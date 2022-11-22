This weekend: Walk off those extra Thanksgiving calories at the NYC Winter Lantern Festival (photos)

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in New York is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
2-year-old and Dad Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attack, Allegedlyjustpene50New York City, NY
Female Cyclist Brutally Dragged And Killed By a Hit-And-Run Tractor-Trailer At Liberty Avenue QueensAbdul GhaniQueens, NY
Gas Station Worker Shot in HeadBronxVoiceBronx, NY
New York Prioritizes Supporting Migrants Over Its Own ResidentsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Related
NYC Christmas Lights: DiMartino house celebrates 20 years of ‘Lights for Life’ (45 photos)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — With Jack Frost prepping to nip at some noses and Santa Claus getting ready for his Christmas globetrotting, many Staten Islanders are eager to uphold their holiday tradition of visiting the DiMartino house located at 107 Sharrotts Rd. in Charleston. Joe DiMartino started to build...
Christmas tree lightings to inspire holiday spirit and a good appetite for DIY restaurant tour
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Tree lightings at the center of towns or in prominent locations like Borough Hall or Empire Outlets afford revelers to try new eateries. In a section like Annadale, for instance, the restaurant options are rich and all within walking distance of each other — and the anticipated tree lighting.
Inside Tipsy Wheels, a Staten Island mobile bar trailer that brings the party just about anywhere
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- After working for a tent rental company for several years, installing outdoor set-ups for parties big and small, Bryan Anderson and a couple of buddies from his firehouse started thinking about how they could build upon the business of “gathering.”. “When COVID hit and parties...
Twas’ the years before this: 20 holiday photos from our Classic Staten Island Instagram account
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Ho! ho! How on Earth has another year gone by?. Gearing up for the holidays is such a special time of year. There’s something timeless about the season. Though the festivities tend to stay the same, the way of life continuously changes. The Classic Staten Island Instagram page showcases the evolution of the holidays throughout the years.
Subway riders treated to surprise Thanksgiving buffet on L train
Riders who were lucky enough stumbled upon the celebration during Tuesday night's rush hour.
fox5ny.com
Video: NYC subway riders enjoy Thanksgiving feast on L train
NEW YORK - Thanksgiving is the season to share a delicious meal with others, and passengers riding an L train New York City got to be treated to a holiday meal during their evening commute this week. Footage captured by Haylee Pentek on Tuesday shows a long table set up...
Wallpaper*
Rockefeller Center unveils new look in time for its Christmas tree lighting
The recent revitalisation of Rockefeller Center has drawn visitors from both near and far to its well-honed curation of retail, culinary and design-savvy offerings. It’s a revolution that has been quietly happening over the past few years, first with the transformation of a 1930s rooftop space, perched on top of Radio City Music Hall, into Radio Park – a half-acre garden and terrace available for business tenants to use – by the landscape design firm HM White in 2021, followed by the makeover of the lobby in 50 Rockefeller Plaza by the New York design firm Studio Mellone, that was unveiled earlier this year. Even its iconic ice-skating rink enjoyed a new second life as the roller-skating disco, Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace, during summer 2022.
Staten Island Black Friday shoppers’ reactions to the deals they scored: It was a mixed bag
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Hundreds of shoppers crowded the Staten Island Mall and the Empire Outlets on Black Friday with loads of bags in hand as they strolled through stores to snag deals. Many people bought winter apparel and gift items for the holiday season. “Surprisingly, I feel like...
Check out Staten Island’s upcoming events: Annadale Tree Lighting on Sunday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s Thanksgiving weekend and though lots of folks are on a long weekend away, Staten Island is definitely not sleeping. And while the holiday weekend isn’t overflowing with as many options as usual, there’s still lots to do with the whole family.
Massive indoor go-kart track to open in New Jersey
EDISON, N.J. -- A massive indoor go-kart racing course, advertised as the “world’s largest” of its kind, announced plans for a grand opening on Dec. 16, officials said. Supercharged Entertainment, which owns a go-karting track in Wrentham, Massachusetts, announced plans in August to open a second location in Edison.
Harlem restaurant vandalized and robbed, community rallies to help keep it open
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Russell Jackson is fighting to keep his Harlem restaurant afloat. His business on Frederick Douglass Boulevard was vandalized and robbed. Now, his community is coming together to help save the much-loved restaurant. Like many other businesses in Harlem, Reverence struggled to stay open during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. But Jackson […]
queenoftheclick.com
Celebrate Thanksgiving Eve in Bay Ridge
Happy Thanksgiving Eve! In Bay Ridge, the night before Thanksgiving is celebrated with friends. 1) Screaming Broccolli will play at Wicked Monk starting at 11:00 pm – 3rd Avenue and 95th Street. 2) Baci Ristorante at 8424 – 3rd Avenue from 7:00 to 12:00 pm. 3) PC’s Bar...
Red flags raised up once again on Hylan Boulevard in celebration of Albanian Independence Day
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- You may notice several sets of red flags along Hylan Boulevard this weekend as it commemorates an important day in Albanian culture. Albanian Independence Day, which is held on Nov. 28, commemorates the country’s revolt from the Ottoman Empire in 1912. The event marks the first Albanian parliamentary state.
cohaitungchi.com
BEST Things to do in NYC at Christmas (New York Christmas Trip Itinerary)
Looking for the best things to do in NYC at Christmas? We’ve got you covered. Follow along below for a list of New York holiday experiences that will add a bit of magic to your trip to NYC in December!. Sometimes a song puts an image of a place...
Staten Island ADA honored by ASPCA at annual luncheon and award ceremony
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— This past Tuesday, Nov. 22, Assistant District Attorney and Unit Chief of the Animal Cruelty Prevention and Prosecution Unit, Travis Atkinson, was recognized by the ASPCA at their annual luncheon and award ceremony. The event was an opportunity for the ASPCA to recognize those in law...
sarahfunky.com
Top Cities New Yorkers Are Moving to
Although New York is amazing, an increasing number of people are moving out of it. The reality is that job opportunities are fewer than before. This, combined with a high cost of living, makes NYC an unsuitable location for many. Furthermore, the New York City lifestyle isn’t for everyone. It is always busy, loud, and filled with crowds. Living in a place like this can be exciting, especially when you are young. However, it can become a little too much after a while. Luckily, there are many great places you can relocate to and call your new home. These five cities New Yorkers are moving to offer a great lifestyle you will surely be happy with.
Brooklyn Mason Organization serves Thanksgiving feast to New Yorkers in need
Dozens gathered at the Brooklyn Masonic Temple for the annual Thanksgiving dinner run by volunteers.
Need a holiday gift idea? Here’s how to easily buy an authentic piece of Staten Island.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- When Dom Provenzano and Gabriella Pappalardo were tasked with designing a T-shirt and sweatshirt logo that would proudly represent all of Staten Island’s many neighborhoods, the duo came up with a classic design. “We were going to focus on individual neighborhoods, highlighting each one on...
Filipino Food Culture Is Getting Popularity Among NYC Restaurants But Many Chefs Are Finding It Complicated
Renee Dizon has no intention of establishing the Filipino way of life in Queens. But that is what it has evolved into three decades after she and her husband opened a small diner in Woodside. Renee's Kitchenette & Grill existed before Jeepney and Maharlika, before Lumpia Shack and Instagram-famous Ube pastries.
Thanksgiving 2022: NYC grocery store hours, transit schedules and more
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Happy Thanksgiving!. For those looking to celebrate with tradition, the 96th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, will step off at 9 a.m. Thursday. Those who wish to watch it while they prepare the holiday feast can tune in on NBC from 9 a.m. to noon. The event is also being streamed live on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock, giving customers the chance to tune in from just about anywhere. Those interested in signing up for Peacock can do so at the company website.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
65K+
Followers
42K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0