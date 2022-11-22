ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Messi Leads Argentina to 2-0 Win Against Mexico

Lionel Messi delivered his first goal of the 2022 Qatar World Cup on Saturday as Argentina defeated Mexico 2-0, keeping the team’s chances of advancing past the group stages alive. Messi scored the team’s first goal in the 64th minute, with substitute Enzo Fernandez clutching a second in the 87th minute. The win has kept Argentina competitive after their shocking 2-1 loss against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday in what fans expect will be the last World Cup for Messi, 35. Argentina faces Poland on Wednesday for its last match of the group stage, which will decide if the team will advance past the first round.Read it at NPR
Civilians escape Kherson after Russian strikes on freed city

KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — Fleeing shelling, civilians on Saturday streamed out of the southern Ukrainian city whose recapture they had celebrated just weeks earlier. The exodus from Kherson came as Ukraine solemnly remembered a Stalin-era famine and sought to ensure that Russia’s war in Ukraine doesn’t deprive others worldwide of its vital food exports. A line of trucks, vans and cars, some towing trailers or ferrying out pets and other belongings, stretched a kilometer or more on the outskirts of the city of Kherson. Days of intensive shelling by Russian forces prompted a bittersweet exodus: Many civilians were happy that their city had been won back, but lamented that they couldn’t stay.

