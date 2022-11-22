I've made peace with it: now's the time I swap my standard Nintendo Switch for the Nintendo Switch OLED. Congratulations, Black Friday, you've got me. It's a considerable about-turn for me. I wasn't all that fussed when the brand-new console from the house of Mario launched at the end of last year. Sure, the Nintendo Switch OLED has a gorgeous new screen and a superior kickstand compared to the flimsy wet noodle precariously attached to the OG Switch, but both provoked little more than a shrug of indifference from me.

1 DAY AGO