The Dallas Central Appraisal District says it does not know when its website will come back online after a ransomware attack.Photo byRoonz NL/UnsplashonUnsplash. The Dallas Central Appraisal District was a victim of a recent ransomware attack earlier this month. The impact of the cyberattack has entered its third week as the DCAD website is still offline. NBC 5 reports that DCAD's Cheryl Jordan said IT employees are working hard to rebuild databases and get the website functional again. They are also trying to deal with the bad actors as they have locked them down. NBC 5 reports that the offline DCAD website has now been redirecting to the state-mandated landing page that counties are required to link to when setting the tax rate.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO