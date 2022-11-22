Read full article on original website
Related
Benzinga
Activision Blizzard shares are trading lower following a Politico report suggesting the FTC is likely to file a lawsuit to block Microsoft's bid for the company.
Never miss a trade again with the fastest news alerts in the world!. This headline only article is a sample of real-time intelligence Benzinga Pro traders use to win in the markets everyday. Want the fastest, most accurate stock market intelligence? Want EXCLUSIVE stories originated by Benzinga reporters? Join 10,000+...
Netflix Goes Aggressive On Gaming Venture To Boost Revenue Stream
Netflix, Inc NFLX has put up more than a dozen job listings on its website for Netflix Games Studio’s Los Angeles office, Mobilegamer.biz reports. Netflix is hiring a game director to work on “a brand-new AAA PC game.”. Netflix sought a candidate with “experience with FPS and third-person...
Benzinga
Tesla's Wider FSD Beta Release Fails To Impress Ford Exec: '$15K For A Product That's Stuck At Level 2'
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk on Thursday confirmed the wider launch of the electric vehicle maker’s full-self driving, or FSD, software in North America. What Happened: Musk took to Twitter to say that Tesla’s FSD is now available to anyone in North America who requests it from the car screen and has paid for it.
Warner Music Likely To Gain From Distributor Price Hikes & Streaming Contract Renewals, Analyst Says
Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne maintained Warner Music Group Corp WMG with an Overweight and raised the price target from $31 to $38. As the headwinds that weighed on FY22 begin to fade in Q1, Swinburne sees shares set up to outperform. WMG reported fourth-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 8.8%...
Tesla Bull Cathie Wood Agrees With Elon Musk: 'Twitter Will Earn The Trust Of The People'
Cathie Wood and Elon Musk are known to have openly supported each other’s ideas on Twitter. What Happened: On Friday, Wood cited Musk’s tweet about how moving closer to truth over time will earn the social media platform the trust of people and said that ARK agrees with the idea. She also highlighted that pursuing truth requires openness, honesty, and transparency.
Benzinga
Memotics, the Latest experience & learn to earn Metaverse Built On UE5 Comes to challenge the status quo in WEB 3 space.
Memotics is a Singapore-based Web 3 social space with a difference, Memotics aims to revolutionize the space by empowering your memories and emotions, to bring in-real-life experiences and businesses into web3. Even in the current crypto winter and recession in the stock market, these archipreneurs are capitalizing on the “perfect...
Tesla Stock Lifts Off, Lucid's 'Ready To Delivery' Offer, Rivian Worker Safety Complaint And More: Week's Biggest EV Stories
Electric vehicle stocks had another down week, despite the broader market reversing course amid hopes of the Federal Reserve relenting from an extremely hawkish stance. Market leader Tesla, Inc. TSLA bucked the downtrend, thanks to some bullish analysts’ comments. Now, here are the key events that happened in the...
Benzinga
Amazon Aims To Invest $1B Annually At Movies To Be Released In Theaters
Amazon.com AMZN is reportedly planning to expand its latest streaming content to a more traditional setting by investing $1 billion each year toward running its new Prime Video releases in movie theaters. The company hopes to release 12 - 15 films annually through this new investment allocation, Bloomberg reported citing...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
107K+
Followers
186K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0