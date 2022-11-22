Read full article on original website
Warner Music Likely To Gain From Distributor Price Hikes & Streaming Contract Renewals, Analyst Says
Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne maintained Warner Music Group Corp WMG with an Overweight and raised the price target from $31 to $38. As the headwinds that weighed on FY22 begin to fade in Q1, Swinburne sees shares set up to outperform. WMG reported fourth-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 8.8%...
Tesla Bull Cathie Wood Agrees With Elon Musk: 'Twitter Will Earn The Trust Of The People'
Cathie Wood and Elon Musk are known to have openly supported each other’s ideas on Twitter. What Happened: On Friday, Wood cited Musk’s tweet about how moving closer to truth over time will earn the social media platform the trust of people and said that ARK agrees with the idea. She also highlighted that pursuing truth requires openness, honesty, and transparency.
Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: Alibaba, Amazon, Apple And The Quantum Computing Revolution
Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read. "Quantum Computing Will Change the World. How to Play the Stocks," by Eric Savitz, points out that the quantum computing revolution is coming, but only a handful of quantum start-ups have reached the public market so far.
Is Tesla Signaling A Comeback For Growth Stocks?
The S&P 500 index has made a sustained move higher from its October low off the rotation to value or low price-to-earnings ratio stocks. Issues in the growth sector have been left behind for the most part, and the kingpin of these issues is Tesla Inc TSLA. To better illustrate...
Tesla Stock Lifts Off, Lucid's 'Ready To Delivery' Offer, Rivian Worker Safety Complaint And More: Week's Biggest EV Stories
Electric vehicle stocks had another down week, despite the broader market reversing course amid hopes of the Federal Reserve relenting from an extremely hawkish stance. Market leader Tesla, Inc. TSLA bucked the downtrend, thanks to some bullish analysts’ comments. Now, here are the key events that happened in the...
Warner Music To Rally Around 17%? Plus This Analyst Predicts $223 For Equifax
Morgan Stanley raised the price target on Warner Music Group Corp. WMG from $31 to $38. Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne maintained an Overweight rating on the stock. Warner Music Group shares rose 1% to trade at $32.51 on Friday. RBC Capital raised the price target for MFA Financial, Inc....
NEO Exchange CRO Erik Sloan On Where The EV and Psychedelic Sectors Are Headed In 2023
On this episode of TDR’s Trade to Black Podcast, TDR Founder Shadd Dales spoke with NEO Exchange Chief Revenue Officer, Erik Sloane, about the capital market landscape in emerging markets. Shadd recently caught up with Mr. Sloane at the MJBizCon Cannabis Conference in Las Vegas, representing one of Canada’s preeminent exchanges following its acquisition by Cboe Global Markets on June 1, 2022.
Meituan's Q3 Results Impress Due To Pandemic Aftermath As Alibaba, Tencent Suffer
Meituan MPNGF MPNGY reported third-quarter revenue growth of 28% year-on-year to RMB62.6 billion. The growth affirmed resilient demand in China for takeaway from people confined to home during the pandemic, Bloomberg reports. Core local commerce revenue grew 24.6% Y/Y. The segment's operating profit increased by 124.6% Y/Y to RMB9.3 billion....
Amazon Aims To Invest $1B Annually At Movies To Be Released In Theaters
Amazon.com AMZN is reportedly planning to expand its latest streaming content to a more traditional setting by investing $1 billion each year toward running its new Prime Video releases in movie theaters. The company hopes to release 12 - 15 films annually through this new investment allocation, Bloomberg reported citing...
Virtual Land Just Sold For 8,296 MANA In Decentraland
What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $3,261, which is 2.01x the current floor price of 1.36 Ethereum ETH/USD ($3,261 USD). The collection consists of over 97,000 plots of land –– at the current moment each plot Land parcels are 16m x 16m, or 52 square feet. Land in Decentraland and The Sandbox skyrocketed after Facebook's rebrand to meta, as more investors become aware of what the metaverse is. Most of the time, virtual land sells at a premium due to the size of the lot and its proximity to the center of the metaverse.
This Currency Became The Best Performer In Asia After A New Leader Took Over The Country
Following the appointment of Anwar Ibrahim as Malaysia’s new prime minister, the Ringgit jumped for the second day in a row by as much as 0.9% against the dollar, making it the best-performing currency in Asia, according to a Bloomberg report. On Thursday, the Malaysian currency appreciated 1.8%, the report said.
Credit Suisse, Lufax And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday
U.S. stocks traded mixed, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 50 points on Friday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session. Lufax Holding Ltd LU shares fell 22.9% to $1.35 after the company posted weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. JP Morgan and Credit Suisse downgraded the stock to bearish ratings.
US Stocks Mixed On Black Friday; Dow Rises Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 100 points on Friday. Equity markets will close early on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.35% to 34,314.96 while the NASDAQ fell 0.55% to 11,223.57. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.02% to 4,026.64.
Activision Blizzard shares are trading lower following a Politico report suggesting the FTC is likely to file a lawsuit to block Microsoft's bid for the company.
Never miss a trade again with the fastest news alerts in the world!. This headline only article is a sample of real-time intelligence Benzinga Pro traders use to win in the markets everyday. Want the fastest, most accurate stock market intelligence? Want EXCLUSIVE stories originated by Benzinga reporters? Join 10,000+...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Spike As FOMC Minutes Foster Slower Rate Hike Expectations: Analyst Says 'Retail Investors Are Accumulating At A Rapid Pace'
Bitcoin and Ethereum were seen deep in the green on Wednesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 3.1% to $830.4 billion at 9:07 p.m. EST. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. Dash (DASH) +16.7% $43.14. BNB (BNB) +13.6% $302.03. The Graph (GRT)...
Did Daimler Miss A Trick By Not Buying Tesla? Analyst Says 'Worse Than Blockbuster Not Buying Netflix'
Tesla Inc. TSLA has emerged as the frontrunner in the global electric vehicle market, overcoming teething problems and a funding crunch in 2018 that nearly led to its bankruptcy. What Happened: In 2019. the company received a lifeline from German automaker Daimler, which has now renamed itself as Mercedes-Benz Group...
Amazon of Africa, Jumia Technologies Undergoes Tough Restructuring To Boost Bottomline
E-commerce group Jumia Technologies AG JMIA, often dubbed the "Amazon of Africa," underwent a heavy restructuring following the expelling of its co-CEOs and its plunging share price, Financial Times reported. Earlier this month, the company removed founders and co-CEOs Jeremy Hodara and Sacha Poignonnec and appointed a new management board.
Dow Surges Over 150 Points; Nasdaq Down 0.5%
U.S. stocks traded mixed, with the Dow Jones gaining over 150 points on Friday. Equity markets will close early today. The Dow traded up 0.47% to 34,355.18 while the NASDAQ fell 0.53% to 11,225.59. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.02% to 4,026.40. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares rose...
Lufax Holding To $3.52? These Analysts Cut Price Targets On The Chinese Company Following Q3 Earnings
Lufax Holding Ltd LU posted weaker-than-expected earnings LU for its third quarter. Lufax Holding posted Q3 earnings of $0.16 per share, missing analysts’ estimates of $0.17 per share. Lufax shares dipped 13.7% to $1.51 in pre-market trading. These analysts made changes to their price targets on Lufax Holding after...
