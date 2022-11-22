Read full article on original website
TechRadar
WhatsApp data breach sees nearly 500 million user records up for sale
A post on a “well-known hacking community forum” claims almost half a billion WhatsApp records have been breached and are up for sale. The post, which multiple sources have confirmed is likely to be true, claims to be selling an up-to-date, 2022 database of 487 million mobile numbers used on WhatsApp, which contains data from 84 countries.
TechRadar
It's official - Kubernetes has never been more popular
The majority of cloud developers are now using Kubernetes and containers as part of their daily operations, according to new research from Civo which found 51% of those are doing so. Of those deploying Kubernetes, 57% of the 1,000 cloud developers surveyed said they had seen an increase in the...
TechRadar
Most of us really want to start delegating work tasks to AI already
Task delegation in the workplace is nothing new, but a survey from The Harris Poll has identified one key difference as we look toward the future: workers will soon be delegating repetitive tasks to AI. According to the research, almost three-quarters (72%) of American workers would consider delegating tasks like...
TechRadar
The death of passwords is near, so get your business ready
As we increasingly rely on biometric data such as fingerprints and facial recognition to secure our digital lives, many of us are reaching a point where using strings of characters such as passwords to encrypt our data will become a thing of the past - and perhaps quite soon. Big...
TechRadar
Palo Alto Panorama
Palo Alto Panorama is an excellent network security tool with various features that simplify network configuration, reduce workload, and improve all-around security. Depending on the user's needs, the price of the solution could be a limiting factor when considering this tool. The inability of employees to safely use new technologies...
TechRadar
Cyber Monday Cloud Storage deals: iDrive 10TB Cloud Storage from $3.98/year
Cyber Monday is only a few days away and most - if not - all offers from Black Friday have been carried over by cloud storage providers. There are some outrageously good deals for those looking to store their data and photos online in virtual vaults. We've trawled the interweb and spoken with our partners to collect the best Cyber Monday cloud storage deals as of November 26th.
TechRadar
Microsoft's 6TB cloud storage crashed to its lowest yet
We’ve never seen anything like this; buy Microsoft 365 Family (opens in new tab) and pay £45.99 this on Amazon. This has to be one of the best Black Friday Cloud Storage deals of recent years. Other than the core Microsoft Office suite (Word, Excel, Powerpoint), you get a staggering 1TB OneDrive storage for up to six users.
TechRadar
The sheer scale of Microsoft Teams dominance could mean big trouble
Microsoft could be set to face a probe into supposed unfair practices that give it a helping hand in the office software space. Reuters (opens in new tab) says an EU antitrust investigation could focus on the fact that the video conferencing service is bundled in with the Microsoft 365 (formerly Office 365) suite, which includes apps like Word, Excel, and OneDrive cloud storage.
TechRadar
Over a thousand Docker container images found hiding malicious content
Over a thousand container images hosted on the popular database repository Docker Hub are malicious, putting users at risk of cyberattack, experts have warned. According to a report from Sysdig, the images contained nefarious assets such as cryptominers, backdoors, and DNS hijackers. Container images are essentially templates for creating applications...
