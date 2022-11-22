Read full article on original website
World's 3rd Richest Man Gautam Adani Looks To Raise $5B As Banks Push For Deleverage
The world's third richest man is lobbying sovereign wealth funds to raise around $5 billion in equity to reduce leverage. What Happened: Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate has reached out to investors, including Mubadala Investment Co. and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Bloomberg reported, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.
Logistics Company Purolator Partners With Best Buy
Purolator Inc, an integrated freight, package and logistics solutions provider in Canada, has partnered with Best Buy Co Inc BBY to enhance its services to customers this holiday season. This arrangement allows Purolator customers to drop off and pick up packages at 101 Best Buy stores across Canada. And while...
Retailers See 5% Increase in Black Friday Orders Despite Growing Pressures of Inflation, According to Bluecore
The Retail Marketing Platform Reports that Repeat Shoppers Account for More Purchases (63%) Than First-Time Buyers (37%) as Retailers Focus on Bringing Back Shoppers They Identified and Engaged Earlier in the Year. Despite Black Friday promotions beginning earlier than ever this year, retailers saw an 11% increase in day-of Black...
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Consumer Defensive Sector
A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. The following stocks are considered to be...
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc.
Statement Pursuant to Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. MGU (the "Fund"), a closed-end fund, paid a monthly distribution on its common stock of $0.13 per share to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 18, 2022.
Warner Music Likely To Gain From Distributor Price Hikes & Streaming Contract Renewals, Analyst Says
Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne maintained Warner Music Group Corp WMG with an Overweight and raised the price target from $31 to $38. As the headwinds that weighed on FY22 begin to fade in Q1, Swinburne sees shares set up to outperform. WMG reported fourth-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 8.8%...
Analysts See Sharp Premium On Vista's Speculated Takeover Of Coupa Software
Credit Suisse analyst Fred Lee reiterated Underperform on Coupa Software Inc COUP with a $60 price target. Vista is in talks to acquire COUP, Bloomberg reported. Vista's founder and CEO recently (Aug-22) discussed the company valuation approach in this market. He highlighted that the company focuses on EV/R/G, acquiring below...
Tesla Stock Lifts Off, Lucid's 'Ready To Delivery' Offer, Rivian Worker Safety Complaint And More: Week's Biggest EV Stories
Electric vehicle stocks had another down week, despite the broader market reversing course amid hopes of the Federal Reserve relenting from an extremely hawkish stance. Market leader Tesla, Inc. TSLA bucked the downtrend, thanks to some bullish analysts’ comments. Now, here are the key events that happened in the...
Looking Into York Water's Return On Invested Capital
According to Benzinga Pro, during Q3, York Water YORW earned $5.68 million, a 12.96% increase from the preceding quarter. York Water also posted a total of $15.81 million in sales, a 6.12% increase since Q2. York Water earned $5.03 million, and sales totaled $14.90 million in Q2. What Is ROIC?
Cryptocurrency Theta Network Rises More Than 3% In 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Theta Network's THETA/USD price has risen 3.43% to $0.92. This is contrary to its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 0.0% loss, moving from $0.92 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $15.72.
Litecoin And 4 Other Cryptos That Rallied 20% Or More This Week Even As Bitcoin Flatlined
Some DeFei tokens stood out with stellar gains this week. It could be a harbinger of interest returning to the crypto space after the FTX fiasco. The cryptocurrency market remained subdued in the past week, despite the stock market notching gains. In addition to market-wide concerns about the economy and interest rates, the crypto space is stymied by the developments in the FTX saga.
Lufax Holding To $3.52? These Analysts Cut Price Targets On The Chinese Company Following Q3 Earnings
Lufax Holding Ltd LU posted weaker-than-expected earnings LU for its third quarter. Lufax Holding posted Q3 earnings of $0.16 per share, missing analysts’ estimates of $0.17 per share. Lufax shares dipped 13.7% to $1.51 in pre-market trading. These analysts made changes to their price targets on Lufax Holding after...
ADP's Upbeat Q1 Results Earn Price Target Boost; Analyst Trims FIS Price Target On Dismal Q3
Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev maintained Automatic Data Processing Inc ADP with a Buy and raised the price target from $257 to $276. The company's Q1 results were strong. The company slightly raised guidance as higher client fund interest drove the overall increase in the outlook, likely offset by higher FX headwinds.
What Does Pioneer Natural Resources Debt Look Like?
Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Inc. PXD rose by 0.96% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Pioneer Natural Resources has. Pioneer Natural Resources Debt. Based on Pioneer Natural Resources's financial statement as of October 28, 2022,...
A Look Into Delta Air Lines Debt
Over the past three months, shares of Delta Air Lines Inc. DAL rose by 10.87%. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Delta Air Lines has. According to the Delta Air Lines's most recent financial statement as reported on October 13, 2022, total debt is at $24.33 billion, with $21.20 billion in long-term debt and $3.13 billion in current debt. Adjusting for $7.02 billion in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $17.31 billion.
Scotia Global Asset Management announces estimated year-end reinvested distributions for Scotia ETFs
TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Scotia Global Asset Management announced today that the below Scotia ETFs listed on the NEO Exchange are not expected to pay year-end reinvested distributions for the 2022 tax year, based on estimates as of October 31, 2022. Scotia ETF name. Ticker. symbol. Scotia Canadian...
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
VEON VEON shares increased by 20.9% to $0.56 during Friday's regular session. VEON's stock is trading at a volume of 8.2 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 1709.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $983.1 million.
Why Canoo Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 12%? Here Are 32 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Peak Bio, Inc. PKBO shares jumped 49.1% to $7.08. EUDA Health Holdings Limited EUDA shares jumped 48.8% to $4.0182. 8i Acquisition 2 Corp. and EUDA Health Ltd recently completed business combination. Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. ENSC gained 41% to $4.4064. Zacks Small-Cap Research recently issued a note on the stock with...
Cryptocurrency ApeCoin Down More Than 3% Within 24 hours
ApeCoin's APE/USD price has decreased 3.66% over the past 24 hours to $3.22. This is contrary to the coins performance over the past week where it has experienced an up-trend of 5.0%, moving from $3.09 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for ApeCoin...
NEO Exchange CRO Erik Sloan On Where The EV and Psychedelic Sectors Are Headed In 2023
On this episode of TDR’s Trade to Black Podcast, TDR Founder Shadd Dales spoke with NEO Exchange Chief Revenue Officer, Erik Sloane, about the capital market landscape in emerging markets. Shadd recently caught up with Mr. Sloane at the MJBizCon Cannabis Conference in Las Vegas, representing one of Canada’s preeminent exchanges following its acquisition by Cboe Global Markets on June 1, 2022.
