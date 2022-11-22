BLECKLEY COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – According to a press release, just after 6pm today, 52-year-old Christopher Arnold was in the day room when he had what appeared to be a medical emergency and he fell off his stool. Officers called 911 and Arnold was taken to Bleckley Memorial Emergency Room where he was pronounced dead. He was in the law enforcement center after being arrested on November 17th for a drug charge. Sheriff Chris Koody has asked the GBI to investigate the death.

BLECKLEY COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO