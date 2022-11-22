ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

fishduck.com

Oregon Ducks Football: New Rivalry Game Name

Thank you for spending this incredible season so far with us here at FishDuck. We’re just as excited as you about Dan Lanning, rising superstars, and the future of this Oregon Ducks football program overall. Today, we turn our attention to the Beavers, where our age-old rivalry game needs...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

LIVE UPDATES: Oregon vs No. 20 UCONN in PK85

The Oregon Duck men's basketball squad (2-2) will try and jumpstart their season with a Thanksgiving night contest against No. 20 UCONN in the PK85. Going into the game the Ducks are viewed as the underdog, but a win could help turn a slow start to the season around. For...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Top247 DL Johnny Bowens gives Oregon a Thanksgiving commitment

Surrounded by his family, Converse (Texas) Judson Top247 defensive lineman Johnny Bowens announced his commitment to Oregon on Thanksgiving afternoon during a broadcast on the 247Sports YouTube Channel. Bowens chose to play his college football for the Ducks over his other finalists in Texas and Texas A&M. The four-star Bowens...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Duke survives horrid shooting right to edge Oregon State, 54-51

Duke Basketball was pushed to the brink before ultimately hanging on in the opening round of the PK85 tournament on Thursday afternoon to beat Oregon State 54-51. The Blue Devils' leading scorer Kyle Filipowski added another double-double to his early career tally, finishing with 19 points and 14 rebounds. Meanwhile graduate transfer Ryan Young also recorded a double-double, his first as a Blue Devils and first in three years, with 11 points and 15 rebounds as Duke improved to 5-1 on the season.
CORVALLIS, OR
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food. On top of that, all the restaurants mentioned on this list are great choices for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasions with a loved ones.
OREGON STATE
Alina Andras

6 Great Seafood Places in Oregon

If you like eating seafood from time to time and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of six amazing seafood places in Oregon that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Wild Yeast Bakery opens as one-stop sourdough shop in Corvallis

Those who frequent farmers markets in Corvallis and Albany likely have waited in line for a fresh, hot loaf of organic sourdough bread from Wild Yeast Bakery. On Saturday, Nov. 19, April and Craig Hall Cutting moved their bread-making business from their home to a brick-and-mortar location at 648 SW Second St. Suite 120 in downtown Corvallis.
CORVALLIS, OR
klcc.org

Nuts about running? There’s a new Track Town attraction for you

Track Town has a new attraction in the Eugene-Springfield area. There's no need to sprint to the Fast Forest at Dorris Ranch, it'll be there for quite a while. Ben Blankenship is a Eugene-based distance runner who ran in the 2016 Olympics. As a professional athlete, he saw and appreciated the outdoors all over the world. He told KLCC he wanted to find a public space where he could make the connection tangible. “I felt like this was a very small contribution I could do for the climate," he said, "and merge together athletes and athletics with environment.”
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Family of Eugene man found in storm drain hunt for their own answers

EUGENE, Ore. -- While police have ruled it a tragic accident, the family of a man found dead in a storm drain on November 8 is still searching for answers. The family identified him as 65-year-old George Serna Jr., who served several tours of duty in the United States Marine Corps before retiring.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon cities sue state government over parking reform, climate mandate

Thirteen Oregon cities and one county will sue the state government over a climate-focused mandate to overhaul of local transportation and land use rules. The city councils of Cornelius, Forest Grove, Grants Pass, Happy Valley, Hillsboro, Keizer, Medford, Oregon City, Sherwood, Springfield, Troutdale, Tualatin and Wood Village voted to sue the state over its new rules. Marion County also joined the lawsuit, the only county government to do so.
OREGON STATE
KDRV

OSP: human remains include skull in a backpack along Interstate 5

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon State Police say tonight they are investigating human remains found near Interstate 5 in Marion County. An Oregon State Police (OSP) report tonight says its troopers responded to a suspicious object found by an Oregon Department of Corrections cleanup crew on northbound Interstate 5 near milepost 260 Monday morning.
MARION COUNTY, OR
