Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Days before deadly assault, LTD was told of bus operator concernsWhole Community NewsEugene, OR
Sorry, Portland. Vacation rentals are unexpectedly thriving in this Oregon townEllen EastwoodEugene, OR
Donut Shop Owner Allegedly Pours Cold Water On Homeless Woman (With Updates)Ossiana TepfenhartEugene, OR
Related
fishduck.com
Oregon Ducks Football: New Rivalry Game Name
Thank you for spending this incredible season so far with us here at FishDuck. We’re just as excited as you about Dan Lanning, rising superstars, and the future of this Oregon Ducks football program overall. Today, we turn our attention to the Beavers, where our age-old rivalry game needs...
Dan Lanning gives insight into what's made Kenny Dillingham so impactful at Oregon
Earlier this week Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham was named as a semifinalist for the Broyles Award, a prestigious honor given out to the top assistant coach in college football each season. In his first season with the Ducks, Dillingham has directed one of the most explosive offenses in the...
LIVE UPDATES: Oregon vs No. 20 UCONN in PK85
The Oregon Duck men's basketball squad (2-2) will try and jumpstart their season with a Thanksgiving night contest against No. 20 UCONN in the PK85. Going into the game the Ducks are viewed as the underdog, but a win could help turn a slow start to the season around. For...
Live Updates: No. 18 Ducks face No. 8 North Carolina in PK Invitational
PORTLAND, Ore. — The 18th ranked Ducks will face their biggest test yet when the square off with No. 8 North Carolina as part of the Phil Knight Invitational on Thursday afternoon. The two ranked squads are set for a 2 PM tip at the Chiles Center in Portland and will air on ESPNU.
Top247 DL Johnny Bowens gives Oregon a Thanksgiving commitment
Surrounded by his family, Converse (Texas) Judson Top247 defensive lineman Johnny Bowens announced his commitment to Oregon on Thanksgiving afternoon during a broadcast on the 247Sports YouTube Channel. Bowens chose to play his college football for the Ducks over his other finalists in Texas and Texas A&M. The four-star Bowens...
Fascinating matchup of Oregon State’s defense against Oregon quarterback Bo Nix: Beaver Banter podcast
On this week’s episode of the Beaver Banter podcast, The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Nick Daschel and former Beaver cornerback Kyle White look at Saturday’s regular season finale against Oregon. In addition, they discuss the Beavers (8-3, 4-3 Pac-12) win at Arizona State, as well as big picture items. Does...
Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix’s right ankle ‘a lot better’ than a week ago
Bo Nix’s injured right ankle is “a lot better” as Oregon prepares to face Oregon State compared to last week ahead of the game with Utah. Nix said he was doing well following the Ducks’ Tuesday morning practice at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex. “A lot better this...
Duke survives horrid shooting right to edge Oregon State, 54-51
Duke Basketball was pushed to the brink before ultimately hanging on in the opening round of the PK85 tournament on Thursday afternoon to beat Oregon State 54-51. The Blue Devils' leading scorer Kyle Filipowski added another double-double to his early career tally, finishing with 19 points and 14 rebounds. Meanwhile graduate transfer Ryan Young also recorded a double-double, his first as a Blue Devils and first in three years, with 11 points and 15 rebounds as Duke improved to 5-1 on the season.
Six 2024 prospects trending towards Oregon
In today's college football landscape, coaches must be able to recruit multiple recruiting classes at one time. Oregon's head coach Dan Lanning and his coaching staff.
Report: Arizona State Speaking With Top Pac-12 Coordinator About Job Opening
One of the hottest young names in the collegiate coaching ranks is reportedly in talks with power-brokers at Arizona State University for the school's open head coaching position. Kenny Dillingham, offensive coordinator at the University of Oregon, is reportedly one of the names on Arizona ...
Football state championship game preview: St. Paul and Lost River prepare to put on a fireworks show in Class 1A title game
The state’s largest classification, full of the smallest schools, will see the end of the season on Saturday as No. 1 St. Paul faces off against No. 3 Lost River in a rematch from a game in September. The Class 1A title game will be on Saturday at 1...
Tyseer Denmark's future impact could be similar to a past Duck who came a long ways too
The Oregon Ducks went across the country to secure a Top 150 prospect in four-star wide receiver Tyseer Denmark in the 2024 class out of Philadelphia. Denmark's future.
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food. On top of that, all the restaurants mentioned on this list are great choices for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasions with a loved ones.
6 Great Seafood Places in Oregon
If you like eating seafood from time to time and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of six amazing seafood places in Oregon that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
opb.org
Pulling from extremist playbook, Oregon sheriffs refuse to enforce gun laws
A growing list of Oregon sheriffs are telling their constituents they won’t enforce voter-approved gun restrictions despite not yet knowing how some aspects of the law will work and not having a clear role in enforcing others. In a Nov. 9 Facebook post, Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan said...
Wild Yeast Bakery opens as one-stop sourdough shop in Corvallis
Those who frequent farmers markets in Corvallis and Albany likely have waited in line for a fresh, hot loaf of organic sourdough bread from Wild Yeast Bakery. On Saturday, Nov. 19, April and Craig Hall Cutting moved their bread-making business from their home to a brick-and-mortar location at 648 SW Second St. Suite 120 in downtown Corvallis.
klcc.org
Nuts about running? There’s a new Track Town attraction for you
Track Town has a new attraction in the Eugene-Springfield area. There's no need to sprint to the Fast Forest at Dorris Ranch, it'll be there for quite a while. Ben Blankenship is a Eugene-based distance runner who ran in the 2016 Olympics. As a professional athlete, he saw and appreciated the outdoors all over the world. He told KLCC he wanted to find a public space where he could make the connection tangible. “I felt like this was a very small contribution I could do for the climate," he said, "and merge together athletes and athletics with environment.”
kezi.com
Family of Eugene man found in storm drain hunt for their own answers
EUGENE, Ore. -- While police have ruled it a tragic accident, the family of a man found dead in a storm drain on November 8 is still searching for answers. The family identified him as 65-year-old George Serna Jr., who served several tours of duty in the United States Marine Corps before retiring.
Oregon cities sue state government over parking reform, climate mandate
Thirteen Oregon cities and one county will sue the state government over a climate-focused mandate to overhaul of local transportation and land use rules. The city councils of Cornelius, Forest Grove, Grants Pass, Happy Valley, Hillsboro, Keizer, Medford, Oregon City, Sherwood, Springfield, Troutdale, Tualatin and Wood Village voted to sue the state over its new rules. Marion County also joined the lawsuit, the only county government to do so.
KDRV
OSP: human remains include skull in a backpack along Interstate 5
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon State Police say tonight they are investigating human remains found near Interstate 5 in Marion County. An Oregon State Police (OSP) report tonight says its troopers responded to a suspicious object found by an Oregon Department of Corrections cleanup crew on northbound Interstate 5 near milepost 260 Monday morning.
247Sports
60K+
Followers
399K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1