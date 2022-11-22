Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas woman hospitalized after Pitbull attacked her and ate her bicep after biting into her friend's neckAmarie M.Lewisville, TX
Herschel Walker is in a Run-off For Georgia Senate But He Lives in TexasTom HandyTexas State
This Dallas-Fort Worth singer is giving away millionsAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
New Dallas burger restaurant wants to take on McDonaldsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Why did Herschel Walker receive a tax break in Texas?Ash JurbergTexas State
fox4news.com
North Texas hospitals seeing spike in COVID-19, flu cases
DALLAS - Doctors are concerned about a rise in flu and COVID cases in North Texas. According to the DFW Hospital Council, nearly all area hospital beds are full. As many north Texans are celebrating the extended holiday weekend with family, others are lying in a hospital bed. Stephen Love...
blackchronicle.com
North Texas vets watching for canine influenza in dogs
North Texas veterinarians keeping close eye on respiratory illnesses, canine influenza in dogs
LEWISVILLE, Texas — You might not be the only one in the house feeling a little under the weather these days. “In dogs, there's something called the canine infectious respiratory disease complex, which encompasses a bunch of different respiratory viruses,” Dr. Sonya Hansen of BluePearl Pet Hospital North Texas in Lewisville said. “It can be viruses and actually bacterial infections. And it can present very similarly, so we often don't know which one particularly a dog is being affected with.”
starlocalmedia.com
McKinney Business Briefs: Medical City McKinney gets Level II Trauma Center designation and more updates
Medical City McKinney has been designated a Level II Trauma Center by the Texas Department of State Health Services, making it the first hospital in northern Collin County to achieve the distinguished classification. A Level II Trauma designation represents the second-highest level of trauma designation available and reflects Medical City McKinney’s dedication to providing optimal care for severely injured patients.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas Hospital Facility Dogs Used to Care for Patients and Staff
At Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital - Plano, a little love is good medicine. It's administered by Kahlua and Frenchie, two golden-lab mix facility dogs who provide something a prescription cannot. "Unbiased, unconditional care and affection 100% of the time," said Jamile Ashmore, Baylor Scott & White The...
Don’t Fall For the Same Rent Scam as This McKinney, Texas Family
Scammers are the absolute worst. They have a plethora of ways to steal your money or your personal information. They will disguise it as a fancy giveaway or some sob story to pull at your heart strings to get your money or, in this case, are able to disguise themselves as a rental company to get you into a house. This happened to a McKinney, Texas family of five who lost a lot of money are now looking for a new place to live.
brownwoodnews.com
Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives Captured in California, Dallas and San Antonio
AUSTIN – Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following recent arrests. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Julian Murillo was arrested November 15, in California. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders Catarino Chavez III was arrested on November 17, in Dallas, and Daniel Munoz was arrested also on November 17, in San Antonio. A Crime Stoppers reward will be paid in Murillo’s capture.
CandysDirt.com
Chill Out: Cold Cities Top the List of Best U.S. Housing Markets for October
At first glance, a headline pronouncing that the “hottest housing markets” don’t include any Texas cities could drive house hunters to dream of a white Christmas up north or on the East Coast. Dallas-Fort Worth was not among the top 10 metro housing markets for October. In...
governing.com
In Face of Recession, Dallas-Fort Worth Job Market Grows
(TNS) — Here’s another reason to be thankful, even if you’ve heard it before: The local job market is crushing it again. Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, added 19,500 jobs in October, seasonally adjusted, and that’s the biggest monthly gain since May, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Black Friday to set off another record year, but more shoppers are spending fewer dollars in inflation year
DALLAS — Most major retailers in North Texas opted to stay closed on Thanksgiving. It resulted large swaths of empty parking lots. Some retailers, like Best Buy, had barricades staged out front in anticipation of early Black Friday shoppers. Best Buy is scheduled to open its doors at 5 a.m.
unthsc.edu
Free pop-up medical, vision and dental clinic is just a week away
The University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth and Remote Area Medical – RAM® — a nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics that delivers free quality dental, vision and medical care to those in need — are bringing the free health care clinic to Dallas on Dec. 3 and 4.
This Dallas-Fort Worth singer is giving away millions
I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on a singer who grew up in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and has been generous in her philanthropy. Of course, Selena Gomez is famous for her singing and acting, but perhaps there should be more focus on her charitable efforts.
Houston Chronicle
Legal experts: Dallas’ median ban could bring lawsuits; ACLU already ‘exploring options’
DALLAS — A new Dallas law banning people from road medians or risk a fine up to $500 opens the city up to a lawsuit that could cost taxpayers, legal experts say. The restriction bans pedestrians from standing or walking on roadway medians less than 6 feet wide, in the middle of streets without medians and in clear zones like bike lanes and road shoulders. It exempts permitted workers, as well as pedestrians directly crossing the street, giving or receiving emergency aid, or on the median while following police instructions.
SK Signet to create up to 183 jobs at facility in Plano
SK Signet, a top global manufacturer of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, recently announced plans to create up to 183 highly-skilled jobs for a new EV charger manufacturing facility in Plano, Texas. With this facility, SK Signet will produce a range of fast-charging solutions, including providing the first U.S.-manufactured ultra-fast...
studyfinds.org
Eating fattening food, even if you’re in good health, can trigger pain
DALLAS — Scientists have long agreed that nerve damage and pain observed in people with diabetes or obesity is related to their metabolic state. Researchers from the University of Texas-Dallas are now challenging this notion. Could chowing down on fattening food alone be the driving factor behind pain in some people?
Ransomware Attack at Dallas Central Appraisal District Continues
The Dallas Central Appraisal District says it does not know when its website will come back online after a ransomware attack.Photo byRoonz NL/UnsplashonUnsplash. The Dallas Central Appraisal District was a victim of a recent ransomware attack earlier this month. The impact of the cyberattack has entered its third week as the DCAD website is still offline. NBC 5 reports that DCAD's Cheryl Jordan said IT employees are working hard to rebuild databases and get the website functional again. They are also trying to deal with the bad actors as they have locked them down. NBC 5 reports that the offline DCAD website has now been redirecting to the state-mandated landing page that counties are required to link to when setting the tax rate.
tpr.org
Big West Texas earthquake highlights new seismicity rules
Texans from San Antonio to Dallas felt the effects of an earthquake that started in far West Texas on Wednesday. The 5.4 magnitude quake was the third-largest tremor that the U.S. Geological Survey has recorded in Texas. The earthquake occurred in an area that the Railroad Commission of Texas keeps...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Burleson Woman Beats Lung Cancer on Same Day She Is Diagnosed
Innovations in cancer treatment are saving lives every day and in one Burleson woman's case, technology helped her beat lung cancer the same day she was diagnosed. April Boudreau, 61, knows the fight it takes to beat cancer. She had survived two bouts with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in the 80s and...
fox4news.com
PHOTOS: Newborns dress up for first Thanksgiving at North Texas hospitals
Newborns at hospitals across North Texas took part in an exciting Thanksgiving tradition. Texas Health locations in Arlington, Allen, Frisco, Hurst-Euless-Beford and Southwest Fort Worth dressed up their tiniest patients for Turkey Day. The newborns wore turkey hats, onsies proclaiming their love for pumpkin pie and other clothes representing the...
starlocalmedia.com
McKinney News Roundup: Police urge caution ahead of holidays, Morrow Renewables donates $1M and more updates
The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) announced on Nov. 17 that Morrow Renewables provided a $1 million donation to help the organization meet the unprecedented demand for food caused by inflation rates not seen in 40 years. The funds will enable the North Texas Food Bank to provide three million meals to those facing hunger across North Texas.
