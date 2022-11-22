ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

wpde.com

Cars crash into Foresbrook utility pole, crews replace pole

HORRY COUNTY (WPDE) — Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area of Forestbrook Road and Sugar Mill Loop due to a two-vehicle crash. Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the crash at 6:39 p.m. Officials say a utility pole was damaged and the roadway will be closed for...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

24-year-old killed in Socastee crash: Coroner

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person was killed early Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Socastee. It happened around 3:30 a.m., in the area of Highway 17 Bypass and Highway 707, according to SCHP Cpl. David Jones. Jones said a 2002 Toyota Camry was going south on...
SOCASTEE, SC
wpde.com

2 hurt in Myrtle Beach area crash, officials say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people were hurt after a crash on 48th Avenue N. and Robert Grissom Parkway near Myrtle Beach. Myrtle Beach Fire and Rescue responded to the crash. Capt. Jonathan Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department says the scene was being cleared out as...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WLTX.com

South Carolina deputy, another driver injured in 2 vehicle crash

MARION COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina sheriff said on Thanksgiving Day that he and his department are giving thanks following a crash that involved one of his deputies. The Marion County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday that a deputy was on the way to assist another deputy when the crash occurred.
MARION COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Deputies: Body found in Florence County; investigation underway

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the Pee Dee on Wednesday. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the body was discovered inside a home on Pitty Pat Drive. The Florence County Coroner’s Office is also investigating. No further information was...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Sheriff: 36-year-old Lumberton woman missing from Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 36-year-old woman has been reported missing in Robeson County, according to the sheriff’s office. Lana Anderson, of Lumberton, was last seen wearing a light purple shirt, blue jeans and white vans, deputies said. Anderson is 5-foot-7 and weighs 190 pounds, according to deputies. She has brown eyes and black/brown […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Robeson County family desperate to find missing loved one

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A Robeson County family is desperate to find their loved one who has been missing for the past day, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies need your help to find 69-year-old Lee Grant Blue of Fairmont. Officers said he was last...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Man charged after shooting in Little River, police say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was charged after a shooting in Little River earlier this month, according to Horry County police. Zuri Jaheem Stephens, 20, of Longs, was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to online booking records. Police were called […]
LITTLE RIVER, SC
WMBF

Florence man dies in I-20 crash, coroner says

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Florence man died after a crash on Interstate 20 on Tuesday. Cpl. David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the driver of a 2017 Nissan Altima was driving eastbound on the interstate in Darlington County when a semi-truck driving westbound crossed over the median hitting the car near mile marker 136.
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

North Carolina police officer allegedly harassed people, pulled down his pants, spat at deputies at Florence Motor Speedway

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An off-duty Tabor City police officer was arrested Saturday night at the Florence Motor Speedway after he allegedly harassed several people while they were entering the racetrack and later pulled down his pants and fought with people at a campsite outside the track, according to a police report obtained by […]
TABOR CITY, NC

