearing coups. - Fear of coups - Obiang graduated from military school while the country, as Spanish Guinea, was still under the rule of Spain's fascist dictator, General Francisco Franco.
AFP

I.Coast 'street general' Ble Goude returns after acquittal

Charles Ble Goude, a key figure in post-electoral violence in Ivory Coast 11 years ago, returned to the country Saturday for the first time in more than eight years, hinting that his political ambitions remained undimmed. Ble Goude is the last major pro-Gbagbo figure from the post-electoral crisis to return to Ivory Coast.
AFP

Five key decisions at global wildlife summit

A global wildlife summit that ends Friday passed resolutions to protect hundreds of threatened species, including sharks, reptiles, turtles as well as trees. 3) Weird and wonderful turtles CITES approved varying levels of protection for around 20 turtle species from America and Asia.
AFP

UK foreign minister brings new aid to Kyiv

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly announced new aid for Ukraine on a visit to Kyiv on Friday, including ambulances and support for victims of sexual violence by Russian soldiers. The package announced by Cleverly includes 24 ambulances and six armoured vehicles, according to the foreign office.
AFP

Brazil election court throws out Bolsonaro challenge, fines party

Brazil's top electoral authority on Wednesday threw out a challenge by President Jair Bolsonaro's party against his election defeat and fined it more than $4 million for bringing the case "in bad faith." He fined the PL's coalition 22.9 million reais ($4.2 million), and ordered an investigation of party leader Valdemar da Costa Neto and the head of the firm behind the audit, the Legal Vote Institute.
AFP

Spanish PM sets sights on international role

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will on Friday become president of an international socialist grouping, a potential springboard to a major post on the world stage. A year before a general election in Spain, which polls suggest he will struggle to win, Sanchez is the only candidate to head the Socialist International (SI) -- an umbrella group of 132 centre-left parties from around the world.
AFP

Equatorial Guinea's poor lose hope in promised social housing

Brand new homes intended for Equatorial Guinea's lower-income families have cropped up across the capital Malabo, but shanty town residents say they are going to the middle class and wealthy instead. Obiang planned to provide enough housing to raise Malabo's shanty towns, including Nubili, a mass of tin-roofed shacks along narrow paths that is home to thousands of families in the heart of the city.
AFP

Breakthrough in Venezuela talks spurs US to ease embargo

The government of Nicolas Maduro and the Venezuelan opposition broke a political stalemate Saturday with a broad social accord, and the US government responded by allowing a major US oil company to resume operations in Venezuela. The US Treasury Department said the accord on Saturday marks "important steps in the right direction to restore democracy" in Venezuela, and responded by issuing a license to Chevron Corp. to resume limited oil extraction operations in Venezuela.
AFP

Spanish right on warpath over changes to sedition law

Spain's right-wing opposition is infuriated over government plans to abolish sedition, the charge used against Catalan separatist leaders, decrying the move as a gift to pro-independence parties in exchange for parliamentary support. Right-wing parties say eliminating sedition -- the charge used to convict and jail nine Catalan separatists over their involvement with a failed 2017 independence bid -- will pave the way for another attempt to separate from Spain. 
AFP

Rebels fight on in eastern DR Congo ahead of truce

M23 rebels were still fighting and advancing on one front of their offensive in east of the Democratic Republic of Congo on Friday, civilian and military sources said, just hours before a ceasefire was to come into force. M23 rebels were to withdraw from "occupied zones", failing which the East African regional force would intervene.
AFP

Venezuela's Maduro to resume talks with opposition Friday

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government will resume talks with the opposition Friday after more than a year in a bid to resolve a political crisis that has gripped the country since a contested 2018 election. Venezuela was already facing a severe economic crisis and a brutal government crackdown on protests when a contested presidential election in 2018 plunged it into a political impasse.
AFP

I.Coast's Ble Goude says he wants to make low-key return

Charles Ble Goude, a key figure in post-electoral violence that swept Ivory Coast 11 years ago, wants to make a low-key homecoming this weekend, his representatives said on Thursday. - Low profile - Ble Goude, 50, was issued with a passport in May but his return is also being scripted by behind-the-scenes contacts.
AFP

Union 'sceptical' of reforms to scandal-hit London fire service

The union representing UK firefighters said Saturday it was "sceptical" London Fire Brigade (LFB) leaders would implement reforms after an independent review concluded the service was institutionally misogynistic and racist. Gareth Cook, its regional organiser for London, said the union was "committed to working to address these serious concerns" but that "we remain sceptical about the changes senior leaders will implement with regards to their own behaviours".
AFP

Protest scrutiny intensifies on Iran despite win

Iran's football stars scored a famous victory with a last gasp World Cup win but scrutiny on the conduct of the team ahead of the decisive clash with the US will only intensify as its leaders press a crackdown on protests at home. A prominent former international star from the last decade Voria Ghafouri was arrested in Iran on Thursday after he backed the protests and condemned the crackdown.
AFP

London fire service vows reform after damning review

London's fire service said on Friday it was taking "immediate action", after an independent review concluded it was institutionally misogynistic and racist. Following the leak late Friday, Afzal himself confirmed on Twitter that he "did find LFB was institutionally misogynist & racist.
AFP

AFP

96K+
Followers
36K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy