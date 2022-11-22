Read full article on original website
Democrat Mary Peltola, the 1st Alaska Native in Congress, wins a full term
JUNEAU, Alaska — U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola has been elected to a full term in the House, months after the Alaska Democrat won a special election to the seat following the death earlier this year of longtime Republican Rep. Don Young. Peltola defeated Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich,...
Dozens of Haitian migrants were rescued while trying to reach the Florida Keys
NPR's A Martinez talks to David Goodhue, a reporter with FLKeysNews.com and the Miami Herald, about dozens of Haitian migrants who nearly died Monday while trying to reach the U.S.
Tow truck driver leads a nomadic and hectic life in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian
ESTERO, Fla., — Hurricane Ian ruined hundreds of thousands of vehicles in South Florida this fall. They were found tossed, submerged and drying out on roads, barrier islands, canals, garages and driveways. It was a bonanza for tow truck drivers, who got inundated with work, lifting and moving wrecked and waterlogged vehicles.
The gay club shooting suspect evaded Colorado's red flag gun law
DENVER — A year and a half before he was arrested in the Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooting that left five people dead, Anderson Lee Aldrich allegedly threatened his mother with a homemade bomb, forcing neighbors in surrounding homes to evacuate while the bomb squad and crisis negotiators talked him into surrendering.
States differ on how best to spend $26B from settlement in opioid cases
With more than 200 Americans still dying of drug overdoses each day, states are beginning the high-stakes task of deciding how to spend billions of dollars in settlement funds from opioid manufacturers and distributors. Their decisions will have real-world implications for families and communities across the country that have borne the brunt of the opioid crisis.
The Colorado shooting comes in a year rife with anti-LGBTQ sentiment, advocates say
The tragic shooting at Club Q, an LGBTQ club in Colorado, is the latest event to transpire in a year marked with a jump in anti-LGBTQ legislation and sentiment, according to LGBTQ advocates. The shooting, the deadliest attack on LGBTQ people in the U.S. since the Pulse shooting in 2016,...
Alabama is pausing executions after a 3rd failed lethal injection
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey sought a pause in executions and ordered a "top-to-bottom" review of the state's capital punishment system Monday after an unprecedented third failed lethal injection. Ivey's office issued a statement saying she had both asked Attorney General Steve Marshall to withdraw motions seeking...
NC attorney general asks companies to suspend loan payments for Pink Energy customers
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein on Tuesday asked five solar financing companies to suspend loan payments and interest for Pink Energy customers who haven’t received a working power system. Mooresville-based Pink Energy filed for bankruptcy last month amid complaints from customers. Some people who hired the firm to...
After the midterms, can North Carolina still be considered a 'purple' state?
Many political pundits expected the midterm elections to result in a Republican “red wave” — it’s typical for the party in power, currently Democrats, to lose seats in Congress during the midterms. But nationally, the wave turned out to be just a trickle as Republicans narrowly gained control of the U.S. House and Democrats maintained their hold on the U.S. Senate.
Photos: See the aftermath of massive snowfall in the Buffalo area
Residents in western New York are digging out after a massive winter storm passed though the region, dropping more than 6 feet of snow in some areas. The city of Buffalo set a record for daily snowfall, with 16.1 inches by Saturday morning. The previous record was 7.6 inches. The...
