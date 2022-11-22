ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crisp County, GA

The Albany Herald

'Altercation' leads to northwest Albany shooting

ALBANY — Surprised clerks at the Homerun Foods store at 2722 Dawson Road told Albany police this week that Brandon Stroud came into the store with gunshot wounds to his leg and foot. Albany Police Department officers responded to the report of a shooting on the 2700 block of...
ALBANY, GA
41nbc.com

Inmate dies at Bleckley County Jail

BLECKLEY COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – According to a press release, just after 6pm today, 52-year-old Christopher Arnold was in the day room when he had what appeared to be a medical emergency and he fell off his stool. Officers called 911 and Arnold was taken to Bleckley Memorial Emergency Room where he was pronounced dead. He was in the law enforcement center after being arrested on November 17th for a drug charge. Sheriff Chris Koody has asked the GBI to investigate the death.
BLECKLEY COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Death of Bleckley County inmate under investigation by GBI

BLECKLEY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA)- Sheriff Kris Coody said he has requested the help of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to find out what caused the death of inmate. Coody said that detention officers noticed Christopher Wayne Arnold, 52, fall from a stool in the dayroom where he was sitting Thanksgiving evening.
BLECKLEY COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Man found dead at Lee Co. home

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A death investigation is underway in Lee County. Lee County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Lewis Harris said the investigation is underway at a home on Gabriel Court. A call to 911 came from a neighbor at about 7:15 a.m. Wednesday morning. Harris said there was...
LEE COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

U.S. Marshals Arrest Three Teenagers in Cochran Homicide Investigation

According to the GBI, three teenagers have been arrested and each charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault (3 counts), armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act O.C.G.A. 16-15-4 (a) (7 counts), and violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act O.C.G.A. 16-15-4 (b) (7 counts).
COCHRAN, GA
41nbc.com

GBI announces 3 teens arrested in Cochran murder investigation

COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Two teenagers from Warner Robins and one teen from Macon have been arrested and are facing charges for the death of 24-year-old Kavontez Deshaveon Farrow. Farrow was shot on October 29th, and later died at Bleckley Memorial Hospital. 16-year-old Dashawn Adams of Warner Robins was arrested in...
COCHRAN, GA
The Georgia Sun

3 Georgia teens arrested and charged with murder

The News: Three Georgia teenagers have been arrested and each charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault (3 counts), armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act (a) (7 counts), and violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act (b) (7 counts).
WARNER ROBINS, GA
WALB 10

Update: Car found in Smithville carjacking; suspects still wanted

SMITHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Police are currently looking for two suspects who may be “armed and dangerous” after robbing and carjacking a victim at gunpoint, according to the Smithville Police Department (SPD). The incident happened on Tuesday around 7:20 p.m. at the Dollar General on Church Street. The...
SMITHVILLE, GA
southgatv.com

Shooting has taken place in the 2700 Block of Pointe North Blvd

ALBANY, GA. – On November 23, 2022, officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 2700 block of Pointe North Blvd, before 6:30 P.M. Brandon Stroud (26), entered Homerun Foods (2722 Dawson Rd) after an altercation. The store clerks saw that Stroud had been shot in his leg and foot. The victim was taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital for his injuries.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Investigation underway after Albany man shot to death

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An investigation is underway after an Albany man was found shot to death Wednesday morning, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The shooting incident happened in the 800 block of 7th Avenue shortly after midnight. The victim, later identified as Larry Calloway, 39, was found...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Death investigation underway after Lee County shooting

A death investigation is underway in Lee County Wednesday morning. Lee County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chief Lewis Harris says that deputies responded to a home in the 100 block of Gabriel Court around 7:16 a.m. Wednesday after a call for an unknown problem. Upon arrival, deputies found an adult...
LEE COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

APD: 1 person shot in the leg in Tuesday night shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One person is injured after being shot at the 2700 block of Pointe North Boulevard, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Police said after an altercation, the 26-year-old victim entered Homerun Foods. The store clerks saw that the victim...
ALBANY, GA
wgxa.tv

Gofundme set up for victim from a Warner Robins propane explosion

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA)- Loved ones and friends of the survivors of a deadly propane tank explosion in warner robins are working to provide them with needed help. According to incident reports, Warner Robins officers responded to a report of a propane explosion that left 1 person dead and 3 injured.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

Crisp County Deputies investigating bizarre death of Cordele man

CRISP COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Crisp County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death after a suspicious person report ended with a man dying under bizarre circumstances. At 2:30 on Saturday morning, Crisp County 911 received a call about a suspicious person and dispatched deputies to an address on Highway 257 North, where a man was reportedly trying to enter a home.
CRISP COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

2 shot at Macon apartment complex

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting at a Macon apartment complex. Deputies responded to the Manchester at Wesleyan Apartments, located at 1665 Wesleyan Drive around 11:00 Tuesday morning. A 911 caller reported that a female and a male were shot...
MACON, GA

