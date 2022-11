Outside linebacker Von Miller was supposed to be the final piece of getting the Buffalo Bills to the Super Bowl. But now fans are worried his season may be over. Athletic trainers took Miller off the field via cart Thursday afternoon during the Bills Thanksgiving game with Detroit. He didn’t return to the game, which Buffalo won 28-25. The Bills social media account confirmed that Miller’s injury was to his knee. But given the way his knee bent, NFL fans could see what the injury was.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO