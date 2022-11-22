Read full article on original website
wpde.com
Cars crash into Foresbrook utility pole, crews replace pole
HORRY COUNTY (WPDE) — Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area of Forestbrook Road and Sugar Mill Loop due to a two-vehicle crash. Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the crash at 6:39 p.m. Officials say a utility pole was damaged and the roadway will be closed for...
Midway Fire Rescue responds to multi-vehicle crash in Pawleys Island
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Pawleys Island, according to Midway Fire Rescue. It happened at the area of Ocean Highway and Petigru Drive in Georgetown County, MFR said. Drivers are asked to exercise caution and to expect delays in the area until further notice, according to […]
Driver killed in early morning crash along Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was killed in an early morning crash on Thanksgiving Day in the Myrtle Beach area. Cpl. David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened around 3:30 a.m. on Highway 17 Bypass near Socastee Boulevard. He said a car...
Marion County deputy en route to back up fellow officer hurt in 2-vehicle crash
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Marion County sheriff’s deputy and another driver were hurt Thursday morning in a two-vehicle crash that occurred while the deputy was responding to back up another deputy, according to Sheriff Brian Wallace’s office. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said the deputy and the other driver were both […]
24-year-old killed in Socastee crash: Coroner
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person was killed early Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Socastee. It happened around 3:30 a.m., in the area of Highway 17 Bypass and Highway 707, according to SCHP Cpl. David Jones. Jones said a 2002 Toyota Camry was going south on...
2 hurt in Myrtle Beach area crash, officials say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people were hurt after a crash on 48th Avenue N. and Robert Grissom Parkway near Myrtle Beach. Myrtle Beach Fire and Rescue responded to the crash. Capt. Jonathan Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department says the scene was being cleared out as...
Crews respond to carbon monoxide alarm triggered by propane stove in Horry County home
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a reported carbon monoxide alarm call on Whatuthink Road around 1:45 p.m. Those inside the home were treated on scene as the building was metered and ventilated by HCFR crews. No one was transported to the hospital,...
1 of 3 suspects identified after attempted burglary in Carolina Forest neighborhood
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One suspect wanted for an attempted burglary in Carolina Forest has been identified. The Horry County Police Dept. said information is still needed about the identity of the other two suspects and where they are located. The individuals were originally captured on surveillance video...
Deputies: Body found in Florence County; investigation underway
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the Pee Dee on Wednesday. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the body was discovered inside a home on Pitty Pat Drive. The Florence County Coroner’s Office is also investigating. No further information was...
Person shot during argument inside Lumberton Walmart; Shooter at large: Police
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — Police officers are on scene at the Walmart Supercenter on Fayetteville Road in Lumberton. According to officials, one person was shot in the hip following an argument inside the store. He’s currently in the hospital. The patrol cars are parked at the entrance of...
Sheriff: 36-year-old Lumberton woman missing from Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 36-year-old woman has been reported missing in Robeson County, according to the sheriff’s office. Lana Anderson, of Lumberton, was last seen wearing a light purple shirt, blue jeans and white vans, deputies said. Anderson is 5-foot-7 and weighs 190 pounds, according to deputies. She has brown eyes and black/brown […]
Robeson County family desperate to find missing loved one
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A Robeson County family is desperate to find their loved one who has been missing for the past day, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies need your help to find 69-year-old Lee Grant Blue of Fairmont. Officers said he was last...
Police search for suspects after dog, 2 puppies found dead in Myrtle Beach dumpster
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are asking anyone with information to come forward after three dogs were found dead inside a dumpster. The Myrtle Beach Police Dept. said animal control officers responded to an apartment complex in the area of the 2000 block of Greens Boulevard for a report of animal cruelty on Nov. 15.
Man charged after shooting in Little River, police say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was charged after a shooting in Little River earlier this month, according to Horry County police. Zuri Jaheem Stephens, 20, of Longs, was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to online booking records. Police were called […]
Florence man dies in I-20 crash, coroner says
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Florence man died after a crash on Interstate 20 on Tuesday. Cpl. David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the driver of a 2017 Nissan Altima was driving eastbound on the interstate in Darlington County when a semi-truck driving westbound crossed over the median hitting the car near mile marker 136.
North Carolina police officer allegedly harassed people, pulled down his pants, spat at deputies at Florence Motor Speedway
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An off-duty Tabor City police officer was arrested Saturday night at the Florence Motor Speedway after he allegedly harassed several people while they were entering the racetrack and later pulled down his pants and fought with people at a campsite outside the track, according to a police report obtained by […]
