Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Ultimate Weekend Guide to Annapolis, MarylandA Daily Dose of MomAnnapolis, MD
U.S. Officials Briefed on Potential Major Espionage ThreatNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Post Office Temporarily Closed After RobberyBryan DijkhuizenWashington, DC
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Texas politicians work to prevent non-citizens from voting in any electionsT. WareTexas State
Related
testudotimes.com
How to watch Rutgers vs. Maryland in Week 13
Maryland football is in the midst of a three-game losing streak against some of the Big Ten’s best in Wisconsin, Penn State and Ohio State. Maryland was not competitive against Wisconsin and Penn State, but went wire-to-wire with the No. 2-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes in College Park last weekend.
testudotimes.com
No. 14 Maryland women’s basketball outlasts Towson, 81-70
No. 14 Maryland did not play like itself against DePaul to kick off the Fort Myers Tip-Off tournament Friday. Twenty-four hours later, it displayed a version that fans have grown accustomed to seeing against in-state foe Towson. With the exception of some late foul trouble, the Terps' offense clicked on...
testudotimes.com
No. 23 Maryland men’s basketball beats Coppin State, 95-79, in Juan Dixon’s return to College Park
As Maryland men’s basketball’s all-time leading scorer and the centerpiece of the only team to bring a national championship to College Park, Juan Dixon’s jersey hangs in the rafters of XFINITY Center. Naturally, when he brought his Coppin State team there for a matchup with the Terps, there was plenty of added motivation.
testudotimes.com
Game thread: Maryland football vs. Rutgers
Maryland football takes on Rutgers at noon in College Park in the final game of the regular season. The Terps have a chance to improve their win total from last season by one game with a win today. This is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like...
testudotimes.com
No. 14 Maryland women’s basketball upset by DePaul, 76-67
Down seven late in the fourth quarter, No. 14 Maryland women’s basketball senior guard Diamond Miller fouled out of the game, all but ending the contest, as DePaul pulled off a shocking 76-67 upset over the Terps in their first game of the Fort Myers Tip-Off Tournament. While it...
testudotimes.com
Maryland football vs. Rutgers preview
Looking to snap a three-game losing streak in its final regular season game, Maryland football takes on Rutgers Saturday at SECU Stadium. The Terps came off their bye week flat, losing two non-competitive games to Wisconsin and Penn State, but came out with more energy against Ohio State last week. It wasn’t enough to come away with an upset win, but there is more optimism surrounding the team heading into its last game until a to-be-determined bowl game in December.
testudotimes.com
No. 23 Maryland men’s basketball vs. Coppin State preview
No. 23 Maryland men’s basketball is undefeated through five games and will show off its shiny new ranking at the XFINITY Center against the Coppin State Eagles on Friday at 4 p.m. Head coach Kevin Willard is the first-ever Maryland men’s basketball coach to start his tenure with a...
testudotimes.com
BASKETBALL Maryland BASKETBALL
How lucky are we that Willard is such a HR? The guy literally couldn’t do any better than he has done aside from the aforementioned lack of front court on this squad. And even that, I have learned here from some of you, is mostly on the prior staff and Willard’s future thinking approach to team building. . . .which I’m sure we all love. You know, watching a guy like Ian, Ju, Donta and most of all Hakeem Hart improve each off season. Something that can’t be a higher statement of ones’ character, IQ, as well as effort.
Comments / 0