Researchers Working On Universal mRNA-Influenza Vaccine Aiming For Baseline Immune Memory For Diverse Strains
Researchers are working on an experimental pan-influenza vaccine based on the famed mRNA technology to provide broad protection. The two-dose vaccine employs the same messenger RNA (mRNA) technology used in the COVID-19 shots developed by Pfizer Inc PFE & BioNTech SE BNTX, and Moderna Inc MRNA. Initial animal studies show...
After FDA Rejection, Spectrum Shelves Development On Poziotinib
The FDA has granted a Complete Response Letter (CRL) to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc's SPPI marketing application seeking approval for poziotinib for previously treated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) harboring HER2 exon 20 insertion mutations. The FDA issued a CRL indicating that the poziotinib application cannot be...
European Official Says COVID-19 Booster Uptake Disappointing In The Region
Marco Cavaleri, the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) head of health threats and vaccines strategy, said the recent uptake of COVID-19 vaccine booster doses in the region has been "rather disappointing." The European average rate of receiving booster doses was only 29% in the groups considered to be at the highest...
Activision Blizzard shares are trading lower following a Politico report suggesting the FTC is likely to file a lawsuit to block Microsoft's bid for the company.
Britain Braces For First Nurse Strike In Over 100 Years; They Demand Higher Pay
National Health Service (NHS) nurses will go on strike on December 15 and 20 after the government refused to meet demands for pay rises of 5% above inflation. "Nursing staff have had enough of being taken for granted, enough of low pay and unsafe staffing levels, enough of not being able to give our patients the care they deserve," Royal College of Nursing (RCN) General Secretary Pat Cullen said.
China On Slippery Grounds As UK Restricts Chinese-Made Surveillance Systems
The U.K. Cabinet Office has told central government departments to stop installing Chinese-made surveillance systems on "sensitive sites," citing security risks, Financial Times reported. Cabinet Office minister Oliver Dowden said it would cover visual surveillance equipment "produced by companies subject to the National Intelligence Law of the People's Republic of...
